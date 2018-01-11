November 6th is election day in Maryland. Voters will be electing people for state and county offices as well as for the US Senate and House of Representatives. There are also a several statewide and county ballot questions.

Poll hours are 7am until 8pm.

Here are the candidates on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

Governor

Vote 1

1. Larry Hogan (Republican-Incumbent)

Hogan is running for his second term after first being elected in 2014. He is the second Republican Governor of Maryland in nearly 50 years. Previously he served as Secretary of Appointments under Governor Bob Ehrlich (2003-2007) which involved appointing individuals to positions in the Maryland government. He was also a small businessman and in 2011 he founded Change Maryland, a non-partisan grassroots organization that was a frequent critic of tax increases in the state. Hogan’s father, Lawrence Hogan, Sr., was a US Congressman representing Maryland’s 5th congressional district from 1969 to 1975. Hogan, Sr. was also Prince George’s County Executive from 1978 to 1982.

Boyd Rutherford is running as Lt. Governor with Mr. Hogan.

Website: https://www.larryhogan.com/

2. Ben Jealous (Democratic)

At age 35, he was named the youngest ever National President and Chief Executive Office of the NAACP. He currently is an investor for Kapor Capital, an investment firm that invests in companies working toward social change. He has a background as a civil rights leader and community activist. He also worked as an investigative journalist while living in Mississippi. He is a graduate of Columbia and Oxford University.

Susan Turnbull is running as Lt. Governor with Mr. Jealous.

Website: https://benjealous.com/

3. Shawn Quinn (Libertarian)

He is a retired veteran of the United States Navy and has over 20 years of Military experience. He is also a former law enforcement officer with five years of experience in this occupation.

His running mate is Christina Smith.

Website: http://www.citizen4quinn.org/index.html

4. Ian Schlakman (Green)

He is a technology and cyber security entrepreneur and has started a multitude of small businesses. Along with his job he has worked on many sustainability and environmental justice issues.

His running mate is Annie Chambers.

Website: https://www.schlakman.com/

Comptroller

Vote 1

1. Peter Franchot (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for his fourth consecutive term after being elected for his first term in 2006. Previously Franchot served for 20 years in the Maryland General Assembly. While in the House of Delegates he was a member of the Appropriations Committee and served as Chairman of the Transportation & the Environment Subcommittee.

Website: https://www.franchot.com/

2. Anjali Reed Phukan (Republican)

She is a licensed practicing Certified Public Accountant and has over 20 years of work experience that includes private enterprise and government.

Website: https://mscomptroller.weebly.com/

Attorney General

Vote 1

1. Brian Frosh (Democratic-Incumbent)

He is the incumbent running for a second term. Previously he served 5 terms in the Maryland State Senate representing Montgomery County’s 16th District. Before that he served in the Maryland House of Delegates for 8 years.

Website: https://brianfrosh.com/

2. Craig Wolf (Republican)

He worked as a federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice and has served as Assistant State’s Attorney and senior Circuit Court prosecutor. He also served for over a decade as the President and CEO of the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America.

Website: http://wolf4ag.com/

US Senator

Vote 1

1. Ben Cardin (Democratic/ Incumbent)

He was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and is running for a third term.

Previously he served in the US House of Representatives (1987-2007) representing Maryland’s 3rd congressional district. And before that he served in the Maryland House of Delegates (1967-1987). In the US Senate, he serves as Ranking Member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Environment and Public Works committees.

Website: https://www.cardin.senate.gov/

2. Tony Campbell (Republican)

He currently teaches politics at Towson University; but, before his current job he served in the United States Army as a Chaplain. He has previously served on the Executive Committee of the Maryland Republican Party and the Baltimore County Charter Review Commission.

Website: http://www.campbell4maryland.com/

3. Arvin Vohra (Libertarian)

He has worked as an actuary and started his own educational business. He has also served several terms as Vice Chair for the Libertarian National Committee.

Website: http://www.votevohra.com/

4. Neal Simon (Independent)

He is a business executive and community leader. He created Bronfman Rothschild’s Employee Giving Fund which has provided financial support to many charitable organizations. He is the current chair of the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

Website: https://www.nealsimon.com/

5. Michael Puskar (Write-In)

He has worked as an art teacher, in retail positions, and for the past 12 years he has worked as a property manager.

Website: https://www.mbpuskar.com/

US Congress: District 1

Vote 1

Maryland’s 1st congressional district includes all of Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties are also in the district.

1. Andy Harris (Republican/ Incumbent)

The incumbent was first elected to serve in the House of Representatives in 2010. Before being elected to Congress he served for 12 years in the Maryland State Senate. He currently serves on the Committee on Appropriations along with several subcommittees. He is also a medical doctor. He is the only republican in the Maryland congressional delegation.

Website: https://harris.house.gov/

2. Jesse Colvin (Democratic)

He has taught English in Syria to Syrian and Iraqi refugees and served for six years in the U.S. Army as an intelligence officer. Since then he has worked in the private business sector for several different companies.

