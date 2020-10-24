What's on my ballot? | Prince William County

Everything you'll see on your ballot in Prince William County for the 2020 General Election

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Voters in Prince William County will elect the president and vice president, members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as statewide ballot questions and a range of local seats.

Early voting in Virginia started on Friday, September 18, and registered voters have until October 31st to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before November 3.

Here is a list of candidates and questions on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 200

Joseph Biden (D)

He served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 in the Obama administration. Previously he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. His first presidential run was in 1988.

Website: https://joebiden.com/#

Donald Trump (R-incumbent)

He is the 45th President of the United States, seeking a second term. He became president of his father’s real estate business in 1971, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses around the world. He produced and hosted The Apprentice reality television show from 2003 to 2015.

Website: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

Jo Jorgensen (L)

She is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University. She has worked at IBM as a marketing representative and started her own software and computer technology sales company.

Website: https://jo20.com/

U.S. SENATE

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 202

In the 2014 election, democratic incumbent Mark Warner won the office by a very narrow margin -- about 1% -- to Republican political operative Ed Gillespie. No one expected the race to be this close in 2014. It should be noted that a republican has not taken a Virginia U.S. Senate seat in Virginia since 2002 (John Warner took it then).



Mark Warner (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2008. He is seeking his 3rd term. Before serving in the Senate, Warner served as the Governor of Virginia from 2002-2006 and chairman of the National Governors Association 2004-2005. Previously, Warner was an entrepreneur and executive in the technology industry. https://markwarnerva.com/

Daniel Gade (R)

He is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served more than 20 years in the U.S., Korea, and Iraq. In Iraq he endured a combat wound that led to the amputation of his right leg. He has since earned a Ph.D in public administration and policy, served on national councils discussing veteran and disability issues, and now teaches at American University.

Website: https://gadeforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: District 1

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 204

This congressional district includes portions of: Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Fauquier, King George, new Kent, Westmoreland, King William, Hanover, James City, Gloucester, Caroline, Northumbeland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Essex, Matthews, Richmond County, and King and Queen Counties.

Qasim Rashid (D)

He is a community activist and author, wo works with non-profit organizations that advocate for women’s rights and religious freedom and to improve the lives of children living in poverty. He also works as a consultant helping companies and non-profits improve their corporate strategies, messaging and information. He earned a law degree from the University of Richmond.

Website: https://rashidforva.com/

Robert Wittman (R-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2007. He is seeking his 8th term. He sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. Before serving in Congress, he served in various public offices including Montross Mayor, Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors and Virginia House of Delegates.

Website: https://robwittman.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 10

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 220

This district includes all of Clarke, Frederick, and Loudoun counties, along with parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.

Jennifer Wexton (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is

seeking her second term. Before serving in Congress, she was a prosecutor and State Senator. Website: https://jenniferwexton.com/

Aliscia N. Andrews (R)

She served in the Marines and worked in the private and public sectors as a strategic management, analytic and policy advisor.

Website: https://andrewsforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 11

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 222

This district stretches from Herndon to Quantico, comprising most of Fairfax County, all of the city of Fairfax, and part of eastern Prince William County.

Gerry Connolly (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent who has held this office since 2009. He is seeking his 7th term. Before serving in Congress, he served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, the Fairfax Government Reorganization Commission and was the Providence District Supervisor.

Website: https://gerryconnolly.com/

Manga A. Anantatmula (R)

She worked with the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. She is a first-generation immigrant from India.

Website: https://mangaforcongress.com/

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Dumfries Town Council

Vote 3

RACE 324



Brian K. Fields (I-incumbent)

He is an incumbent and member of the Virginia Army National Guard. Previously, he worked as a Dumfries police officer for 8 years.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Councilman-Brian-Fields-2451630461727666/

Shaun R. Peet (I)

He is an incumbent and formerly served in the U.S. Army.

Tyrone A. Brown (I)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas City Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 325



Michelle Davis-Younger (D)

She is a human resources professional and small business owner. She is a lifelong resident of Manassas and is passionate about economic development and sustainable employment in Manassas.

Website: https://www.michelle4manassas.com/

Theresa Coates Ellis (R)

She is a Manassas City Council Member with a background in healthcare professional management. She is a small business owner. She has also served on the Education Foundation, Airport Commission, Rotary Area Governor and President Inter-Service Club Council.

Website: https://theresacoatesellis.com/

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas City Council

Vote 3

RACE 327



Tom C. Osina (D)

He serves as treasurer for the Georgetown South homeowners’ association and is a founding member of Equality Prince William, a longstanding LGBTQ equality group. He has worked as a teacher, radio journalist and launched his own management firm. This is his first run for public office. Website: https://www.tomformanassas.com/

Harry J. Clark (R)

He has served as Chairman for the Manassas Recreation and Parks Committee and the Planning Commission. He served in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and spent 19 years in business analyzing intelligence budgets for the Army.

Website: https://harryclark4manassas.org/

Ian T. Lovejoy (R) – incumbent

He is an incumbent seeking a third term. He was elected in 2012. He advocates for young residents and lower tax bills. He worked in medical equipment and home care companies and founded a sourcing a recruitment company.

Website: https://votelovejoy.com/

Lynn Forkell Greene (R)

She serves as a member of the Parks, Culture and Recreation Committee and as Chair of the Keep Manassas Beautiful Advisory Committee. She works as a C-Suite administrative professional and is a project manager for a global services firm.

