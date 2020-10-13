Virginia voter registration database down on last day to sign up for 2020 election

The Virginia Beach city government wrote about the problem on its social media platforms.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday morning, on the last day Virginians could register to vote in the 2020 presidential election, the statewide voter registration database went down.

"BE ADVISED: If you were planning to vote early in-person at the municipal center this morning, the State database is down and anyone who comes in will be asked to vote with a provisional ballot. We will post an update when everything is back up and running," read the post.

That was around 8:45 a.m. There was no estimate on if, or when, the problem would be fixed Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Elections did not immediately acknowledge the problem on its official social media pages.

Albemarle County, in central Virginia, also notified potential voters about the problem that morning.

❗️Voters❗️



The statewide voter registration system is currently DOWN. This means that any voter coming to vote early in-person can not be checked in on the poll books & will only be able to vote a provisional ballot.



We will let you know when the system is back up & running. — County of Albemarle (@AlbemarleCounty) October 13, 2020

Once the database issues are fixed, Virginians will be again able to register to vote online with identification, or in-person at their voter registrar's offices.