Website: https://www.jessecolvin.com/

3. Jenica Martin (Libertarian)

She currently volunteers with the National CASA Association as a Court appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. During her academic years she worked with the Catholic Charities Department for Persons with Disabilities as a resident counselor.

Website: http://www.martin4congress.us/

US Congress: District 2

Vote 1

Maryland’s 2nd congressional district covers parts of Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford, and Howard counties; plus, portions of Baltimore City.

1. Liz Matory (Republican)

She is a small business owner and the author of Born Again Republican, which is about her journey to discover that she is conservative.

Website: https://www.lizmatory.com/

2. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (Democratic/ Incumbent)

He is currently serving his eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the House he serves on the House Appropriations Committee along with several of its’ subcommittees. He served for 12 years on the House Intelligence Committee, four of which he was Ranking Member. He has served in public office for more than 30 years, including at Baltimore County Executive.

Website: https://ruppersberger.house.gov/

3. Michael Carney (Libertarian)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/CarneyForCongress/

4. Guy Mimoun (Green)

He first become involved in the political arena in 2009 while living in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He founded The Green Party of the United States there.

Website: http://www.guyforcongress.us/GuyForCongress/Home.html

US Congress: District 3

Vote 1

Maryland’s 3rd congressional district comprises portions of Montgomery, Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties, plus a significant part of Baltimore City..

1. Charles Anthony (Republican)

He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel, Medical Service Corps, US Army and retired federal employee in hospital administration at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Website: https://redmaryland.com/2018/06/candidate-survey-charles-anthony-for-congress-district-3/

2. John Sarbanes (Democratic/ Incumbent)

He has represented District 3 in the US Congress since 2007. He currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce along with the Subcommittee on Health and the Subcommittee on Energy and Power. He has chaired the Democracy Reform Task Force since 2017.

Website: https://www.johnsarbanes.com/

3. David Lashar (Libertarian)

He is a technology executive who focuses on major IT initiatives at the Maryland Department of Health. He has served as the Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer at the Maryland Department of Health (2017).

Website: https://lashar2018.us/

US Congress: District 4

Vote 1

Maryland’s 4th congressional district comprises portions of Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County.

1. George McDermott (Republican)

Contractor, Builder Developer and Entrepreneur and victims’ rights advocate.

Website: http://www.georgemcdermott.com/

2. Anthony Brown (Democratic/ Incumbent)

He is running for a second term after being first elected in November of 2016. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee of Natural Resources. He is also Maryland’s former Lieutenant Governor. He is a retired Colonel in the United States Army Reserve.

Website: https://anthonybrown.com/

4. Dave Bishop (Libertarian)

He is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and has worked in small business for the past 13 years.

Website: https://www.bishop4congress.com/

US Congress: District 5

Vote 1

Maryland’s 5th congressional district includes all of Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, as well as portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

1. William Devine, III (Republican)

He lives in Bowie.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/bill.devine.50

2. Steny Hoyer (Democratic/ Incumbent)

He has been in Congress since 1981 and is currently serving his 19 term in Congress. He is currently the House Democratic Whip. He has previously served as House Majority Leader.

Website: https://www.hoyerforcongress.com/

3. Jacob Pulcher (Libertarian)

He lives in Shady Side.

4. Patrick Elder (Green)

He has worked as a teacher and he also started a real estate title abstract firm that he operated for 20 years. Over the past 25 years he has spent much of his time as a political activist,

Website: https://www.elderforcongress.org/

US Congress: District 6

Vote 1

Maryland’s 6th congressional district includes all of Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties, as well as portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties.

This office is currently held by John Delaney, who is not seeking re-election. He is running for President.

1. Amie Hoeber (Republican)

She is a national security expert, business leader and women’s advocate. She is a former Deputy Under Secretary of the Army and she founded AMH Consulting, a small woman-owned business that advises the Federal government and private industry.

Website: https://www.amieformaryland.com/

2. David Trone (Democratic)

He is the co-founder of Total Wine & More, the largest private wine retailer in the country. He has been a large supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union for over 20 years and he also heads an ACLU advisory board of private sectors and education leaders. In August Trone announced he was being treated for cancer. This was two months after learning he had a tumor in his urinary tract. He underwent chemotherapy and the removal of a kidney and says he is ‘cancer free.’

Website: https://www.davidtrone.com/

3. Kevin Caldwell (Libertarian)

He is a former U.S. Army Sergeant. He is a newcomer to the political arena.

Website: https://www.electkevincaldwell.com/

4. George Gluck (Green)

A resident of Rockville, he currently is a consultant for the Affordable Care Act, working on software problems with the health exchanges in Maryland.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/GluckForCongress/

US Congress: District 7

Vote 1

Maryland’s 7th congressional district includes portions of Howard and Baltimore counties and parts of Baltimore City.

1. Richmond Davis (Republican)

He works as a Columbia attorney and is a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also volunteers as a high school sports coach.

