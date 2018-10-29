Virginians will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 6 to elect members of the US Senate, House of Representatives, as well as House of Delegates and a host of local and municipal seats. There are also a host of statewide and local ballot questions.

Poll hours are 6am until 7pm.

Here is a list of candidates and questions on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

House of Representatives: District 2

Vote 1

1. Scott W. Taylor (Republican/Incumbent)

He is running for his second term in the House of Representatives. Previously he served as a member of the House of Delegates and before getting involved in politics he was a Navy SEAL.

Website: https://taylor.house.gov/

2. Elaine G. Luria (Democratic)

She is a former Navy Commander who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. After retiring, she started her own Norfolk business.

Website: https://elaineforcongress.com/meetelaine/

Virginia’s 2nd congressional district encompasses all of Accomack and Northampton counties; portions of York County, and the cities of Virginia beach and Williamsburg and parts of the cities of Norfolk and Hampton.

House of Representatives: District 3

Vote 1

1. Robert "Bobby" Scott (Democratic/Incumbent)

Currently serving his thirteenth term, Scott is running unopposed for his fourteenth term in Congress. Before winning a seat in the House of Representatives he served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia.

Website: https://bobbyscott.house.gov/

Virginia’s 3rd congressional district includes the cities of Franklin, Newport News and Portsmouth, parts of the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk and Suffolk, and all of the county of Isle of Wight.

House of Representatives: District 4

Vote 1

1. Ryan A. McAdams (Republican)

He is a pastor and state director of the Virginia Prayer Caucus.

Website: https://www.ryanmcadamsforcongress.com/

2. A. Donald McEachin (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is the incumbent running for his second term. During his first term in Congress he was elected to serve as co-president of the Freshman class, appointed as Regional whip, and is a member of the Leader’s Environmental Messaging Team.

Website: https://www.donaldmceachin.com/

3. Peter J. Wells (Libertarian)

He studied economics at Virginia Commonwealth University and served in the U.S. Navy.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/petewellsforliberty/

Virginia’s 4th congressional district includes all or parts of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Henrico, Prince George, Southampton, Surry and Sussex, and all or part of the cities of Chesapeake, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond and Suffolk.

House of Representatives: District 5

Vote 1

1. Denver L. Riggleman, III (Republican)

The Native Virginian served in the U.S. Air Force and currently runs a small business with his wife.

Website: http://denverforcongress.com/

2. Leslie C. Cockburn (Democratic)

She is an award winning journalist and filmmaker who has produced documentaries on international world figures and issues for all the major networks.

Website: https://www.lesliecockburnforcongress.com/

Virginia’s 5th congressional district covers all of, or portions of: Fauquier County, Rappahannock County, Albemarle, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell,, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Franklin Greene, Halifax, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenberg, Nelson, Pitttsylvania, Prince Edward, Bedford and Henry counties; plus the cities of Charlottesville and Danville.

House of Representatives: District 6

Vote 1

1. Ben L. Cline (Republican)

He has served as Chairman of the Conservative Caucus in the House of Delegates and is an attorney in private practice.

Website: https://bencline.com/

2. Jennifer Lynn Lewis (Democratic)

She is a mental health professional and community activist.

Website: https://jenniferlewisforcongress.com/

Virginia’s 6th congressional district covers much of the west-central portion of the state, including Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. The current congressman is republican Bob Goodlatte who is not seeing re-election. He has held the office since 1994.

House of Representatives: District 7

Vote 1

1. Dave Brat (Republican/Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for his third term in Congress. Prior to his election he was a professor at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. In 2014 Brat shocked the political establishment when he won the republican primary ousting Eric Cantor, the sitting House Majority Leader.

Website: https://davebrat.com/

2. Abigail A. Spanberger (Democratic)

She worked for the CIA and as a federal postal inspector, where she specialized in drug, money laundering and white powder investigations.

Website: https://abigailspanberger.com/

3. Joseph B. Walton (Libertarian)

His previous political experience is the term he served on the County of Powhatan Board of Supervisors. While on the board he was elected Vice-chair and Chair of the Board.

Website: https://www.joeforvirginia.com/

Virginia’s 7th congressional district includes all of, or portions of Orange, Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan, Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

House of Representatives: District 8

Vote 1

1. Thomas S. Oh (Republican)

He served as an Active Duty Army Officer oversees and continues to serve as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve. He also works in project management.

