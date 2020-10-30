Here's a look at who's running for Virginia's House of Representatives

Early voting continues through Oct. 31 and Election Day polls will be open Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA, USA — Whether voting early, by mail, or at the polls on Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020), Virginians will cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election to elect the president and vice president, members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and a range of local and municipal seats.

Early voting in Virginia started on Sept. 18 and registered voters have until Oct. 31 to vote at early voting locations across the Commonwealth.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

Here is a list of candidates who are running in Virginia for seats in the House of Representatives along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites:

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 1

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 204

This congressional district includes portions of Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Fauquier, King George, New Kent, Westmoreland, King William, Hanover, James City, Gloucester, Caroline, Northumbeland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Essex, Matthews, Richmond County, and King and Queen Counties.

Qasim Rashid (D)

He is a community activist and author, who works with non-profit organizations that advocate for women’s rights and religious freedom and to improve the lives of children living in poverty. He also works as a consultant helping companies and non-profits improve their corporate strategies, messaging and information. He earned a law degree from the University of Richmond.

Website: https://rashidforva.com/

Robert Wittman (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2007. He is seeking his 8th term. He sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. Before serving in Congress, he served in various public offices including Montross Mayor, Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors and Virginia House of Delegates.

Website: https://robwittman.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 2

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 206

This is one of the Virginia congressional races being watched closely. It is a rematch between Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria and Republican Scott Taylor who used to hold this office until defeated by Luria in 2018.



This district includes portions of Accomack, Northampton and York counties, all of the cities of Virginia Beach and Williamsburg; and portions of the cities of Norfolk and Hampton.

Elaine Luria (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her second term. Before serving in Congress, she served in the Navy for two decades and retired at the rank of Commander. She was one of the first women in the Navy’s nuclear power program and among the first women to serve her entire career in combatant ships.

Website: https://elaineforcongress.com/

Scott Taylor (R)

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 2nd district in 2017-2019, until being defeated by Elaine Luria. Previously he served in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013. Before public office, he worked as a real estate developer and security consultant and was a Navy SEAL.

Website: https://www.scotttaylor2020.com/

David Bruce Foster (I)

He is a Navy veteran, flight instructor and small business owner.

Website: https://davidfoster4congress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 3

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 208

This congressional district includes: the cities of Franklin, Newport News and Portsmouth. Also parts of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk and Suffolks and all of the county of Isle of Wright.

Robert “Bobby” Scott (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 1993. He is seeking his 15th term. With his first election in 1992, he became the first African-American elected to Congress from Virginia since Reconstruction. Before serving in Congress, he served 15 years in the Virginia General Assembly.

Website: https://www.bobbyscottforcongress.com/

John Collick, Jr. (R)

He is a retired Marine 1st Sergeant, where he held many roles including counterterrorism and signals intelligence analyst, section chief of ICE and immigration officer. He is a small business owner and volunteers with Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.

Website: https://www.collickforcongress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 4

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 210



This congressional district includes Richmond City, Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Henrico, Prince George, Suffolk, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Southampton, Colonial Heights, Sussex, Greensville, Surry, Charles City and Emporia.



A. Donald McEachin (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2016. He is seeking his 3rd term. Before serving in Congress, he was a public-school teacher and legislator in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly.

Website: https://donaldmceachin.com/

Leon Benjamin, Sr. (R)

He is a pastor, who has served as a presidential advisor to the Trump Administration. He is the current chairman of the Republican Party of Richmond City. He has served as a Senior Fellow for the National Minority Technology Council and is the founder of United2Pray, which holds weekly conference calls to pray for the president.

Website: https://benjamin4congress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 5

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 212

This is one of the Virginia congressional races being watched. Democrats are hoping to take this seat.



Democrat Cameron Webb is up against Republican Bob Good. Good ousted current officeholder Denver Riggleman in the republican primary back in June. Riggleman took heat from within the republican party for officiating a same-sex wedding in 2019.



The district includes counties in the Piedmont and Blue Ridge areas. In our viewing area, it includes portions of Fauquier County and all of Rappahannock County.

B. Cameron Webb (D)

He is a physician and lawyer who serves as Director of Health Policy and Equity at UVA’s School of Medicine. He has served on the White House Health Care team and My Brother’s Keeper Initiative under the Obama Administration.

Website: https://www.drcameronwebb.com/

Robert G. “Bob” Good (R)

He has served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors. Before holding public office, he was an athletic director at his alma mater, Liberty University, and had a 17-year career in finance.

Website: https://www.bobgoodforcongress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 6

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 214



This congressional district includes portions of Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley.

Nicholas Betts (D)

He is a law clerk who has worked as a contract manager, a substitute teacher, a graduate teaching assistant and in construction and landscaping.

Website: https://www.bettsforcongress.com/

Ben Cline (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. He is seeking his 2nd term. Before serving in Congress, he was an attorney and served as Congressman Bob Goodlatte’s Chief of Staff and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg.

Website: https://bencline.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 7

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 216

This is one of the Virginia congressional races being watched. The Cook Political Report lists this race as a toss-up, with Spanberger having a slight edge.



The district includes portions of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, Henrico, Chesterfield, Louisa, Powhatan, Goochland, Amelia, and Nottoway counties.



Spanberger is seeking her second term, after becoming the first Democrat to win Virginia’s 7th district since the late 1960s.

Abigail Spanberger (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her 2nd term. She was the first Democrat since 1968 to be elected to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional district. Before serving in Congress, she was a federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer.

Website: https://abigailspanberger.com/

Nick Freitas (R)

He serves in the House of Delegates representing the 30th District. He’s held this office since 2016. He served as the Culpeper County Republican Chairman and worked as a precinct coordinator, setting records in the county for volunteer hours and Republican voter turnout. He served 2 tours in Iraq as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant and Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant and was the Director of Operations for a service-disabled veteran-owned company.

Website: https://www.nickforva.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 8

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 218



This district comprises all of Arlington County and portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria City and Falls Church City.

Donald Beyer, Jr. (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2015. He is seeking his 4th term. Before serving in Congress, he was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998 and was the Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama.

Website: http://friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Jeff Jordan (R)

He worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense and is a 5th generation combat veteran. He served in the Army for 27 years.

Website: https://jeffjordanforcongress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 10

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 220

This district includes all of Clarke, Frederick, and Loudoun counties, along with parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.

Jennifer Wexton (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her second term. Before serving in Congress, she was a prosecutor and State Senator.

Aliscia N. Andrews (R)

She served in the Marines and worked in the private and public sectors as a strategic management, analytic and policy advisor.

Website: https://andrewsforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 11

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 222

This district stretches from Herndon to Quantico, comprising most of Fairfax County, all of the city of Fairfax, and part of eastern Prince William County.

Gerry Connolly (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent who has held this office since 2009. He is seeking his 7th term. Before serving in Congress, he served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, the Fairfax Government Reorganization Commission and was the Providence District Supervisor.

Website: https://gerryconnolly.com/