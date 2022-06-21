Here are the projected winners in Virginia's 2022 primary election

Voters hit the polls in the commonwealth Tuesday to cast their ballots for the 2022 primary elections.

WASHINGTON — Polling places have closed and votes are being counted for the 2022 primary election in Virginia, with five Congressional seats up for grabs and a city council race.

WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?

U.S. Congress: District 2

Andrew "Andy" Baan

Jerome Bell

Jen Kiggans - Projected Winner

L. Tommy Altman, III

U.S. Congress: District 3

Ted W. Engquist

Terry T. Namkung - Projected Winner

U.S. Congress: District 6

Ben L. Cline (incumbent) - Projected Winner

Merritt D. Hale

U.S. Congress: District 7

Bryce E. Reeves

Crystal L. Vanuch

David L. Ross

Derrick M. Anderson

Gina R. Ciarcia

Yesli I. Vega

U.S. Congress: District 8

Donald Beyer, Jr. (incumbent) - Projected Winner

Victoria I. Virasingh

Manassas City Council

Dheeraj "DJ" Jagadev

Ralph J. Smith (incumbent)

Robert R. Keller

Sonia R. Vasquez Luna

