'For me, it's COVID. That's what it is all about' | Voters in Prince William County say virus, economy driving their votes

Manassas, Virginia, is a Democratic stronghold. But even there we found voters who say they voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and they're sticking with the president.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Travel an hour west from the nation's capital on Interstate 66 and you'll reach Manassas, Virginia – a city rich with history and residents armed with information about the 2020 presidential election. Voters in this Democratic stronghold held little back when we asked for their perspective on the presidential race and the issues that will determine their vote.

Two female friends were reluctant to give us their names when we asked, but had a lot say about the presidential candidates.

“I just think what’s been happening the past two weeks has been atrocious. [President Donald] Trump’s response. Everything has been too cavalier. He’s not taking COVID-19 seriously,” said one of the friends. “For me, it’s COVID. That’s what it is all about.” She’s supporting Vice President Joe Biden after voting for Donald Trump in 2016.

As for her friend, whom she’s known for 20 years – she's voting for Trump.

“I wish someone would take his phone and throw it away so that he couldn’t tweet. I do believe the economy has been great. I don’t think that you can blame the current economy on him. It’s COVID,” she said, noting that since several of her family members owning businesses, it’s the performance of the economy that drives her vote.

The issues at the top of mind for these two friends mirror what’s motivating most voters this election cycle. A survey of registered voters conducted by the Pew Research Center found that the economy, health care, Supreme Court appointments, the coronavirus pandemic and violent crime were just some of the issues turning out voters this year.

The issues are also causing a deep divide in the electorate.

“Listen, Trump does many things to cause division,” said the friend that supports Trump. “But he had just been elected. I mean, 70 of the representatives or whatever didn’t even attend his inauguration. So, you say…who started the division?”

When we talked with voters on the streets of Manassas, we were hard-pressed to find a person voting for Trump. So, we ventured into a few neighborhoods. As we drove street after street, we saw plenty of signs supporting Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. We did stumble on one house with a very large "Trump-Pence" sign in the front yard.

“We love President Trump. We love his policies. He stands by his word,” said Vicky Larussi who owns the house. She said her sign had been stolen four times. “He’s delivered on all of his promises.”