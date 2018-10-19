POOLESVILLE, Md. — Maybe it's a sign of our hyper-partisan times...or maybe just standard political shenanigans.

Someone has spray-painted "Trump" or "T" on political candidate signs up and down River Road in Montgomery County, Md. Most of the signs were for Democrats, but one Republican candidate for House of Delegates was also hit.

Most of the signs have now been removed or replaced, but the alarm lingers. Workers at the David Trone for Congress campaign say it's unnerving.

RELATED: Midterms: Russian national charged in election interference conspiracy

Signs for most Republican candidates are untouched. It's largely the Democrats that have been hit in this most conservative swath of liberal Montgomery County.

"These acts of political vandalism confirm that Donald Trump’s hideous and divisive politics has creeped into Maryland," said Maryland Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews. "While Trump would cheer on the vandals who painted his name on the lawn signs of our Democratic candidates, Amie Hoeber and other Trump allies in Maryland should signal to their supporters this is not how democracy thrives in America."

It's illegal in most states to vandalize political signs, but it's not clear if anyone has complained so far to the police.

It's not the first time the Trone campaign has been targeted. During the primary, someone set fire to one of his signs.

With both parties ratcheting up the rhetoric, perhaps the vandalism is not surprising.

But both Democrat David Trone and Republican Amie Hoeber have talked about civility. Apparently whoever spray painted the signs did not get the message.

© 2018 WUSA