Website: http://lynnforcouncil.com/index.html

Mark D. Wolfe (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and was first elected in 2008. When he won in 2016, it was his first time running as a Democrat. He had previously run and won as a Republican.He is president of a heating and air conditioning firm and believes the GOP has become too divisive.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MarkforManassas/

Pamela J. Sebesky (D-incumbent)

She was elected to the Council in 2016. Before that, she served on the Manassas City School Board from 2010-2016. She has a career in cardiology.

Website: http://pamformanassas.us/index.html

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas City School Board

RACE 329



Carl L. Hollingsworth (I)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Carl-Hollingsworth-for-MCPS-School-Board-102763854831443/?ref=page_internal

Robyn R. Williams (I-incumbent)

She joined the board in 2017. She is a parent and teacher assistant volunteer.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/vote4robynwilliams

Suzanne W. Seaberg (I-incumbent)

She joined the board in 2016. Previously, she served on the MCPS Education Foundation and volunteered on PTAs, Band Boosters, Gifted/Talented Advisory Committee and Safe Schools Advisory Committee.

Website: http://m.seabergforschoolboard.org

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas Park City Mayor

Vote 1

RACE 333



Michael Carrera (I)

He is a business analyst with Arlington County government with 20 years of business analyst management experience. He is a former Manassas Park City Councilmember and former Manassas Park Planning Commissioner. Website: https://www.votecarrera.com/

Jeanette M. Rishell (D-incumbent)

She has served on the Upper Occoquan Service Authority Board of Directors since 2010 and serves the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority as a City Representative and Vice Chair of the Finance Committee.

Website: https://www.jeanetterishell.com/

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA

Manassas Park City Council

RACE 335



Darryl G. Moore (D)

He worked as a Senior Management Analyst for the Oakland Housing Authority and served on the Berkeley City Council for 12 years. Previously, he worked in Berkeley’s Dept. Of Public Works as a Management Analyst and designed the District of Columbia’s first recycling program. He moved to Manassas Park to be closer to family.

Laura H. Hampton (I)

She is a former employee of the City of Manassas Park and a former member of the city’s Electoral Board. She is a management consultant and certified project manager.

Website: https://laurahamptonformpcitycouncil.com/

Yesenia E. Amaya (I)

She is working to represent women and minorities, encourage more small business development and improve community outreach. https://www.facebook.com/yesy4manassaspark/about/?ref=page_internal

Donald E. Shuemaker (I-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and was first elected in 2016.

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #1

REDISTRICTING COMMISSION

Vote 1

RACE 226



Yes

No

A “yes” vote on this Constitutional question will establish a bipartisan commission, comprising eight members of the General Assembly and eight members of the public, that would draw new lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates election districts. The full General Assembly would vote on these lines, but could not change them. The state Supreme Court would draw the lines if the commission, or the assembly, could NOT agree.

A “no” vote will leave the sole responsibility for drawing the districts with the General Assembly and the Governor.

Current Law:

Under the current Constitution, the General Assembly and the Governor are responsible for drawing new election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates. These districts are required to be compact and contiguous, and to have populations that are equal to each other.

Proposed Law:

The proposed amendment would shift the responsibility of drawing these election districts from the General Assembly and the Governor to a bipartisan commission, made up of 16 persons, half being members of the General Assembly and half being citizens of the Commonwealth. This commission would draw the election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates and then submit the maps to the General Assembly for approval. If the commissioners are unable to agree on proposals for maps by a certain date, or if the General Assembly does not approve the submitted maps by a certain date, the commission is allotted additional time to draw new districts, but if maps are not then submitted or approved, the Supreme Court of Virginia becomes responsible for drawing these election districts.

The eight legislative commissioners are appointed by the political party leadership in the state Senate and the House of Delegates, with an equal number from each house and from each major political party. The eight citizen commissioners are picked by a committee of five retired circuit court judges. Four of the retired judges are selected by party leaders in the Senate and the House from a list compiled by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. These four judges pick the fifth judge from the same list. This selection committee then chooses citizen commissioners from lists created by party leaders in the Senate and the House. Members and employees of Congress or the General Assembly cannot be citizen commissioners. Each party leader in each house gives the selection committee a list of at least 16 candidates, and the committee picks two from each list for a total of eight citizen commissioners.

For a plan to be submitted for the General Assembly’s approval, at least six of the eight citizen commissioners and at least six of the eight legislative commissioners must agree to it.

Additionally, for plans for General Assembly districts to be submitted, at least three of the four Senators on the commission have to agree to the Senate districts plan and at least three of the four Delegates on the commission have to agree to the House of Delegates districts plan. The General Assembly cannot make any changes to these plans, and the Governor cannot veto any plan approved by the General Assembly.

The amendment also adds a requirement that districts provide, where practicable,

opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice.

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #2

Disabled Veteran Vehicle Tax

Vote 1

RACE 228



Yes

No



A "yes" vote will mean the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.

A "no" vote will leave the Constitution of Virginia unchanged and automobiles and pickup trucks owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability will continue to be subject to state and local taxes.

OFFICIAL WORDING OF QUESTION

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation.

Current Law

Generally, the Constitution of Virginia requires all property be taxed. However, there are

certain types of property that the Constitution specifically says is not subject to taxation.

Proposed Law

This amendment would add to the list of property that is not subject to state or local taxation one motor vehicle owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability. The amendment says that motor vehicle means an

automobile or pickup truck. The motor vehicle would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the motor vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later. A veteran who claims this tax exemption would not get back any taxes paid on his motor vehicle prior to January 1, 2021.