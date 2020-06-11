Razor blades found on political signs in Arlington County, police say

One woman suffered minor injuries after being cut by the blades while trying to remove signs from a median.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County police are urging anyone removing political signs to take caution after a report of razor blades taped to the bottom of political signs led to an injury for one county resident.

Between noon and 3 p.m. on Nov. 4, a woman was removing political signage located in the median of George Mason Drive between Yorktown Boulevard and Four Mile Run Drive. She brought the signs back to a family member's house to begin dismantling them. When she separated the sign from the metal base, she was cut by blades tapped to the sign, police said.

The injuries were minor and did not require medical treatment. So far, Arlington County police have not received any other reports of similar incidents in the county.

This police report was filed by the family member of a WUSA9 employee.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180.

In October, Arlington Democrats told WUSA 9 that around 1,500 campaign signs have been destroyed or vandalized this election season, a number that members said was far higher than other presidential election years.

Carol Burnett, who serves as program chair for the group, has helped put up signs promoting the party's candidates and issues for the last several months.

She even knows the number of medians in Arlington that members can put signs along: 379.

However, this election season has stood out for unfortunate reasons as destruction and vandalism have spiked.

"There is not a single route that has not had some damage," she said. "I would say this is unprecedented for Arlington. This goes beyond the normal sort of loss of signs by teenage kids and the wind.”

Burnett told WUSA 9 that some signs have been cut with a knife or painted with graffiti, while at least one resident found a campaign sign on fire in her front yard.