Virginia lawmakers approve absentee voting measures

A bill approved Friday calls for the state to prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A bill approved Friday calls for the state to prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.

The House of Delegates approved a Senate bill that will allocate $2 million for prepaid postage and also set up a process for voters to correct paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots. The Senate approved the bill last week. 

Gov. Ralph Northam quickly signed it into law after the House approval Friday. 

The governor had urged lawmakers to move quickly to approve additional funding for absentee voting, with the presidential election just two months away.

