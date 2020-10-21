'Voting was very meaningful for me' | Long poll lines seen as early voting begins in West Virginia

President Trump won West Virginia in 2016 by 41 points. Early polls suggest he's on his way to winning the state again in 2020.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Massive turnout and long wait times kicked off West Virginia's first day of in-person early voting. People in Jefferson County reported waiting four hours to cast their ballot Wednesday.

Social distancing practices by election officials saw lines that wrapped around the block and outside storefronts in Charles Town, with voters being let into ballot booth locations six at a time.

President Donald Trump won West Virginia in 2016 by 41 points. The race was a little closer in Jefferson County, with Trump winning by 14 points. While polls suggest he's on his way to winning West Virginia again, WUSA9 talked to voters who were both for and against the president, as they waited at the polls.

“The first day of voting was very meaningful for me,” Susan Pellish, a Biden supporter, said as she expressed frustrations and a dislike for President Trump.

Former labor union leader Jack Nardi said he has been waiting for the 2020 Election for four years, and that he remembers the days when Democrats consistently won West Virginia.



"I've had enough of that confusion and horribleness," Nardi said. "I want to get back to normal again."

But others were excited to vote for Trump's reelection.

One supporter of the president cited socialist views, and his desire to not see the Constitution changes as his reasons for voting for Trump to be reelected.

“Trump is not going to destroy the Constitution. The other guys are promising to destroy the Constitution," the voter said of the possibility that Democrats might expand the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed by the Senate.

Early in-person voting in West Virginia runs from Oct. 21-31. Voters need to bring valid identification to vote in West Virginia.