Website: https://www.davisforcongress2018.com/

2. Elijah Cummings (Democratic/ Incumbent)

The incumbent has represented District 7 since 1996. He serves as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and is a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Website: https://cummings.house.gov/

3. David Griggs (Libertarian)

He worked for 35 years in both technical and managerial roles with several Department of Defense and NASA contractors.

Website: https://www.griggsformaryland7th.com/

US Congress: District 8

Vote 1

Maryland’s 8th congressional district includes parts of Montgomery, Frederick and Carroll counties.

1. John Walsh (Republican)

He co-founded a technology R & D company, DQS Global Inc., with his son.

He also worked for Group 1 Software, Inc. as Director of International Sales along with other positions at the company. He most recently has worked as a chauffeur and dispatcher for RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation.

Website: http://johnwalshforcongress.com/

2. Jamie Raskin (Democratic/ Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for a second term in office. He is the Vice-Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee and serves on two of its subcommittees. For over 25 years he has been a professor of constitutional law at American University and the Washington College of Law. He also served in the Maryland State Senate.

Website: https://jamieraskin.com/

3. Jasen Wunder (Libertarian)

He has been a paramedic since 2001.

Website: https://jasenwunder.org/

State Senator: District 2

Washington County

Vote 1

1. Andrew Serafini (Republican/Incumbent)

He has served in the Maryland House of Delegates and has been a member of the Senate since 2015. In the senate he has served on the 21st Century School Facilities Commission and the Commission on Maryland Retirement Security and Savings.

Website: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/webmga/frmMain.aspx?stab=01&pid=sponpage&id=serafini01&tab=subject6&ys=2018RS

2. Jenna Roland (Green)

She works for the Maryland State Department of Natural Resources (2018-present); plus, she has worked as a fitness coach and receptionist.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JennaLRoland4StateSenate/

State Senator: District 3

Frederick County

Vote 1

1. Craig Giangrande (Republican)

He served as a police officer for a shore town in New Jersey and still serves as a part time officer for that same town. He is a part of a family business with his father and brother that started when they purchased two franchised burger king restaurants. He is active in the Frederick community.

Website: https://www.giangrandeforsenate.com/watch_our_ad?splash=1

2. Ronald Nelson Young (Democratic/Incumbent)

He was a teacher before becoming involved in politics in the late 1960s. He served as the Mayor of Frederick for 16 years. He is currently serving his second term on the Maryland State Senate and is the current Vice chair for the Frederick county Delegation.

Website: https://www.senatorronyoung.org/

State Senator: District 4

Frederick County

Vote 1

1. Michael Hough (Republican/Incumbent)

He has served on the Maryland House of Delegates and was elected to the State Senate in 2014. He is now running for a second term. He currently serves as a member of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

Website: https://senatorhough.com/

2. Jessica Douglass (Democratic)

She is a teacher that is concerned about the success of the public schools in Frederick County.

Website: https://douglass4senate.com/

State Senator: District 9

Howard County

Vote 1

1. Gail Bates (Republican/Incumbent)

She has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2002 where she currently sits on the Appropriations Committee as its Ranking Member. She is a Certified Public Accountant and has taught Math and Home Economics in the state.

Website: https://www.gailbatesforsenate.com/

2. Katie Fry Hester (Democratic)

She has 20 years of international experience where she has worked in fields ranging from sustainable development to stakeholder engagement. She is active in her local community by being involved in groups such as Mobilize HoCo Schools and Together We Will along with several others.

Website: https://katiefryhester.com/

State Senator: District 14

Montgomery County

Vote 1

1. Robert Drozd (Republican)

He is a recently-retired Air Force officer after serving for 27 years. He currently works as a national security professional under contract to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Website: https://www.drozdformaryland.com/

2. Craig Zucker (Democratic/Incumbent)

He was appointed to the State Senate to fill a vacancy in 2016. He currently serves on the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee. On this committee he serves as the Co-Chair of the Health Subcommittee and is a member of the Education Subcommittee.

Website: https://craigzucker.com/

State Senator: District 15

Montgomery County

Vote 1

1. David Wilson (Republican)

He served for over 23 years as an Army Medical Service Corps Officer. After retiring from the Army he served for six years as a project manager for the Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat Program Office at Fort Detroit, Maryland. He started his own business in 2016.

Website: https://www.votefordavidwilson.com/

2. Brian Feldman (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for re-election to the Maryland State Senate. He is currently a member of the Senate Finance Committee where he chairs its’ Health Subcommittee. He also serves as the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Federal Relations. Before being elected to the State Senate he was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates.

Website: http://www.brianjfeldman.com/

State Senator: District 16

Montgomery County

Vote 1

1. Marcus Alzona (Republican)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MarcusAlzona4MD/

2. Susan Lee (Democratic/Incumbent)

She was elected to the Maryland State Senate in 2014 and is now running for reelection. Prior to her election to the State senate she served 13 years in the Maryland House of Delegates. She is the Deputy Majority Whip in the Senate along with being a member of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Biotechnology.