Website: https://www.letuschangecongress.org/

2. Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (Democratic/Incumbent)

The incumbent is serving his second term and is up for reelection for a 3rd term in Congress. Before his time in Congress he was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Website: http://friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Virginia’s 8th congressional district includes all of Arlington County, portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria and Falls Church cities.

House of Representatives: District 9

Vote 1

1. H. Morgan Griffith (Republican/Incumbent)

He is running for his fifth term in Congress. He is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and was named Vice-Chairman of the Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He has previously served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Website: https://www.morgangriffithforcongress.com/

2. Anthony J. Flaccavento (Democratic)

He is a businessman and farmer.

Website: https://www.flacc4congress.com/

Virginia’s 9th congressional district includes all of, or part of Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Scott, Russell, Tazewell, Washington, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Grayson, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Patrick, Allegany, Roanoke, Henry and the cities of Bristol, Covington, Galax, Martinsville, Norton, Radford and Salem.

House of Representatives: District 10

Vote 1

1. Barbara Comstock (Republican/Incumbent)

She is the incumbent and is seeking a third term in Congress. Previously she was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates. She also worked as a lawyer in private practice.

Website: https://www.barbaracomstockforcongress.com/

2. Jennifer Wexton (Democratic)

She is a Virginia State Senator and former Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for Loudoun County.

Website: https://jenniferwexton.com/

Virginia’s 10th congressional district includes all of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties; plus, the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, Winchester and portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties.

House of Representatives: District 11

Vote 1

1. Jeff Dove, Jr. (Republican)

He served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Combat Action Badge.

Website: http://www.doveforcongress.com

2. Gerald Connolly (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for his sixth term in Congress. He has previously served as Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Providence District Supervisor.

Website: https://gerryconnolly.com/

3. Stevan Porter (Libertarian)

He has worked for over 22 years in the Information Technology Sector. He served on the Loudoun Volunteer Services Board of Directors and volunteers as a Deputy Chief.

Website: http://www.porter4us.com/

Virginia’s 11th congressional district stretches from Herndon to Quantico and includes most of Fairfax County and all of the City of Fairfax and parts of Prince William County.

House of Delegates, District 8

Vote 1

1. Joseph McNamara (Republican)

He served on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors starting in 1996.

Website: https://joeforva.com/

2. E. Carter Turner, III (Democratic)

He worked as an Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Radford University for over a decade and now serves as the Associate Director of Advancement at the university.

Website: https://www.carterturnerfordelegate.com/

Virginia Question 1: Flooding Tax Exemption

Vote 1

1. Yes

2. No

Should a county, city, or town be authorized to provide a partial tax exemption for real property that is subject to recurrent flooding, if flooding resiliency improvements have been made on the property?

Virginia Question 2: Military Surviving Spouses Property Tax Exemption

Vote 1

1. Yes

2. No

Shall the real property tax exemption for a primary residence that is currently provided to the surviving spouses of veterans who had a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be amended to allow the surviving spouse to move to a different primary residence and still claim the exemption?

Alexandria City Mayor

Vote 1

1. Justin Wilson (Democratic)

He is the Vice Mayor on the Alexandria City Council. He lives in Del Ray.

Website: http://www.justin.net/

Alexandria City Council

Vote 6

1. Michael Clinkscale

He has a law degree and worked in banking.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Clinkscale4CityCouncil/

2. Kevin Dunne

He is a member of Alexandria’s Beautification Commission and works for VeloCity, a bicycle cooperative.

Website: http://www.kevinforcouncil.org/

3. Canek Aguirre

He has been active with the Alexandria Democratic Committee and was Chair of the City of Alexandria's Economic Opportunities Commission.

Website: https://www.canekforcouncil.com/

4. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker

She works for a non-profit that helps with job training and personal development for women in need.

Website: https://www.elizabethforalx.com/

5. John Taylor Chapman (Incumbent)

In addition to currently serving on the city council, he has worked for the Fairfax County Public School System since 2006.

Website: https://www.chapman4council.com/

6. Amy Jackson

She is an educator who worked for Fairfax County Public Schools for 16 years. She is also a community activist.

Website: https://amyjacksonva.com/

7. Redella "Del" Pepper (Incumbent)

She is an incumbent who was first elected to this office in 1985. She has also served as Vice Mayor three times.

Website: http://www.delpepper.com/

8. Mo Seifeldein

He is an attorney who has championed small businesses and disadvantaged individuals. After graduating from law school, he spent time at The Hague specializing in human rights issues.

