Today is election day in some Virginia towns and cities. Voters will be going to the polls to elect mayors, town council and school board members. Below is a list of contested races in our immediate area.

Polls are open 6am-7pm.

MORE: Virginia State Board of Elections

MORE: Check Your Voter Registration

MORE: Find Your Voter Precinct

Fairfax City Council

Vote 6

1. Janice Miller: she is an incumbent running for a 4th term.

Website: http://www.fairfaxva.gov/government/mayor-city-council/councilmember-janice-b-miller

2. Jon Stehle, Jr.: he is an incumbent seeking his 2nd term.

Website: http://www.fairfaxva.gov/government/mayor-city-council/councilmember-jon-r-stehle-jr

3. Jennifer Passey: she is an incumbent, seeking her 2nd term.

Website: http://www.fairfaxva.gov/government/mayor-city-council/councilmember-jennifer-e-passey

4. Michael DeMarco: he is an incumbent, seeking his 4th term.

Website: http://www.fairfaxva.gov/government/mayor-city-council/councilmember-michael-j-demarco

5. Joseph Harmon: he is a member of the Fairfax City Planning Commission and is an IT Web project manager.

Website: http://mason-fairfax.onair.cc/joseph-harmon/

6. Sang Yi: he is an aide on Capitol Hill.

Website: https://twitter.com/sangyi?lang=en

7. DT "Tom" Ross: He is retired from the National Park Service.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/D-Thomas-Ross-For-City-of-Fairfax-Council-149224289107939/

8. So Lim: She owns and operates an insurance agency.

Website: https://solimforcitycouncil.com/

9. Write-In

City of Fredericksburg: City Council, Ward 1

Vote 1

1. Brad Ellis: He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2008. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and holds an MBA.

Website: https://www.fredericksburgva.gov/index.aspx?nid=670

2. Jason Graham: He works for a management consulting firm in Washington.

Website: http://jasongraham.org/

City of Fredericksburg: City Council, Ward 2

Vote 1

1. William Withers, Jr.: He is the incumbent and has recently served on the Central Rappahannock Heritage Center Board.

Website: https://www.fredericksburgva.gov/index.aspx?NID=672

2. David McLaughlin: He was a U.S. Air Force officer for 25 years.

Website: http://electdavemclaughlin.com/

Orange Town Council

Vote 3

1. Timothy Bosford: He is a commissioner for Orange, VA and has held the position since 2014.

2. Elliott Fox: He serves as a Policy Liaison for Charles Koch Institute. He is also on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

3. Harry Mason: He is an incumbent and is the president of Mason Insurance Agency.

4. Donna Waugh-Robinson: She is the VP Business, Education & Technology for Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

5. Write-In

LOUDOUN COUNTY

Lovettsville Mayor

Vote 1

1. Nate Fontaine: He is a Lovettsville councilman and has held the position since August 2017.

2. Kris Consaul: She is a Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Realty.

Website:https://www.facebook.com/krisconsaulformayor/

3. Write-In

Lovettsville Town Council

Vote 3

1. Christopher Hornbaker: Serves on the Planning Commission. He is also a Information Security Manager at Freddie Mac.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/HB4LTC/

2. Renee Edmonston: She is a visual fine arts teacher at Loudoun Country Day School and a Business Systems administrator.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/VoteEdmonston/

3. Nicholas Hayward: He is a Northeastern Indiana native and a U.S. army Veteran.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Hayward4TC/

4. Matthew Schilling: He is an IT Manager at Sutherland Government Solutions.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Schilling4LTC/

5. William Hyde: He is an Espanola, New Mexico native.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/WillHyde4LTC/

6. Meredith Kopp:

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Meredith-Kopp-for-Town-Council

7. Write-In

Middleburg Mayor

Vote 1

1. Vincent Bataoel: He currently serves as the Chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Committee for the Town of Middleburg.

Website: https://www.middleburg2018.com/

2. Mark Snyder: He held the position of a Middleburg councilman for 8 years.

3. Trowbridge Littleton: He is a Middleburg Councilman. He also holds a law degree.

Website: https://www.bridgeformiddleburg.com/

4. Write-In

Middleburg Town Council

Vote 4

1. C. Darlene Kirk: She is an incumbent and has held the position since 2001. In 2014 she was re-elected as Vice Mayor of Middleburg.

