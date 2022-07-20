Wes Moore win appears likely, analysts predict

With a commanding voter lead, Wes Moore appears likely to win Maryland's democratic nomination for governor.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — At the time of this report, Wes Moore is leading by more than 10% among a crowded field of Maryland's Democratic candidates to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Moore campaign is performing well in key areas like Prince George’s, Charles, and Baltimore counties.

“You believed, you fought and you took it personal and that’s why we’re here,” Moore said to his supporters Tuesday evening at his election watch party in Baltimore City.

Behind Moore, Tom Perez leads in Montgomery County, while current State Comptroller Peter Franchot is in third place of the candidates vying for the nomination. The winner will take on the projected Republican nominee, Dan Cox, endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“We’re waiting for every vote to be counted,” Franchot said to his supporters in Prince George’s County Tuesday.

Leading up to the primary election, Moore and his volunteers traveled throughout the state, shaking hands, meeting voters and promoting his message of "leaving no one behind."

“It really shows the surging campaign of Wes Moore continues,” said Roger Hartley, Dean of the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore. “[Wes Moore] clearly raised a lot of money and got a lot of endorsements from state leaders and it seems to be paying off.”

Given the size of Moore’s lead, analysts predict it will be tough for either Perez or Franchot to overcome, meaning Moore securing the democratic nomination for Governor appears imminent.

“He’s in a good position to win,” Hartley said, noting that both Franchot and Perez would need to overperform with mail-in ballot voters in order to overcome their current deficit.