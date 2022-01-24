Judge appointed to oversee special grand jury in Trump election probe in Georgia

Court documents signed on Monday say the special grand jury will convene in May.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Superior Court of Fulton County has named the judge who will oversee the special grand jury that will investigate whether former president Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's 2020 elections, according to court documents filed Monday.

Judge Robert C. I. McBurney has been assigned to supervise the proceeding.

The Superior Court granted District Attorney Fani Willis' request for a special grand jury as her office investigates the former president's efforts and actions. Starting May 2, the grand jury can be drawn, according to court documents.

"The special purpose grand jury shall be authorized to investigate any and all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia, as set forth in the request of the District Attorney referenced herein above," records show.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said last week he will cooperate with the special grand jury set to investigate evidence of election interference. The grand jury will examine a recorded phone call made more than a year ago from Trump in which he said he needed to "find" votes needed to overturn the presidential election. Raffensperger was on the line.

Willis decided to impanel the special grand jury to investigate whether there’s sufficient cause for a criminal case of election interference.