2. Peter Leonard-Morgan: He is an incumbent and a licensed real estate agent.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pg/plm4middleburg/

3. Kevin Hazard: He is an incumbent and served on Middleburg’s Planning Commission for more than 10 years.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Re-elect-Kevin-Hazard-to-Middleburg-Town-Council

4. Cindy Craun Pearson: Served as Economic Development Coordinator in Middleburg for more than 10 years.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/cindy.c.pearson.1

5. Kristin Noggle: She served as HOA President of her condo for 8 years.

6. M.D. "Mimi" Stein: Currently serves as a Commissioner for Middleburg Planning Commission.

7. Chris Bernard: He has a background in analytics, process engineering, and project management.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/chrisformiddleburg/

8. Write-In

Purcellville Mayor

Vote 1

1. Kwasi Fraser: He is the incumbent and has held his office since 2014. He also holds an MBA.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/FraserForMayor/

2. Chris Thompson: He holds a degree in Business Administration. He was also appointed committee member of the Purcellville Urban Growth Area Management Plan in 1995.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/ChrisThompsonForPvilleMayor/

3. Write-In

Purcellville Town Council

Vote 3

1. M.F. "Tip" Stinnette: He is the Chair of the Purcellville Planning Committee. He also holds two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Planning and Public Administration.

2. Theodore Greenly: He is the incumbent and has held office since November 2017. He is also a military veteran.

Website:https://www.facebook.com/TEDTOWNCOUNCIL/

3. Joel Grewe: He served as Director of a national non-profit.

Website: http://www.joelgrewe.com

4. Steve Warfield: He is a member of the Purcellville Business Association and a Marketing Manager for Costco.

5. Write-In

FAUQUIER COUNTY

Remington Town Council

Vote 6

1. Devada Allison: He has held this office for two terms. He also holds the title of Vice Mayor.

2. Evan Ashby: He is an incumbent and has been in office since 2011. He is also a retired Air Force veteran.

3. Marcus Bones: He is a retired appraiser and member of the town Planning Commission.

4. Pamela Cook: She is a Human Resource Specialist and holds a master’s degree in management.

5. Stanley Heaney: He is an incumbent and has served on the town council since 2006.

6. Van Loving: He is an incumbent and has served on the council for a total of 26 years.

7. Susan Tiffany: She is an underground storage-tank compliance inspector for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

8. Write-In

Plains Town Council

Vote 3

1. Joyce Heflin Pearson: She is the incumbent and has served on the Council for 16 years. She is from the Town of Plains.

2. Kevin Henry: He has been a resident of the Town of Plains for four years. He was also a Navy Aviator.

3. Lori Sisson: She is an incumbent and has been in office for 20 years. She is also the Vice President of The Plains Community League.

4. Heidi Van Voorhis: She is an incumbent and has served on the council for 12 years. She is also a marketing consultant.

5. Write-In

Warrenton Mayor

Vote 1

1. Carter Nevill: He is a small business owner.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/win4warrenton/

2. Grace Rigby: She is a full-time legal assistant and a full-time college student.

Website: https://www.rigbyformayor.com

3. Aaron Trapani

4. Write-In

Warrenton Town Council: At-Large (Fauquier Co)

Vote 2

1. Renard Carlos: He works in marketing and sales for a medical supply company.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/RunCarlos2018/

2. Michael MacDonald

3. Sean Polster: He is an incumbent and currently serves as chairman of the Committee on Health.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/seanforwarrenton/

4. Linda "Sunny" Reynolds: She is an incumbent and has been Vice-Mayor of Warrenton for the past three years.

Website: http://sunnyforavoice.com

5. Write-In

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Dumfries Mayor

Vote 1

1. Charles Brewer: He currently serves as the vice mayor on the town council.

2. Derrick Wood: He served on town council for two terms. He is also a Marine veteran and small business owner. Website:https://www.facebook.com/DerrickConsults/

3. Write-In

Dumfries Town Council

Vote 3

1. Tyrone Brown: He has been a commissioner on the Planning Commission board since 2012.

Website: http://brownfortowncouncil.com

2. Selonia Miles: She served on the town’s Planning Commission and on the Special Education Advisory Committee for the Prince William County School Board.

Website: http://dumfriesfirst.com

3. Cydny Neville: She is the CEO of an education-based non-profit. She is also a public school teacher.

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/nevillefordumfriestowncouncil

4. Monae Nickerson: She is a Human Resources manager at the consulting company, Booz Allen Hamilton.

Website: https://monaenickerson.com

5. James Turner: He is retired from the US Navy and is currently a Information Technology Project Manager. He is also Vice Chair of the Dumfries Board of Zoning Appeals.

