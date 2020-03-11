Virginia U.S. Senate Election results

Incumbent Sen. Mark Warner is vying for a third term in office, against Republican challenger Daniel Gade.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia voters will select a U.S. Senator on November 3, 2020 between the Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Warner and his Republican challenger Daniel Gade.

The race is the only U.S. Senate seat from Virginia that will be decided, though all of the commonwealth's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for re-election.

As voters decide the next U.S. president between Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, Senate races will be watched closely across the nation, with Democrats hoping to capture the Senate majority, while Republicans hope to make gains in the U.S. House.

A republican has not taken a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia since 2002, when John Warner (no relation to Mark Warner) was re-elected to a fifth term. However, in the 2014 election, Mark Warner won the office by a very narrow margin -- about 1% -- to Republican political operative Ed Gillespie.

Who is Mark Warner?

Mark Warner, who turns 66 on Dec. 15, was sworn in to the Senate on Jan. 6, 2009. He served as governor of the Commonwealth from 2002 to 2006, defeating his predecessor as governor, Jim Gilmore, to win Virginia’s Senate in 2008. Before entering politics, he was an entrepreneur and executive in the technology industry.

Currently, Warner serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is the Vice Chairman. During his time in the Senate, Warner has established himself as a bipartisan leader who has worked with Republicans and Democrats alike, increased government performance and accountability, and promoted private sector innovation and job creation.

As Virginia’s senior Senator, Warner emphasized he is focused on the challenges the country faces next -- from health care, to climate change, to automation and the future of our economy.

Sen.Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, live in Alexandria, Virginia with their three daughters.

Who is Daniel Gade?

Daniel Gade, 45, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, professor, and public policy leader. During more than 20 years of military service, Gade was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. He graduated from West Point in 1997 and served in multiple locations in the United States and Korea. The veteran taught political science, economics, and leadership courses at his alma mater from 2011 until his retirement from the Army in 2017 and currently teaches at American University.

According to this campaign website, in 2004 his unit deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He led his unit of 150 soldiers on many combat missions, was wounded by enemy fire twice, and was decorated for valor. Gade’s second combat wounding caused his entire right leg to be amputated – as he spent the next year in the hospital, enduring more than 40 surgeries.

“I am not a career politician. I have served the constitution since I was 17, and I look forward to continuing my service to the people of Virginia,” Gade wrote on his campaign website. “My mission is different, but the oath is the same.”

Gade's top three priorities that he hopes to focus on as senator include economic growth, individual liberty and constitutional fidelity.

He lives in Mount Vernon, Virginia, with his wife, Wendy, and their three children.

When will Virginia election results be announced?

The short answer is, that is uncertain. It's likely that some of the races will be called on election night, but tallying for others may not be finished that day.

The state has seen record early voting numbers, which can easy voter gridlock on election day, plus it puts voting data into computer databases more quickly.