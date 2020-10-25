Here's what you'll see on the Prince George’s County ballot

Who are the candidates and what ballot initiatives can you expect to vote on?

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Early voting in Maryland begins on Oct. 26 and goes through Nov. 2.

You can vote at any early voting center in the county you live in. Maryland also offers same-day registration at Early Voting Centers and at the polls on Election Day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of candidates and questions on the Prince George’s County ballot along with biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 28

Donald Trump (Republican- Incumbent)

Trump is the 45th President of the United States, seeking a second term. He became president of his father’s real estate business in 1971, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses around the world. He produced and hosted The Apprentice reality television show from 2003 to 2015.

2. Joe Biden (Democrat)

Biden served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 in the Obama administration. Previously he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. His first presidential run was for 1988.

3. Jo Jorgensen (Libertarians)

Jorgensen is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Clemson University. She has worked at IBM as a marketing representative and started her own software and computer technology sales company.

4. Howie Gresham Hawkins (Green)

Hawkins is a retired trade unionist and environmental activist. He ran for Governor of New York, on the Green Party ticket, in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

5. Jerome Segal (Bread & Roses)

Segal is a progressive activist and philosopher. He is the current president of The Jewish Peace Lobby and created the socialist Bread & Roses party.

VERIFY: Yes, voters in DC, MD and VA can track their mail-in ballots https://t.co/wGMnTF4coo — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 25, 2020

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 4

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 36

This district includes portions of Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County.

George McDermot (Republican)

McDermott is a business owner and has worked as a reporter. He also ran for this same office in November 2018.

2. Anthony Brown (Democrat-Incumbent)

Brown has held this office since Jan. 2017. Previously he served as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor from 2007 to 2015 during the O’Malley administration. He is a retired Colonel in the United States Army Reserve. In 1998, he was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates to represent Prince George’s County and served as Vice-Chair of the House Judiciary Committee and as Majority Whip.

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 5

Maryland

Vote: 1

RACE: 38

This district includes all of Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties, as well as portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

Chris Palombi (Republican)

Palombi is currently a Webmaster. He is a self-taught web programmer/designer and a former U.S. Capitol Police officer. He received a degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University.

2. Steny Hoyer (Democrat-Incumbent)

Hoyer has held this office since 1981. He is currently the House Majority Leader and previously served in the same role from 2007 to 2011. He also served as House Democratic Whip from 2003 to 2007. He was elected President of the State Senate, the youngest in state history, and served until 1978. He was also a member of the State Board of Higher Education.

Board of Education: District 4

Vote: 1

RACE: 89

Shayla Adams-Stafford

Stafford is a career educator who has wanted to teach since childhood. She started the non-profit RemixEducation. In 2012, she expanded the organization to include H.E.RStory, a mentoring program that works with young women. She was also an instructional coach in D.C.

In 2015. She was recognized by the White House for her achievements in Project-Based Learning.

Bryan Swann

Swann is a lifelong Marylander and a graduate of Prince George’s County Public Schools. He worked in the White House during the Obama Administration, U.S. Department of Defense and the private sector. He is currently a Deputy Director at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Board of Education: District 7

Vote: 1

RACE: 91

Alexis Nicole Branch

Branch was born and raised in Upper Marlboro, Md. and is currently obtaining her Master’s degree from Bowie State University in Public Administration with a focus in Public Policy. She is also working full-time with The Department of Transportation within the office of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in D.C.

Kenneth F. Harris, II

Harris is a lifelong Marylander and is currently the Database Lead Engineer for the NASA J2 Joint Polar Satellite System. He has been involved in projects at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, totaling five satellites since the age of 16. He has also appeared as a featured keynote speaker at a number of professional events and conferences.

Board of Education: District 8

Vote: 1

RACE: 93

Edward Burroughs, III (Incumbent)

Burroughs has served in this office since 2008. He has served as Vice-Chair. He graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a degree in Political Science.

Gary Lee Falls

Falls has a degree in computer science.

JUDGE, CIRCUIT COURT

7th Judicial Circuit

RACE: 47

April Ademiluyi

Ademiluyi is a Prince George’s County native and has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland College Park. She began her career as an Engineer for the U.S. Coast Guard. She is licensed in Maryland State Courts and the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Wytonja Curry (Incumbent)

Curry is a lifelong Marylander and received her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Baltimore. She was admitted to the Maryland Bar Association in December 1998 and began her legal career as a judicial law clerk in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. She worked as a litigator for 20 years and is licensed to practice law in both Maryland and the District of Columbia.

ShaRon Grayon Kelsey (Incumbent)

Kelsey was appointed as an Associate Judge of Maryland’s Prince George’s County Circuit Court in 2019. Previously, she managed a law firm in Bowie, Maryland and has practiced a variety of civil law including bankruptcy, personal injury, workers compensation and creditor rights law.

