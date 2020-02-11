Here's a look at who's running for a seat on Prince George's County's Board of Education

Early voting in Maryland ends today.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — During the 2020 General Election, Prince George's County residents will have the chance to decide on members of the Board of Education for the county's school system.

Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) is one of the country's largest school districts with over 200 schools and centers serving more than 130,000 students and almost 19,000 employees.

The school system is known for its unique programs and initiatives that provide students with learning opportunities in the arts, environment, financial literacy, and language immersion.

Members of the Board are tasked to advance student achievement through community engagement, sound policy governance, accountability and fiscal responsibility, according to the PGCPS website. The school system's highest priority is to prepare students to meet the demands of college and careers.

Click here to learn more information on the school system's core values implemented by the members of the Board.

Board of Education: District 4

Vote: 1

RACE: 89

1. Shayla Adams-Stafford

Stafford is a career educator who has wanted to teach since childhood. She started the nonprofit RemixEducation. In 2012, she expanded the organization to include H.E.RStory, a mentoring program that works with young women. She was also an instructional coach in D.C.

In 2015, she was recognized by the White House for her achievements in Project-Based Learning.

2. Bryan Swann

Swann is a lifelong Marylander and a graduate of Prince George’s County Public Schools. He worked in the White House during the Obama Administration, U.S. Department of Defense and the private sector. He is currently a Deputy Director at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Board of Education: District 7

Vote: 1

RACE: 91

1. Alexis Nicole Branch

Branch was born and raised in Upper Marlboro, Md. and is currently obtaining her Master’s degree from Bowie State University in Public Administration with a focus in Public Policy. She is also working full-time with The Department of Transportation within the office of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in D.C.

2. Kenneth F. Harris, II

Harris is a lifelong Marylander and is currently the Database Lead Engineer for the NASA J2 Joint Polar Satellite System. He has been involved in projects at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, totaling five satellites since the age of 16. He has also appeared as a featured keynote speaker at a number of professional events and conferences.

Board of Education: District 8

Vote: 1

RACE: 93

1. Edward Burroughs, III (Incumbent)

Burroughs has served in this office since 2008. He has served as Vice-Chair. He graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a degree in Political Science.

2. Gary Lee Falls

Falls has a degree in computer science.

Early voting in Maryland started on Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 2.