Website: http://susanleeforsenate.com/

State Senator: District 17

Montgomery County

Vote 1

1. Josephine Wang (Republican)

Her background is as an educator.

2. Cheryl Kagan (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has served in the Maryland Senate since 2015 and is running for reelection. In the Senate she serves on the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee and is the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on the Management of Public Funds. She is an advocate for “Next Generation 911” that will bring the emergency response system into line with modern technology along with being an advocate for nonprofits.

Website: https://www.cherylkagan.org/

State Senator: District 19

Montgomery County

Vote 1

1. Ben Kramer (Democratic)

He was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2006. He currently serves on the Economic Matters Committee along with being a member of multiple subcommittees. He has 35 years of experience as a small business owner.

Website: http://www.benkramer.org/

2. David Jeang (Green)

Website: https://davidjeang4md.com/

3. Alirio Martinez (Green)

According to Ballotpedia, he was disqualified from the race prior to the general election.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/AlirioMartinezfor19/

State Senator: District 20

Montgomery County

Vote 1

1. Dwight Patel (Republican)

He has a background in IT and architecture.

Website: http://www.dwightpatelformaryland.com/

2. Will Smith (Democratic/Incumbent)

He served as a Director at the Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama. He was elected to serve in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2014. He was elected to serve in the Maryland State Senate in 2016 and is running for reelection. He is currently a member of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. Smith continues to practice law as a civil rights attorney.

Website: https://willsmithformaryland.com/

State Senator: District 21

Prince George's County

Vote 1

1. Lee Havis (Republican)

He is the executive director of International Montessori Society and serves on the board of directors of the International Montessori Accreditation Council. He established the International Montessori Society in 1979. He has been active in teaching and education at various levels for most of his life.

Website: http://havisforsenate.com/

2. Jim Rosapepe (Democratic/Incumbent)

He served as the U.S. Ambassador to Romania under Bill Clinton. He now serves in the Maryland Senate and is seeking reelection as District 21’s State Senator. In the Senate he is a member of the Finance Committee and the Senate Democratic Leadership.

Website: http://www.senatorjimrosapepe.com/

State Senator: District 22

Prince George's County

Vote 1

1. Paul Pinsky (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has been a member of the Maryland Senate since 1994. Prior to his election to the State Senate he served two terms in the House of Delegates. He serves as Vice Chair of the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. He currently works for the Southern Regional Education Board.

Website: http://senatorpinsky.org/

2. Lauren Drew (Libertarian)

She currently works for a national healthcare non-profit. She is also a swim instructor, a member of GenR DC Metro, and the Chair of the Hyattsville Code Compliance Advisory Committee.

Website: https://drewfor22.com/

State Senator: District 26

Prince George's County

Vote 1

1. Ike Puzon (Republican)

He was in the US Navy and worked at the State Department. He also served as a Military Legislative Assistant to a member of the US Senate.

Website: https://www.friendsofikepuzon.com/

2. Obie Patterson (Democratic)

He is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates. He currently serves as a Prince George’s County Council member, representing District 8. He serves as Chair of the Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee. Prior to his election to the council he served as a Maryland Parole Commissioner.

Website: http://www.obiepatterson.org/

State Senator: District 27

Prince George's & Calvert Counties

Vote 1

1. Jesse Allen Peed (Republican)

He served three years in the Army and six years in the Reserves. He started Peed’s Pool Service after moving to Maryland and has been the owner/operator of the business for over 30 years. He has been active in Maryland politics and has volunteered on many Republican campaigns.

Website: https://www.peed4statesenate.com/

2. Thomas Mike Miller, Jr. (Democratic/ Incumbent)

He is the incumbent who was first elected to the Maryland Senate in 1974. He became Chair of the Judicial Proceedings Committee in 1983 and was elected as President of the Maryland Senate in 1987. He has remained as President for 26 years making him the longest serving Senate President in Maryland history as well as across the county.

Website: http://www.senatormikemiller.com/

State Senator: District 28

Charles County

Vote 1

1. Bill Dotson (Republican)

He has owned multiple businesses in Charles County over the last 34 years including the family business Modern Door. He is on the Republican Central Committee and has been elected chairman and is also on the MD GOP Executive Committee.

Website: https://www.electbilldotson.com/

2. Arthur Ellis (Democratic)

He has served as an officer in the United States Air Force. He is a leader in the Charles County 4-H program and is a member of the Charles County NAACP Hall of Fame. Currently, he is a Certified Public Accountant.

Website: https://www.arthurellis.us/

State Senator: District 29

St. Mary's County

Vote 1

1. Jack Bailey (Republican)

He works with the International Conservation Chiefs Academy coaching police officers from developing countries. He also worked with the Maryland Natural Resources Police on marine patrol assignments.

Website: http://jackbaileyforstatesenate.com/

2. Thomas Brewer (Democratic)

He worked as a pharmacist until 2011. Serves as President of the St. Mary’s County commission on the Environment.

