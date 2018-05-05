President George H.W. Bush has been released from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for an infection.

According to family spokesman Jim McGrath, the former president’s doctors say Mr. Bush is doing well and is happy to return home.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 4, 2018

Mr. Bush was hospitalized April 22, a day after the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, for an infection. When asked about his recovery, McGrath said, "The 41st President wants to go to Maine this summer. He’s the most goal-oriented person on the planet, and I would not bet against him.”

Houston Methodist Hospital on Thursday named the atrium in its Walter Tower in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Bush. Bush 41 tweeted that he was quite moved by the announcement by the hospital and that while the atrium is beautiful, he has not taken up residence at the hospital.

Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here. https://t.co/VkWHmxzI6c — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 3, 2018

Bush was hospitalized three times last year for pneumonia, the flu and chronic bronchitis. He also went to a Maine hospital with a broken bone in his neck after falling at his home in Kennebunkport in 2015.

In 2014, Bush spent a week in the hospital after being admitted for shortness of breath.

A form of Parkinson's disease has left Bush dependent on a wheelchair and scooter for mobility in recent years.

