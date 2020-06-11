Ballot irregularities can be corrected after the election, but there's a deadline

Election officials in the DMV say their review of ballot irregularities will continue next week. But so far, local Boards of Election are not reporting voter fraud.

VIRGINIA, USA — Amid allegations of voter fraud and ballot irregularities in presidential battleground states, local election officials tell WUSA9 the review of ballots cast in the D.C. region will continue into next week.

Andrea Gaines, director of community relations for the Virginia Department of Elections, wrote in an email that her office can’t say yet how many ballots have been disqualified in Virginia, because voters had until noon on Friday, Nov. 6 to “cure” or correct problems like incorrect birthdates or missing signatures.

As a result, Gaines said estimates of how many ballots in Virginia were disqualified “are currently unavailable and will remain unavailable” until the board of election completes its canvass of votes in the state.

The canvass of votes, which is done in every state and begins Monday in Virginia, is the check of every valid ballot cast and counted, including absentee, early voting, Election Day, provisional, challenged, uniformed and overseas citizen votes.

Gaines did not offer specifics when asked if the Virginia Board of Elections was aware of any reports, allegations or investigations of voter fraud or voter irregularities in the commonwealth.

“Any issues with how voting problems are handled is determined by the nature of the issue," she said.

Closing in on the final DC election count. #YourVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/yA9fkWRcMM — DC Board of Elections (@Vote4DC) November 6, 2020

Spokespeople for the D.C. Board of Elections and the Maryland Board of Elections tell WUSA 9 they are not aware of any incidents of voter fraud in the District or Maryland.

“If anything comes to our attention, we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” DC Board of Elections spokesperson Nick Jacobs said in an email.

Jacobs said there have been some issues with ballots not signed as well as concerns about signatures on some ballots. He said those votes will be thrown out unless voters using that “curing” process fix the issue before Friday, Nov. 13.

“As for disqualified and provisional ballots, the question is hard to answer because the timeline hasn’t fully run its course yet,” Jacobs said.

The canvass or review of “provisional” ballots will be of particular interest this year due to the increase in mail-in votes due to concerns over the coronavirus. Election officials in all states will need to ensure voters who requested and submitted a mail-in ballot did not also cast a “provisional” ballot in person on election day, effectively voting twice.

Voters are allowed to request a mail-in ballot and then vote in person using a provisional ballot on Election Day provided they did not send the mail-in ballot.

According to the Virginia Board of Elections website, voters cast more than 19,000 provisional ballots in the commonwealth, which can also be used if a voter forgets to bring their ID to their polling place, or there is a discrepancy over a voter’s address.

“Any issues with provisional ballots must be determined by Nov. 10, when localities certify their election results,” Gaines said in an email.

In D.C., the Board of Elections said the count and review of provisional ballots won’t be complete until Nov. 13.

The same is true in Maryland, where the board of elections won’t publicly release how many ballots it disqualified until the election is certified next Friday.

In West Virginia, the Secretary of State’s Office said they also won’t release how many ballots it disqualified until its canvass is over.