Website: https://www.brewerformdsenate.com/

State Senator: District 39

Montgomery County

Vote 1

1. Al Phillips (Republican)

He works in commercial plumbing.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/al.phillips.33

2. Nancy King (Democratic/Incumbent)

Prior to serving in the State Senate, she was a member of the House of Delegates. She has been a member of the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Website: http://www.friendsofnancyking.com/

State Senator: District 47

Prince George's County

Vote 1

1. Fred Price, Jr. (Republican)

He is retired from the federal government and a former councilman for the Town of Cheverly.

Website: https://votesmart.org/candidate/biography/36372/fred-price-jr#.W9pJx5NKghg

2. Malcolm Augustine (Democratic)

He is a marketing, sales, analytics and customer relations executive.

Website: https://www.malcolmaugustine.com/

House of Delegates: District 1A

Garrett County

Vote 1

1. Wendell Beitzel (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2006.

Website: http://delegatebeitzel.com/

2. Michael Dreisbach (Democratic)

He spent 25 years as an international labor mediator and business consultant.

Website: https://www.mikeformaryland.com/

House of Delegates: District 1B

Allegany County

Vote 1

1. Jason Buckel (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2015.

Website: https://www.buckelfordelegate.com/

2. Penny Lyn Walker (Democratic)

She has worked at a public defender’s office and is now a paralegal at a public interest law firm. She is also a small business owner.

Website: https://www.walkerfordelegate.com/

House of Delegates: District 1C

Allegany County

Vote 1

1. Mike McKay (Republican/Incumbent)

He was first elected to this office in 2014.

Website: http://www.delegatemikemckay.com/biography/

2. Daniel DelMonte (Green)

He is chairman of the Allegany County Green Party.

Website: https://www.dandelmonte.org/

House of Delegates: District 2A

Washington County

Vote 2

1. Neil Parrott (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2010. He owns a traffic consulting business.

Website: https://neilparrottfordelegate.org

2. William Joseph Wivell (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2015. He is a business manager for a private school.

Website: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/webmga/frmmain.aspx?pid=sponpage&tab=subject6&id=wivell01&stab=01

3. Andrew Barnhart (Green)

He is an adjunct faculty member at Frederick Community Collge.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/barnhart4delegate/

4. Charlotte McBrearty (Green)

She has worked in warehouses.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMcBrearty2A/

House of Delegates: District 2B

Washington County

Vote 1

1. Paul Corderman (Republican/Incumbent)

He was born and raised in Hagerstown.

Website: http://www.paulcorderman.com/meet-paul.html

2. Peter Perini, Sr. (Democratic)

He is a small business owner.

Website: http://www.peterperini.org/

House of Delegates: District 3A

Frederick County

Vote 2

1. Mike Bowersox (Republican)

He is a plumbing contractor.

Website: https://electmikebowersox.com/

2. James Dvorak (Republican)

He is a law student.

Website: https://dvorakfordelegate.com/

3. Carol Krimm (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2015.

Website: http://carolkrimmfordelegate.com/

4. Karen Lewis Young (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2014.

Website: https://karenlewisyoungfordelegate.com/

5. Jeremy Harbaugh (Libertarian)

Website: https://www.lp.org/2018-candidates/

House of Delegates: District 3B

Frederick County

Vote 1

1. William Folden (Republican/Incumbent)

He served in the U.S. Army. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff and supervisor of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit until his retirement in 2011.

Website: http://www.foldenfordelegate.com/

2. Ken Kerr (Democratic)

He is a Frederick County Board of Education Member.

Website: https://www.kenkerrfordelegate.com/

House of Delegates: District 4

Frederick County

Vote 3

1. Barrie Ciliberti (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2015.

Website: http://barrieciliberti.com/

2. Dan Cox (Republican)

He is an attorney and has served as a town councilman and council president.

Website: https://coxfordelegate.com/

3. Jesse Pippy (Republican)

He serves on the Maryland Board of License Commissioners for Frederick County.

Website: https://www.jessepippy.com/

4. Ysela Bravo (Democratic)

She holds a degree in psychology and has a background as a human resources manager.

Website: https://bravo4md4.com/

5. Lois Jarman (Democratic)

She is a world language educator.

Website: https://www.loisjarman.com/

6. Darrin Ryan Smith (Democratic)

He is a family investment specialist.

Website: http://www.darrinrsmith4maryland.com/

House of Delegates: District 9A

Howard County

Vote 2

1. Trent Kittleman (Republican/Incumbent)

In addition to serving in the House of Delegates, she was Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation (2002-2004).

Website: http://trentkittleman.com/

2. Warren E. Miller (Republican/Incumbent)

He works as a Manager for Business Development at TKC Global.

Website: https://www.miller4delegate.com/

3. Steven M. Bolen (Democratic)

He holds a doctorate’s degree in electrical engineering.

Website: http://www.stevenbolenformd.com/

4. Natalie Ziegler (Democratic)

Her family has farmed in Western Maryland for 10 generations. She and her husband took over part of the family farming operation 29 years ago.

