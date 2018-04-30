HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush will remain in a Houston hospital as he regains his strength, family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday.

"President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp to continue regaining strength. 41 is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon," McGrath tweeted.

Last week, son Neil Bush said his father's illness came on suddenly, but he is doing much better.

KHOU 11 spoke with the younger Bush at an event for his mother's literacy foundation.

"He was down and considered kind of iffy in terms of how he'd bounce back. Doctors said he'd be in the intensive care unit for a week. He came back in two days."

'He has a strong desire to live ... life goes on."

Neil was also emotional speaking about his mom and her legacy.