Website: http://sonsofitches.com

6. Brenda Via: She is an incumbent and has been serving on the council since last year.

Website: http://www.bvia4dumfriestc.com

7. Write-In

Haymarket Town Council

Vote 6

1. Bond Cavazos: She has been a member of the Architectural Review Board since 2016.

2. Robert Day: He has been a member of the Architectural Review Board since 2014.

3. Susan Edwards: She is an incumbent and has served for two terms. She is also a liason for the Architectural Review Board.

4. Connor Leake: He is an incumbent and a liaison to the Planning Commission and ARB. He is also a professional Realtor.

5. Madhusudan Panthi: He serves on the town’s Planning Commission.

6. Tracy Pater: She is a licensed Realtor in Haymarket.

7. Steven Shannon: He is the incumbent and has served on the Haymarket Planning Commission. He is also a retired US Army Officer.

8. Write-In

Occoquan Mayor

Vote 1

1. Earnest Porta: Former Mayor of Occoquan. He held the office from 2006-2014.

2. Steven Vonderheide: He has been a Defense Contractor for more than 25 years.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/StevenVonderheideForMayor/

3. Write-In

Occoquan Town Council

Vote 5

1. Krystyna Bienia

2. James Dawson: He is an incumbent. He is also on the Architectural Review Board.

3. Cynthia Fithian: She is an incumbent and a special needs educator for elementary school students.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/CindyFithianforTownCouncil/

4. Laurie Holloway: Recipient of the Occoquan Volunteer Award in 2017. She was also appointed to the Architectural Review Board.

5. Joseph McGuire: He is an incumbent and has been in office since 2013.

6. Eliot Perkins: He is Chair of the Planning Commission.

7. Patrick Sivigny: He is an incumbent and vice Mayor of Occoquan.

8. Johnathan Torres: He has a background in government management. He also works as a Director of Transportation.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Johnathan-Torres-for-Town-Council

9. Write-In

Quantico Mayor

Vote 1

1. Peggy Alexander: She is a neighborhood Watch Coordinator.

2. Kevin Brown: He is the incumbent and an IT Project Manager.

3. Write-In

Quantico Town Council (Prince William Co)

Vote 5

1. Otis Baker: Has a background in Business Administration.

2. Earlene Clinton: She is an incumbent and a Registered Nurse.

3. Sammoto Dabney: He is a producer and photographer.

4. Thomas Davis: He is an incumbent.

5. Russell Kuhns: He is an incumbent.

6. Robin Langham: She is an incumbent.

7. Jerre Thomas: A town council member and Defense Department official, Thomas was killed in April when a motorist struck his motorcycle. His name remains on the election ballot.

8. Write-In

Staunton City Council

Vote 3

1. Carolyn Dull: She is an incumbent and Mayor of Staunton. She has been in office since 2014.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/DullForCityCouncil/

2. Amy Darby: She is a member of the school board and a former Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad member.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/DarbyforCityCouncil/

3. R. Terry Holmes: He is an incumbent and has served four years as a hospital corpsman in the US Navy.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/holmes4council/

4. Brenda Mead: She was the interim executive director of Valley Conservation Council until 2017.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MeadforCouncil/

5. Write-In

Staunton School Board

Vote 3

1. Kenneth Venable: He is President of the Staunton Education Foundation.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/kenneth.venable.9?fref=search

2. Ronald Ramsey: He is an incumbent and Chair of the school board.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Ron-Ramsey-for-Staunton

3. Christine Poulson: She is a former mediator.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PoulsonforSchoolBoard/

4. Amy Wratchford: She has more than 20 years of experience in arts management and has served on PTA and PAT committees.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/AmyWratchfordForStaunton/

5. Gene Ergenbright: He has experience being a local business owner and is currently a member on the Board of Directors at a Bank.

Website: https://rayergenbright.com

6. Write-In

Staunton School Board

Vote 1

1. John Hartless: He served on the Valley Community Service Board.

Website:https://www.facebook.com/John-Hartless-for-Staunton-City-School-Board

2. Natasha McCurdy: She is a PTA Officer.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/natashamccurdy2018/

3. Write-In

© 2018 WUSA