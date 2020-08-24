Virginia lawmakers advance absentee voting measures

These proposals include have the state prepay postage, setting up drop boxes and allowing voters to fix issues on improperly submitted ballots.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are advancing proposals aimed at making absentee voting easier amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendations include having the state prepay postage, setting up drop boxes and establishing a process for voters to fix paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots.

Democratic-led committees in the state House and Senate advanced the measures Monday, over objections from Republicans who say they're concerned about cost and ballot security.