WASHINGTON — The owner of Z-Burger in DC is helping again.

“They always remember me as the government shutdown guy,” said Peter Tabibian.

Tabibian told WUSA9’s Lorenzo Hall, he gave away more than 15,000 burgers during the last lengthy government shutdown in 2013.

Now, he’s pacing himself and offering furloughed workers a free meal Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at his Tenleytown location. “I feel bad for them,” said Tabibian.

He’s not the only one.

For those deemed non-essential, there’s also assistance with the essentials.

DC Water and Washington Gas are helping customers with flexible payment plans.

Some major banks are also providing assistance, which could include eliminating overdraft fees in some cases. The actual help being provided varies by institution and the customer’s situation.

Balance Gym is letting government employees workout at its Washington-area locations, free from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. during the week.

On Friday, at Montgomery Blair High School, a Shutdown Social is planned.

County Council member, Tom Hucker is hosting a community potluck.

The Instagram site, ‘We The People’ is also highlighting area businesses helping furloughed workers with assistance from users noting some of the deals they’ve spotted.

A few of the businesses featured include, Atlas Vet, which is offering 20 percent off pet exam fees.

Wealth Over Now is providing a complimentary financial strategy session.

The Well Massage Service is offering 10 percent off massage sessions.