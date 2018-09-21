When you look at the most watched, battle districts coming up in November, District 10 in Virginia is on that list.

Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock is facing Democratic challenger Jennifer Wexton, a state senator.

The two faced off in their first debate Friday sponsored by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce. Watch that debate here.

Several polls have shown Wexton ahead between none and 10 points. Monmouth University found in its poll that Trump’s unpopularity is badly hurting the incumbent.

RELATED: Comstock, Wexton win nominations in Virginia's key 10th District primary

The poll found Wexton with a 49 percent to 39 percent lead over Comstock among all potential voters and another model gives Wexton a 50 percent to 41 percent lead, "while a model that includes a turnout surge in areas where Pres. Donald Trump is unpopular gives Wexton a 51 percent to 40 percent lead."

Both Comstock and Wexton are both women and mothers, both have law degrees and they both have been Virginia legislators. But it’s their differences that stand out now, the two on stage today in a key debate.

Republican Barbara Comstock was first elected to Congress in 2014. The district stretches from wealthy McLean and Great Falls along the Potomac River, out through Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick Counties.

Since 1952 when the district was created, the 10th District has been Republican for 60 of 66 years.

Democrats believe Jennifer Wexton will flip it.

Here are the factors driving those numbers:

Number one: The Trump Factor. People who don’t like the president may come out big in Blue Wave.

Number two: Guns. After the mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school, some voters are choosing candidates who promise to crack down on guns. Comstock has had strong ties to the NRA and has been a gun-rights advocate.

Number 3: Bluing of Virginia. The 10th district covers all of Loudoun County, which backed a slate of democrats in statewide races and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Comstock has raised $3,798,392 almost twice as much as Wexton's $1,929,620. We’ll know come November 6th whether that extra money can make a difference or not.

© 2018 WUSA