Website: https://www.nataliefor9a.com/

House of Delegates: District 9B

Howard County

Vote 1

1. Bob Flanagan (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2014.

Website: http://www.flanaganfordelegate.com/

2. Courtney Watson (Democratic)

She has experience as Chairman of the Board of Education.

Website: https://www.courtneywatson9b.com/

House of Delegates: District 13

Howard County

Vote 3

1. Chris Yates (Republican)

He served in the US Navy. He also worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Website: https://www.citizensforchrisyates.com/

2. Vanessa Atterbeary (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2014.

Website: https://vanessaatterbeary.org/

3. Shane Pendergrass (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 1995.

Website: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/webmga/frmMain.aspx?pid=sponpage&tab=subject6&id=pendergrass&stab=01%2C03&ys=2018RS&print=1&printFontSize=rank1

4. Jen Terrasa (Democratic)

She was elected to the County Coucil in 2006.

Website: https://teamterrasa.com/

House of Delegates: District 14

Montgomery County

Vote 3

1. Kevin Dorrance (Republican)

Website: https://votesmart.org/candidate/biography/181514/kevin-dorrance#.W9pYVpNKghg

2. Patricia Fenati (Republican)

She is retired. She spent most of her career in telecommunications.

Website: https://www.patfenati.com/

3. Michael Ostroff (Republican)

He is an attorney in Silver Spring.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Ostroff4Delegate

4. Anne R. Kaiser (Democratic/Incumbent)

She is seeking a fifth term. She previously served on the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee.

Website: https://annekaiser.com/

5. Eric Luedtke (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2011.

Website: http://www.ericluedtke.com/

6. Pamela Queen (Democratic/Incumbent)

She is seeking a second term. She also served on the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee.

Website: https://www.pamelaqueen.com/

House of Delegates: District 15

Montgomery County

Vote 3

1. Laurie Halverson (Republican)

She is a Montgomery Cout Board of License Commissioner.

Website: https://www.lauriehalversonfordelegate.com/

2. Harvey Jacobs (Republican)

He is a small business and real estate attorney.

Website: https://www.jacobs4md.com/

3. Marc A. King (Republican)

He is a retired US Army Officer.

Website: https://www.kingin18.com/

4. Kathleen Dumais (Democratic/Incumbent)

In addition to serving in the House of Delegates, she an attorney specializing in family law.

Website: http://kathleendumais.info/

5. David Fraser-Hidalgo (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2013.

Website: https://fraserfor15.org/

6. Lily Qi (Democratic)

She has served as top advisor to the County Executive.

Website: https://www.lilyqi.com/

House of Delegates: District 16

Montgomery County

Vote 3

1. Bill Day (Republican)

He is an attorney and small business owner.

Website: https://www.billday.org/

2. Ariana Kelly (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2010.

Website: https://delegatearianakelly.com/

4. Marc Korman (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2014.

Website: http://www.marckorman.com/

5. Sara Love (Democratic)

She is an attorney.

Website: https://saralove2018.com/

House of Delegates: District 17

Montgomery County

Vote 3

1. George Ivan Hernandez (Republican)

He is a database analyst.

2. Kumar P. Barve (Democratic/Incumbent)

In addition to serving in the House of Delegates, he is the chief financial officer, for a hazardous-toxic waste disposal company.

Website: http://www.kumarbarve.com/

3. Jim Gilchrest (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2007.

Website: https://www.jimgilchrist4md.com/

4. Julie Palakovich Carr (Democratic)

She is the CEO and co-founder of Victory Guide.

Website: https://www.juliepalakovichcarr.com/

House of Delegates: District 18

Montgomery County

Vote 3

1. Linda Willard (Republican)

She is a public policy lawyer and small business owner.

Website: https://www.lindawillardfordelegate.com/

2. Al Carr (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has a background in business management, sales, marketing and engineering.

Website: http://alcarr.org/

3. Emily Shetty (Democratic)

She has a background in public policy and advocacy.

Website: https://emilyshetty.com/

4. Jared Solomon (Democratic)

He has been a teacher and serves as the Board Chair of the Intersection, a program that teaches civics and leadership skills to Baltimore high school students.

Website: https://www.solomonformd.com/

5. Jon Cook (Green)

He works for a chain of gas stations.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/joncookfordist18

House of Delegates: District 19

Montgomery County

Vote 3

1. Helen Domenici (Republican)

2. Dave Pasti (Republican)

He is an attorney.

3. Martha Schaerr (Republican)

She is a small business owner and real estate manager.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/marthaformaryland

4. Charlotte Crutchfield (Democratic)

She is an employment lawyer.

Website: http://www.voteforcharlotte.com/

5. Bonnie Cullison (Democratic/Incumbent)

In addition to serving in the House, she is a consultant to the NEA Foundation.

Website:

6. Vaughn Stewart (Democratic)

He is an attorney.

Website: http://cullisonformaryland.com/

House of Delegates: District 21

Prince George's and Anne Arundel County

Vote 3

1. Chike Anyanwu (Republican)

He works for the Maryland Transit Administration.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/chike2018/

2. Richard Douglas (Republican)

He is an attorney.

