What to expect at the polls in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls.

When to vote:

In Maryland, you can either vote in person during early voting, on Election Day or you may cast your vote via mail-in ballot.

Early voting begins on Oct. 27 and goes through Nov. 3. Each of the early voting centers will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote that day.

As for Election Day, voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling place. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day and anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Any registered voter may place their vote via mail-in ballot. There are three ways to request a mail-in ballot.

If you have a Maryland driver's license or MVA-issued ID card, you can request a mail-in ballot online. Visit your local board of elections and fill out and submit a form to request a mail-in ballot. Complete and return a request form via mail, fax, or email.

More information on obtaining and casting a mail-in ballot can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

Where to vote:

For the 2022 gubernatorial general election, voters can place their ballot at any early voting center during the early voting period, however, on Election Day voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling place.

Voters can click here to find their assigned polling place.

What to bring to vote:

If you have voted in Maryland before, you do not need to provide an ID to vote. However, if you are a first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide a copy of your ID when you registered, you may need to bring one of these documents to vote:

Maryland driver's license

state or federal ID card

MVA ID card

student, employee, or military ID

current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, government document that shows your name and address when you registered (dated within three months of the election)

First-time voters who cannot provide an ID may be given a provisional ballot.

How to vote:

During early voting or on Election Day, voters will be given a paper ballot. Voters will need to use a pen, which will be provided, to fill in the ovals next to their choices. After reviewing their selections, the ballot will be placed into a privacy sleeve and given to an election worker who will make sure your ballot is scanned and dropped into a secure ballot box.

Click here to learn more about the voting process.

Voting with a disability:

All early voting centers in Maryland are accessible to voters with disabilities, according to the Maryland Elections website.

Click here to learn more about options available to voters with disabilities.

Voting in different languages:

Federal law requires Montgomery County and Prince George's County to provide election materials in Spanish. Non-English materials may be handed out in other jurisdictions on a voluntary basis.