Jared Michael McCarthy (Incumbent)

McCarthy previously served as a County Attorney in Prince George's County, Associate General Counsel, Chief of the Employment and Litigation Division and served on the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

Cathy Serrette (Incumbent)

Serrette is a member of the Committee on Equal Justice and serves on the Court of Appeals Standing Committee on Pro Bono Legal Services. She is also a Commissioner on Maryland’s Access to Justice Commission and Vice-Chair of the Judicial Conference Domestic Law Committee. She has more than 16 years of experience as an Associate Judge in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. She is also the President of the Maryland Chapter of the National Association of Women Judges.

Gladys Weatherspoon

Weatherspoon is a criminal defense lawyer in Prince George’s County and D.C. She has previously served as Chief of the Felony Section of the Public Defender Service. She has practiced law for more than 25 years. She has also been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers Association as one of the “Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America.”

MARYLAND QUESTION 1

Balancing State Budget

Vote: 1

RACE: 48

If passed, the proposed amendment to Maryland’s Constitution would allow the General Assembly to increase, decrease, or reallocate funds in the governor’s proposed budget each year starting in 2024. Maryland is one of the few states where the legislature does NOT have the authority to do this.

OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF QUESTION:

If passed, the proposed amendment authorizes the General Assembly, in enacting a balanced budget bill for the fiscal year 2024 and each fiscal year thereafter, to increase, diminish, or add items, provided that the General Assembly may not exceed the total proposed budget as submitted by the Governor. This proposed constitutional amendment would alter the State’s budget process.

Under current provisions of the State Constitution, the Governor annually submits for approval by the General Assembly a proposed operating budget, which contains the planned funding levels for all three branches of State government – the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches. In approving the operating budget, the General Assembly may not increase or add funding for the Executive Branch, but it may increase funding for the Legislative and Judicial Branches. Except for expenditures required by the State Constitution, the General Assembly may decrease funding in the operating budget for each of the three branches of State government.

Once the General Assembly approves the operating budget, it becomes law immediately without further action by the Governor. Under this proposed constitutional amendment, the General Assembly, beginning with the 2023 Legislative Session, would be authorized to increase or add funding in the operating budget, so long as the total level of funding approved by the General Assembly for the Executive Branch does not exceed the total level of funding proposed by the Governor for the Executive Branch.

The Governor would be authorized to use a line-item veto to reject an individual budget item where the General Assembly increased or added funding to the Governor’s proposed budget for the Executive Branch. The General Assembly would be authorized to override such a veto with a three-fifths vote of the membership in each chamber. If the Governor vetoes a budget item that was increased by the General Assembly and the General Assembly does not override that veto, then the level of funding for that item would revert back to the amount proposed by the Governor. If the Governor vetoes a budget item that was added by the General Assembly and the General Assembly does not override that veto, then that item becomes void.

MARYLAND QUESTION 2

Expansion of Commercial Gaming

Vote: 1

RACE: 49

If passed, this measure would add sports betting, which is already legal in DC. Gambling is already legal at casinos and horse tracks in Maryland; this measure adds sports betting. If passed money raised from sports betting is also supposed to help fund K-12 public education.



Sports team owners, like the Washington Football Team’s Dan Snyder, are in support of this question. Some say Snyder might build a sports betting facility in the parking lot of FedEx Field in Prince George’s County.

OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF QUESTION:

If voters pass this statewide, Chapter 492 of the Acts of the General Assembly of 2020 will authorize the General Assembly to pass a law allowing the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to issue licenses to offer betting in the State on sports and other competitive events.

Such a law must specify (1) who is eligible to apply for a license to operate sports and event betting; (2) what forms of betting are allowed; (3) how betting must be conducted; and (4) where an individual can place a bet. Chapter 492 also provides that State revenues generated by sports and event betting must be used primarily for funding public education. Article XIX of the Maryland Constitution, approved by the voters at the November 2008 general election, authorized commercial gaming by the operation of video lottery terminals, also known as slot machines, at multiple locations in the State. Article XIX also requires that additional forms or expansion of commercial gaming in the State, such as the legalization of sports and event betting, be approved by referendum in a general election.

Betting on sports in most states was illegal under federal law until the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the federal law was unconstitutional. As a result, states are free to authorize sports betting. Under current Maryland law, betting on sports is illegal. Sports and event betting is a gambling activity in which an individual places a bet on the results of a sporting event or a particular play or action during a sporting event. Sports and event betting can also extend to non–athletic events, such as reality television competitions or entertainment awards shows.

Question A: Public Works & Transportation Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 97

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $178,150,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, Public Works and transportation facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots and maintenance facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites, therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment, therefore, as defined therein.

Question B: Library Facilities Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 98

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $28,829,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of library facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites, therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment, therefore, as defined therein.

Question C: Public Safety Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 99

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $44,477,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, public safety facilities (including Fire Department Facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment, therefore, as defined therein.

Question D: County Buildings Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 100

An act enabling the county to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $133,000,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of county buildings, including the acquisition and development of sites therefore, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefore, as defined therein.

Question E: Community College Bonds

Vote: 1

RACE: 101