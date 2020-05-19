Latest Virginia election results

Fairfax, Loudoun, Faquier and Prince William are a few of the counties electing mayors and council members.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Multiple cities and counties in Northern Virginia have cast their vote on who they want as their next mayor or council member.

Ballots were asked to be mailed in absentee to limit exposure at the polls, but polls were open for ballot submission with proper social distancing guidelines.

Fairfax Council and Mayor are both up for grabs for the 20,000+ residents of the city. Town and City councils will be decided in multiple other counties.

You can follow the latest election results live in the list below. Select your county in the drop down box below to see results important to you.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam postponed elections in the Commonwealth by two weeks. General and Special Elections scheduled in 56 localities across the state were moved to May 19. June's primary elections have been moved from June 9 to June 23.

"Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health," Northam said. "I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly."