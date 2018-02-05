President George H.W. Bush will remain in Methodist Hospital Wednesday as he continues to regain strength, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.

"President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp today as he continues to regain strength. His doctors are very pleased with his progress." McGrath tweeted Wednesday morning.

Last week, son Neil Bush said his father's illness came on suddenly, but he is doing much better.

KHOU 11 spoke with the younger Bush at an event for his mother's literacy foundation.

"He was down and considered kind of iffy in terms of how he'd bounce back. Doctors said he'd be in the intensive care unit for a week. He came back in two days."

'He has a strong desire to live ... life goes on."

Neil was also emotional speaking about his mom and her legacy.