Website: http://www.moseif4council.com/

9. Mark Leo Shiffer

He is on the board of the Cambridge Climate Institute which is a non-profit that researches climate change. He has over 20 years of software and management experience and is a former professor.

Website: http://markshiffer.info/

Alexandria City School Board, District A

Vote 3

1. Marc Solomon

He has over a decade of experience in international security issues and currently works as a Corporate Security Consultant for a pharmaceutical company.

Website: https://www.votesolomon.org/

2. W. Christopher Harris

He works as a Occupational Safety Engineer and is President & Founder of Harris Safety Management and Training, specializing in commercial construction.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/harris4acps/

3. Michelle M. Rief

She is an adjunct professor at Northern Virginia Community College and has served on the Alexandria PTA Council and Mount Vernon Community School PTA.

Website: http://www.michelleforalexandria.com/why-im-running/

4. Jacinta E. Greene

The Virginian native serves as the First Vice Chair of the Alexandria Commission for Women and has done so for the past five years. She worked for ten years in marketing before becoming an independent event and meeting planner.

Website: http://jacintagreene.com/

5. Christopher Suarez

He is a previous teacher and a current attorney for a law firm in Washington D.C.

Website: https://www.suarezforschoolboard.com/

6. William Campbell (Incumbent)

He is running for a third term on the Board. He has lived in Northern Virginia for over 30 years and his 3 children attended Alexandria public schools.

Website: https://www.acps.k12.va.us/domain/41#bcampbell

Alexandria City School Board, District B

Vote 3

1. Veronica Nolan (Incumbent)

The Incumbent is running for her second term in office and has over 20 years of involvement in education and served as the Executive Director and CEO of Urban Alliance for over 10 years.

Website: https://www.veronicaforschoolboard.com/

2. Jewelyn Cosgrove

She has a background in political science and international development.

Website: http://friendsofjewelyncosgrove.com/

3. Margaret Lorber (Incumbent)

The incumbent running for re-election is a 37-year resident of Alexandria and President of the Alexandria non-profit organization Bienvenidos. She also served as the bilingual parent liaison for the Alexandria City Public Schools for nine years.

Website: http://www.lorberforschoolboard.com/

4. Abigail Downs Wacek

She’s worked as a regulatory consultant and is a TC Williams graduate.

Website: https://abigailforalexandria.com/

5. Cindy M. Anderson (Incumbent)

The incumbent is currently serving her third year on the Alexandria School Board and this is her second year serving as Vice-Chair.

Website: https://cindyanderson4schoolboard.com/

Alexandria City School Board, District C

Vote 3

1. Heather R. Thornton

She worked as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State. She also helped facilitate the opening of the first education center in a rural community in India.

Website: https://www.voteheatherthornton.com/

2. John Lennon

He served as the President of the TC Williams PTSA for the 2016-2017 school year.

Website: https://www.lennonforschoolboard.com/

3. Ramee A. Gentry (Incumbent)

The incumbent is seeking reelection for a second term on the Alexandria School Board. During her first term, she served as the Chair of the Board for two years.

Website: https://www.rameegentry.com/

4. Meagan Lorraine Alderton

She has over 15 years of experience in the education field and has worked as a Special Education Teacher.

Website: https://www.alderton4schoolboard.com/

5. Dianara F. Saget

She works as a licensed Life, Health, and Property and Casualty insurance agent.

Website: https://www.sagetforschoolboard.com/about_dianara

Arlington County Board

Vote 1

1. Matthew de Ferranti

He started his career working in education then earned a law degree and worked as an attorney for municipalities and school districts. He has also worked for Feeding America, the country's network of food banks and Habitat for Humanity.

Website: https://mattforcountyboard.com/

2. John Vihstadt (Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for a second term on the Arlington County Board. His past experiences include being president of his neighborhood civic association, being president of the Yorktown High School PTA and Co-Chair of a School Bond Campaign.

Website: https://voteforvihstadt.com/

Arlington County School Board

Vote 1

1. Barbara Kanninen (Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for reelection for a second term on the Board. She currently serves as Chair of the School Board’s Audit Committee and is the liaison to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission and the Advisory Council on Instruction.

Website: https://www.apsva.us/school-board-members/barbara-kanninen/

2. Audrey Clement

She is a long-time community activist and is currently a member of the Arlington Transportation Commission.