3. Ben Barnes (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2007.

Website: https://benbarnesfordelegate.com/

4. Mary A. Lehman (Democratic)

She has served as a councilwoman.

Website: https://marylehmanfordelegate.com/

5. Joseline Pena-Melnyk (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2007.

Website: http://joselinepenamelnyk.com/

6. Ray Ranker (Independent)

He is a chaplain at the University of Maryland.

Website: https://www.rayranker.com/

House of Delegates: District 22

Prince George's County

Vote 3

1. Winnie Obike (Republican)

She is a doctoral student at the University of Maryland and leads Africans for Hogan-a coalition of African immigrants who support the Governor.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/WinnieObike/

2. Tawanna Gaines (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2001.

Website: http://www.tawannagaines.org/

3. Anne Healey (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 1991.

Website: http://www.delegatehealey.com/

4. Alonzo T. Washington (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2012.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/VoteAlonzoWashington/

House of Delegates: District 23A

Prince George's County

Vote 1

1. Kathleen Kositzky (Republican)

She is an attorney and also has a degree in business administration.

Website: https://www.crankfor23a.com/

2. Geraldine Valentino-Smith (Democratic/Incumbent)

She was first elected to this office in 2011.

Website: https://delegategeraldine.com/

House of Delegates: District 26

Prince George's County

Vote 2

1. Veronica Turner (Democratic)

She once served in the House of Delegates (2003-2015).

Website: https://www.veronicaturnermddelegate.com/meet-veronica

2. Kris Valderrama (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2007.

Website: https://krisvalderrama.com/

3. Jay Walker (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2007.

Website: http://friendsofjaywalker.com/

4. Diedra Henry-Spires (Democratic)

She is the CEO of the Dalton Daley Group, a non-profit dedicated to the well-being of families and communites.

Website: https://www.diedrahenryspires.com/

House of Delegates: District 27B

Prince George's County

Vote 1

1. Michael A. Thomas (Republican)

He is a residential appraiser and business owner.

Website: http://michaelathomasfordelegate.com/

2. Michael A. Jackson (Democratic/Incumbent)

In addition to serving in the House of Delegates, he is also a former Prince George’s County sheriff.

Website: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/Webmga/frmMain.aspx?pid=sponpage&tab=subject6&id=jackson01&stab=01%2c03&ys=2018RS&print=1&printFontSize=rank1

House of Delegates: District 27C

Calvert County

Vote 1

1. Mark N. Fisher (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2011.

Website: http://markfisherfordelegate.com/about/

2. Jason T. Fowler (Democratic)

He is an attorney.

Website: https://www.votejasonfowler.com/

House of Delegates: District 28

Charles County

Vote 3

1. Dave Campbell (Republican)

He is a business owner—an electric service business.

Website: https://www.charlescountyconservatives.com/

2. Jim Crawford (Republican)

He is a retired executive and has an antique auto restoration business.

Website:

3. Maureen Janette Woodruff (Republican)

She works in commercial real estate.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Maureen-J-Woodruff-789859771212525/

4. Debra Davis (Democratic)

She is an attorney.

Website: http://www.citizensfordebradavis.com/

5. Edith J. Patterson (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2015.

Website: https://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/06hse/html/msa14559.html

6. C.T. Wilson (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2011.

Website: https://electctwilson.com/

House of Delegates: District 29A

St. Mary's County

Vote 1

1. Matt Morgan (Republican/Incumbent)

He is seeking a second term.

Website: http://www.voteformattmorgan.com/

2. Roberta Miles Loker (Democratic)

House of Delegates: District 29B

St. Mary's County

Vote 1

1. Deb Rey (Republican/Incumbent)

She served 20 years in the US Air Force, retiring as a Major.

Website: https://www.debreyfordelegate.com/

2. Brian M. Crosby (Democratic)

He served in the US Army and served in Afghanistan.

Website: https://www.bc4md.com/

House of Delegates: District 29C

St. Mary's and Calvert County

Vote 1

1. Gerald W. "Jerry" Clark (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2016.

Website: https://www.jerryclarkformaryland.com/

2. Julia Margaret Nichols (Democratic)

She is Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee for CPCS.

Website: https://www.julianicholsfordelegate.com/

House of Delegates: District 30A

Anne Arundel County

Vote 2

1. Chelsea Gill (Republican)

She is a scheduler.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/chelseafordelegate/

2. Bob O'Shea (Republican)

He has advised and negotiated on behalf of manufacturing firms for defense and other government contracts.

Website: https://www.boboshea.com/

3. Mike Busch (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2003 and is House Speaker.

Website: http://www.speakerbusch.com/

4. Alice Cain (Democratic)

She works for a non-profit, Teach Plus.

Website: http://www.alicejcain.com/

House of Delegates: District 39

Montgomery County

Vote 3

1. Verelyn Gibbs Watson (Republican)

She is a business owner.

Website: https://www.verelynformaryland.com/

2. Gabriel Acevero (Democratic)

He is a Union Representative and organizer and has degrees in International Relations and Political Science.

