FAIRFAX, Va. -- Former President Obama had campaign workers screaming on Monday as he made a surprise visit in Fairfax Station. He told everyone that they could have a big impact on Tuesday’s election.

Mr. Obama, stumping with Sen. Tim Kaine and state Senator Jennifer Wexton surprised a group of young campaign workers.

"Its absolutely surreal. I'm truly still in awe," gushed Zach Schonfeld, 18, a George Washington University student.

"To see folks like you, young people who are showing for the first time what you can do with your voice...I feel hopeful. You guys make me feel hopeful," President Obama told the group.

"I think young people are really excited to vote for people who value the thing that we care about like health care, like college affordability," said George Mason Student Alec Scicchitano, 19.

"Every single one of my friends who just went off to college, I made sure they filled out an absentee ballot and voted for Jennifer Wexton," said George Washington University student Zach Schonfeld, 18.

"It's just about getting them there. And I feel that we're angry, but we really just want a change and we want a more hopeful world," said Woodson High School student Marlaina Horewitz, 17.

Julia Rose is 18 and registered to vote as soon as she could.

"My generation, we've got it in the bag. I'm very proud of the people around me, the people my age and I really think we're going to make a difference," said Rose.

Even though Democrat Senator Tim Kaine is way ahead in the polls over Republican challenger Corey Stewart and Democrat Jennifer Wexton is ahead over Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, the campaign workers say they don’t believe the polls.

That is certainly true a few miles away at the Fairfax County Republican Party headquarters.

"As we saw in the presidential election, you really shouldn't’ believe the polls all the time," said first tie voter Jake Fischer, 18.

He is a Hayfield Secondary senior and excited about voting for the first time.

"I’m very happy that I can finally vote. I will finally have my voice heard, something it’s very important to state and the country.”

Jacob Hildebrandt got Jake into the young Republicans. He believes the young Republican

vote will rival the Democrats.

"They believe that their the loud majority, but I think they’ll find there’s gonna be a lot of Republicans our age that will come out in contest then,” said Hildebrandt.

Enthusiasm is one thing. It's all about who shows up at the polls on Tuesday.

