VIRGINIA, USA — Joe Biden sailed to victory in Virginia on Super Tuesday. The former Vice President won the state with 53.3% of the vote, trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 23.1%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10.77%, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 9.67% and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at .86%, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

A record number of Virginia voters turned out Tuesday with nearly 1.3 million votes cast. Biden secured the majority of votes in all but three Virginia localities: Floyd County, Charlottesville City and Harrisonburg City.

Sanders outperformed other candidates by a significant margin when it came to college voters, securing 50.77% of college precinct voters. Biden had the second most college precinct voters at 27.98 percent.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar both dropped out of the presidential race just days before voters headed to the polls and threw their support behind Biden.

"It is time to turn back the division and the hate and the exclusion and the bitterness, and it is time to work together," Klobuchar said at a rally in Texas on Monday.

Biden has campaigned on a platform of policy proposals including banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, protecting the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice and reducing healthcare costs, and ensuring the U.S. reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050.



Here's a look at how the votes break down county by county in our region:

Arlington

Biden: 48.25%

Warren: 19.97%

Sanders: 18.83%

Bloomberg: 9.49%

Gabbard: .54%

Culpeper

Biden: 53.16%

Sanders: 24.22%

Bloomberg: 10.91%

Warren: 8.24%

Gabbard: .95%

Fairfax

Biden: 49.82%

Sanders: 23.34%

Warren: 12.11%

Bloomberg: 11.5%

Gabbard: .73%

Fauquier

Biden: 52.4%

Sanders: 21.92%

Bloomberg: 12.23%

Warren: 9.42%

Gabbard: 1.42%

Frederick

Biden: 53.26%

Sanders: 24.43%

Warren: 9.64%

Bloomberg: 9.46%

Gabbard: .33%

Loudoun

Biden: 50.55%

Sanders: 25.25%

Bloomberg: 11.21%

Warren: 10.04%

Gabbard: .87%

Orange

Biden: 53.32%

Sanders: 21.86%

Bloomberg: 11.5%

Warren: 9.10%

Gabbard: 1.13%

Page

Biden: 52.3%

Sanders: 24.53%

Bloomberg: 9.66%

Warren: 8.75%

Gabbard: 1.58%

Prince George

Biden: 65.93%

Sanders: 17.46%

Bloomberg: 8.29%

Warren: 5.24%

Gabbard: 1%

Prince William

Biden: 52.62%

Sanders: 25.85%

Bloomberg: 9.86%

Warren: 8.04%

Gabbard: .79%

Shenandoah

Biden: 50.37%

Sanders: 26.03%

Warren: 10.23%

Bloomberg: 9.23%

Gabbard: 1.21%

Spotsylvania

Biden: 50.37%

Sanders: 26.03%

Warren: 10.23%

Bloomberg: 9.23%

Gabbard: 1.21%

Stafford

Biden: 53.07%

Sanders: 23.94%

Bloomberg: 9.47%

Warren: 8.18%

Gabbard: 1.44%

Warren

Biden: 47.8%

Sanders: 27.17%

Warren: 10.39%

Bloomberg: 10.08%

Gabbard: 1.75%