Website: http://audreyclement.com/

Arlington County Bond Question, Metro & Transportation Bond

Vote 1

1. Yes

2. No

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $74,570,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and other transit, pedestrian, road or transportation projects?

Arlington County Bond Question, Parks and Recreation

Vote 1

1. Yes

2. No

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,330,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for local parks & recreation?

Arlington County Bond Question, Community Infrastructure

Vote 1

1. Yes

2. No

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $37,015,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for County facilities and other County infrastructure?

Arlington County Bond Question, Public Schools

Vote 1

1. Yes

2. No

Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $103,000,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for Arlington Public Schools?

Culpeper County Bonds Question, Public Improvement

Vote 1

1. Yes

2. No

Shall Culpeper County, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of thirteen million one hundred forty-four thousand and 00/100 dollars ($13,144,000) for the purpose of paying the costs, in whole or in part, for construction of a Community Recreation Center, which may include an indoor competition swimming pool, a therapy pool, a multi-purpose gymnasium, fitness equipment, exercise class space, classrooms for various activities, and a soccer field, as well as necessary access, parking, and utility improvements?

Fairfax County

Herndon Mayor

Vote 1

4 precincts

1. Lisa Merkel (Incumbent)

The incumbent is currently serving her third term as Mayor and previously served as the Vice Mayor during the 2010 – 2012 term.

Website: https://www.herndon-va.gov/government/mayor-town-council

Fairfax County

Herndon Town Council

Vote 6

1. Joseph Plummer

He has worked as a research assistant, a cost estimator, and a nonprofit leader. He was the founder and CEO of Three Birds, a nonprofit that focuses on renewable energy education and solar school efforts.

Website: http://joe4herndon.org/

2. Jennifer Baker

She has served as the Vice Mayor on the Town Council since 2014. She is a former math teacher and now works for Tableau Software.

Website: https://baker4herndon.ruck.us/

3. William "Bill" McKenna (Incumbent)

He is an incumbent running for a second term. He created the Herndon Youth Advisory Council along with serving on multiple committees. He has 20 years of experience working in the financial and IT sectors and works for Cygnacom Solutions.

Website: https://www.billmckenna.net/

4. Sheila Olem (Incumbent)

She is seeking a fifth term on the council. For the past 28 years she has served on a multitude of land use committees.

Website: http://www.sheilaolem.com/

5. Cesar Del Aguila

He works in computer software.

Website: http://cesardel.com/About-Me.php

6. Signe Friedrichs (Incumbent)

She is running for a second term. She also served as the Executive Director of the Council for the Arts of Herndon 2012-2016.

Website: https://www.herndon-va.gov/government/mayor-town-council

7. Grace Wolf Cunningham (Incumbent)

She is seeking a fifth term. She has served as a representative to the Committee for Dulles, and is currently a member of the Fairfax County Economic Advisory Commission and its subcommittee.

Website: http://graceforherndon.com/

8. Pradip Dhakal

He has worked in the healthcare industry as well as the financial and secondary mortgage industry as an information technology professional; plus, he has worked in the insurance industry.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/weloveherndon/

9. WJ "Sean" Kenis, Jr.

He holds engineering and MBA degrees.

Website: http://www.kenisforherndon.com/

10. Roland Taylor

He is a retired Law Enforcement Professional and Associate Professor of Criminal Justice.

Website: http://www.taylor4herndon.com/

Fairfax County Bonds Question, Public Safety

Vote 1

Yes

No

Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $182,000,000 to provide funds, in addition to funds from public safety facilities bonds previously authorized, to finance, including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing for, the costs of public safety facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, renovation and equipment of civil and criminal justice facilities, police training and operational facilities and stations, fire and rescue training facilities and stations, including fire and rescue stations owned by volunteer organizations, and the acquisition of necessary land?

Loudoun County: Leesburg Mayor

Vote 1

1. CB "Kelly" Burk (Incumbent)

The incumbent has been a member of the Leesburg Town Council for more than eight years and she has been Leesburg’s representative on the County Board of Supervisors for four years. She worked as a special education teacher for 34 years in Loudoun County.

Website: https://www.kellyburkformayor.com/

2. RE "Ron" Campbell

He is currently on the Town Council and was elected in 2016. Before being elected he served on the Leesburg Technology and Communications Commission and the Leesburg Environmental Commission. He worked for over 27 years in higher education administration.

Website: https://www.leesburgva.gov/government/mayor-council/council-bios

3. Thomas S. "Tom" Dunn, II

He is currently on the Town Council and was first elected in 2008 and currently serves on the Loudoun County Planning Commission. He is a Certified Planning Commissioner and has 16 years of experience in mortgage banking.

