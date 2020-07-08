VERIFY: Are absentee voting applications arriving the mail legit?

A mistake from a voter advocacy group called the Center for Voter Information is adding to the challenges of elections officials in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — You might have gotten a letter in your mailbox recently from the Center for Voter Information. Included in the letter is an application to register to vote by mail in Virginia.

Is it legitimate?

The Verify team has received multiple inquiries regarding these vote-by-mail applications, and while election officials confirm the applications themselves are indeed legitimate, it is from a non-government affiliated organization. And to make matters even more complicated, the included return envelope for hundreds of thousands of these applications directed residents to an incorrect mailing address.

The Virginia Department of Elections said it will immediately forward any such applications to the correct election offices for processing.

The group behind the letters has apologized in a news release, blaming computer errors. Elections officials say any voter wanting an absentee ballot should apply online through the state's website.

The Center for Voter Information, which describes itself as non-partisan and nonprofit, credited the incorrect mailers to a printing error made by Smith-Edwards-Dunlap Company, which prepared the envelopes. The printing company acknowledged the mistake in a statement.

"In a recent mailing for CVI in Virginia we made a major error in our printing," the statement read. "We sent voters in eight Virginia jurisdictions a vote-by-mail application with a reply envelope that was addressed to the wrong jurisdiction. This mistake occurred because we incorrectly aligned a spreadsheet that matched the voter with their local election office."

The incorrect return addresses are between cities and counties that share the same name: Fairfax City and Fairfax County; Franklin City and Franklin County; Richmond City and Richmond County; and Roanoke City and Roanoke County.

Tom Lopach, the CEO of the Center For Voter Information, spoke with the Verify team on Friday, expressing regret for the mistake.

"Nobody wants to create confusion or cause problems during this election cycle," he said. "Certainly we don't."

The organization said that it would work with local election officials in the Commonwealth to re-direct the vote-by-mail applications to the proper locations, and said that the nonprofit would pay to do so.

The Virginia Department of Elections confirmed in a statement that these applications would be directed to the correct office.