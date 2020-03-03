WASHINGTON — It's Super Tuesday! Virginia is one of 14 other states that will vote on the fate of the Democratic candidate who will go against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Polling places opened their doors at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and lines were already seen forming to cast ballots.

In Purcellville, there was a line of voters waiting to cast their ballots.