Website: https://www.leesburgva.gov/government/mayor-council/council-bios

Loudoun County: Leesburg Town Council

Vote 3

1. Fernando J. "Marty" Martinez (Incumbent)

He is an incumbent seeking reelection and was first elected to the Town Council in 2002. Before being elected to the Town Council he served on the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Community Services Advisory Board for Loudoun County. He served in the Air Force for seven years as well.

Website: https://www.leesburgva.gov/government/mayor-council/council-bios

2. Neil R. Steinberg

Business owner of Photoworks with his wife.

Website: http://www.forsteinberg.com/

3. Kari M. Nacy

She and her husband are small business owners. She is currently the Director of Defense Intelligence Programs Delivery and the Facility Security Officer for Ian, Evan & Alexander Corporation.

Website: https://www.karinacy.com/

4. Suzanne D. Fox (Incumbent)

She was first elected in 2014 to the Town Council and currently serves as the Vice Mayor. She owns Legacy Weddings, a wedding planning business, and Weddings on Wirt Street, a wedding venue that she owns and operates with her husband.

Website: https://www.leesburgva.gov/government/mayor-council/council-bios#Suzanne

5. Vanessa R. Maddox (Incumbent)

She was first elected to Town Council in 2017 during a special election. She has previously worked for the U.S. Congress along with federal government agencies and federal contractors. She founded V.R. Maddox Consulting which is a business that specializes in social media education and integration in 2008.

Website: https://www.leesburgva.gov/government/mayor-council/council-bios#Vanessa

Loudoun County: Middleburg Town Council

Vote 1

1. Kurt Abendschein

He is a real estate agent for Sotheby’s.

2. Chris Bernard

He is an E-commerce director for West Federal Retail.

Loudoun County Bonds Question, Transportation

Vote 1

Yes

No

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $152,585,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design and construct Braddock Road (Route 659 to Royal Hunter); the costs to design and construct segments of Crosstrail Boulevard; the costs to design and construct improvements to Evergreen Mills Road (Northstar to Stone Springs); the costs to design and construct improvements to Farmwell Road (Smith Switch to Ashburn Road); the costs to design and construct Intersection Improvements throughout the County; the costs to design and construct Prentice Drive; the costs to design and construct a Route 9/Route 287 Roundabout; the costs to design and construct Route 50 Corridor Improvements; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County's Capital Improvement Program?

Loudoun County Bonds Question, School Projects

Vote 1

Yes

No

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $98,820,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip ES-23 Dulles North Elementary School; the costs to design, construct, and equip ES-29 Dulles South Elementary School; the costs to design, construct, and equip School Security Vestibules; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board?

Manassas City Council

Vote 3

1. Amalfi Arias

He served in the Marine Corps and went on to work in the telecommunications industry.

Website: https://amalfiarias.org/

2. Marc Aveni (Incumbent)

He is seeking a fourth term on the Council. He serves as a Division Chief for Prince William County.

Website: https://www.manassascity.org/1852/Vice-Mayor-Marc-Aveni

3. Theresa Coates Ellis

She is a business owner and a community volunteer.

Website: https://theresacoatesellis.com/

4. E. Michelle Davis-Younger

She is a human resource professional and a small business owner along with being a lifelong resident of Manassas.

Website: https://www.michelle4manassas.com/

5. Ken Elston (Incumbent)

He was first elected in 2014 and is seeking a second term. He is a teacher and administrator at George Mason University.

Website: http://kenelston.org/

6. Rex Parr, Jr.

He was the CEO of Didlake, Inc. for much of his career and has his own firm, Rex Parr & Associates.

Website: https://rexformanassas.com/

Manassas City School Board

Vote 3

1. TJ "Tim" Demeria (Incumbent)

He has served on the school board since 2006.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Tim-Demeria-for-School-Board-345359361734/

2. Peter O'Hanlon (Incumbent)

He has been on the school board since January of 2017.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PeterOHanlonForSchoolBoard/

3. Athene Bell

She is a retired teacher and worked as an Adjunct Professor at George Mason University for eight years.

Website: https://www.bellforschoolboard.com/

4. Sanford Williams (Incumbent)

He is currently chairman of the school board and has been on the board since 2010.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Sanford-Williams-for-School-Board-343991926397/

5. Kenneth Nixon, Jr.

He is a pastor.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Politician/Kenneth-Nixon-for-School-Board-2168246693454423/

Manassas Park City Council

Vote 3

1. Haseeb Javed

He works as a real estate agent and serves as a member for the City’s Community Development Board

Website: https://www.haseebforcitycouncil.com/

2. Alanna Mensing

She is a Manassas Park School Board member. She has also served on the Architectural Review Board for the Blooms Crossing Homeowner’s Association.

Website: http://www.alannamensing.com/

3. Michael Carrera (Incumbent)

He is seeking a second term.

Website: http://votecarrera.com

4. Preston M. Banks (Incumbent)

He is seeking a third term and serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Prince William Library Board of Trustees.

Website: https://www.voteforbanks.com/about

Prince William County

School Board, Chair

Vote 1

1. Babur Lateef (Incumbent)

He was appointed as the Interim Chairman At-Large in April 2018 to fill a vacant seat. He is an opthamologist.

Website: https://www.pwcs.edu/Leadership/school_board/members/babur_b__lateef__m_d___interim_chairman

2. Alyson Satterwhite

She has served on the School Board since 2012 representing the Gainesville district. She served as the Board’s Vice Chairman in 2015. She has also served on the Safe Schools Advisory Committee.

Website: http://alysonforchair.com/

3. Stanley Bender

He is a retired from the Department of Defense where he worked as a program analyst.

Rappahannock County-Washington Town Council

Vote 5

1. Bradley Schneider

2. JR "Jerry" Goebel, Jr. (Incumbent)

3. Mary Ann Kuhn

4. Patrick J. O'Connell

5. Henry R. Gorfein

6. Joseph J. Whited

7. Katharine Weld Leggett

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors, George Washington District

Vote 1

1. Gordon Silver

He currently works as a regional Finance Manager at Cox Automotive and has worked in finance since 2000.

Website: https://friendsforgordonsilver.com/

2. Thomas C. "Tom" Coen (Incumbent)

He was appointed as the Interim Supervisor for the George Washington District in February 2018. He was a Delegate in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Website: https://staffordcountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2281&ARC=3598

Warren County

Town Council, Front Royal

Vote 3

1. Gary Gillispie (Incumbent)

The incumbent is a plumbing and gas reviewer for the Building and Development Department of Loudoun County. He is also a native of Front Royal.

Website: https://frontroyalva.com/Directory.aspx?EID=46

2. Chris Holloway

He served on the Town council from 2008-2012. He works for MC Dean Electric and has also been a soccer coach.

3. Christopher Morrison (Incumbent)

He was appointed to the Town Council to fill a spot in January 2017. He works at the United States Department of Energy’s Headquarters in Washington D.C. as the Program Manager.

Website: https://frontroyalva.com/directory.aspx?EID=43

4. Letasha Thompson

The Front Royal native works as the Sales Administrator for the Trex Company. She also volunteers with the United Way.

Website: https://www.letashathompson.com/

5. Robert Tennett, Jr.

He has run for the town council 4 previous times.

6. Alford Carter, III

He is he president of the Warren-Page NAACP and the owner of Home Repair Central.

Winchester City Council, Ward 1

Vote 1

1. William Wiley (Incumbent)

He works at Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. as the Business Development Manager and at Oak Crest Commercial Real Estate. He was voted Vice-President in 2015 and President in 2018 for the Common Council.

Website: https://www.winchesterva.gov/city-council/bill-wiley-president

2. Teri Merrill

She has lived in Winchester for almost ten years. She is a former health care writer for various publications. She has also been a tutor for children needing help with reading skills.

Website: https://votemerrill.com/

Winchester City Council, Ward 3

Vote 1

1. Milt McInturff (Incumbent)

He is serving his second term and is running for a third for City Council. He retired as the Owner and President of four publishing corporations and two limited liability corporations.

Website: https://www.winchesterva.gov/city-council/milt-mcinturff-councilor

2. Kim Herbstritt

She has experience in the nonprofit sector and is a small business owner.

Website: https://votekim4ward3.com/

Winchester City Council, Ward 4

Vote 1

1. Debera Taylor

She has been a certified Human Resource Professional for more than 15 years. Website: https://deberataylorforwinchester.com/

2. Judy McKiernan

She has worked for Winchester Public Schools since 1990 and currently is a Lead Student Support Specialist where she coordinates a team of school social workers.

Website: https://votejudy4ward4.com/

