Florida bill would make it illegal for dog to stick head out car window

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill could land Florida pet owners in the dog house.
The legislation, SB 932, would make it illegal to let a dog "extend its head or any other body part outside" a moving car window along with other "animal welfare" provisions.
It was filed by Florida Senate Democratic leader Lauren Book on Feb. 17.
The bill would also ban drivers from holding a dog in their lap or keeping the animal in a trunk or truck bed. Instead, SB 932 would require the dog to be kept in an appropriately-sized crate, a harness or pet seat belt, or in the lap of a person who isn't driving.
Anyone who violates those provisions would be committing a "noncriminal traffic infraction," which is punishable as a moving violation.
Book didn't forget about the cats, either.
Under the bill, any veterinarian who declaws a cat could be hit with fines of up to $5,000, be placed on probation or get their license revoked. Cat owners who get their felines declawed could be fined up to $1,000.
Exceptions would be granted if the procedure is medically necessary, which doesn't include for "cosmetic or aesthetic reasons."
It would also put a ban on any sort of "cosmetic animal testing" and the sale of rabbits before Easter. The fine for animal testing would be $5,000 the first time and $1,000 each time after that.
SB 932 was just filed last week and would still need to be passed by the Florida Senate and House and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to become a law. If that happens, it would take effect on July 1, 2023.