Website: http://gabrielacevero.org/

3. Lesley J. Lopez (Democratic)

She is the head of global communications for the US-China Business Council.

Website: http://www.lopezformaryland.com/

4. Kirill Reznik (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has worked in international development and foreign aid programs.

Website: https://reznikformaryland.com/

Constitutional Question 1: Education-Commercial Gaming Revenues

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

If passed, this constitutional amendment would require that the Governor, beginning in fiscal year 2020, provide in the annual budget submission supplemental State funding for public education through the use of commercial gaming revenues. The supplemental funding must be in addition to the State funding provided through the Bridge to Excellence in Public Schools Act of 2002.

Constitutional Question 2: Registration and Voting at Precinct Polling Place

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

If passed, this constitutional amendment would authorize the General Assembly to allow qualified individuals to register to vote at a precinct polling place on Election Day and vote on that same day. Currently voter registration closes before Election Day.

Allegany County Commissioner

Vote 3

1. Creade Brodie, Jr. (Republican/Incumbent)

In addition to serving as a Commissioner, he is a 17 year employee of the LaVale Sanitary Commission where he is a maintenance supervisor.

Website: http://www.elections.allconet.org/bcc/Brodie.htm

2. Dave Caporale (Republican)

He currently runs his family’s business, Caporale’s Bakery and has served as a councilman on the Cumberland Council.

Website: http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/325/David-Caporale

3. Jake Shade (Republican/Incumbent)

He was first elected to the position in 2014 and has served as the Board of Commissioners President since 2016.

Website: http://www.jakeshade.com/

4. Darrell Lee Powell (Democratic)

5. Michael Leptic (Green)

He has over 15 years of professional management experience and he has owned his own photography business since 2012. He also has worked in private security.

Website: http://electmichaelleptic.com/

6. Steve Wollett (Green)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/SteveWollettForCountyCommissioner/

Allegany County Register of Wills

Vote 1

1. Mary Beth Pirolozzi (Republican/Incumbent)

Prior to this appointment she worked for the Allegany County United Way as an Executive Director.

2. David Goad (Democratic)

He is a personal coach and mentor who helps people become better public speakers.

Website: http://davidgoadspeaks.com/

Allegany County Board of Education

Vote 4

1. David A. Bohn

He is a chiropractor, educator, and software developer who grew up in Allegany County and attended its’ public schools.

Website: http://www.bohnforboard.com/

2. Bob Farrell

He worked for the Maryland State Police and retired in 2002 after a 28-year-career. His late wife served on the Board of Education.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/BobFarrellforBoardofEducation/

3. Wayne T. Foote (Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for reelection to the Board of Education. He was first elected to the Board in 2014.

Website: https://md01907365.schoolwires.net/Page/388

4. Debra Frank

She has lived in Allegany County for over 30 years and has worked as a Registered Dietitian and a college educator.

Website: https://debfrankforschoolboard.com/meet-deb

5. Nicholas T. Hadley (Incumbent)

He was first elected to serve on the Board in 2012 for a four-year term and then appointed to the Board in recent years by Larry Hogan after a seat opened up. He is a commercial lines account manager at CBIZ Insurance Services, Inc.

Website: https://www.acpsmd.org/Page/390

6. Carmen B. Jackson

For over 30 years she has chaired the Allegany and Garrett Counties Foster Care Review Board. She also worked at Frostburg State University.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/citizensforcarmenjackson/

7. Terry Lynn Kasecamp

She worked for seven years as a psychotherapist before becoming a teacher. She has been at full-time professor at Garrett College since 1996. She is currently the student advisor at the college for the Student Chapter of American Association of University Women.

Website: https://www.kasecampforschoolboard.com/

8. Jim "Snake" Robertson

Allegany County, Mayor of Cumberland

Vote 1

1. Brian K. Grim (Incumbent)

He is running for his third term as Mayor. Before being elected as Mayor in 2010 he served a term as a member of the Cumberland City Council. He has worked at Rocky Gap State Park as a Contractual Park Ranger and he has worked as an adjunct Professor at Frostburg State University.

Website: https://www.mayorbriangrim.com/

2. Raymond Morriss

He worked as the Terminal Superintendent for Cumberland before retiring after 38 years of work for the railroad. He is involved in several organization in his community such as the Rotary club and the Chamber of Commerce.

Website: https://www.electraymorriss.com/

Allegany County, Council, City of Cumberland

Vote 2

1. Seth Bernard (Incumbent)

The incumbent was first elected in 2014 and is now running for reelection. On the council he serves on the Evitts Creek Water Company and Steering Committee along with the Neighborhood Advisory Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission. He works at IBM as a Security and Privacy Consultant in Cyber Security.

Website: http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/324/Seth-D-Bernard

2. Richard J. "Rock" Cioni (Incumbent)

He was appointed through a selections process and sworn into office in 2016. He is now running for reelection. He works as a Clinical Consultant at the Allegany County Lois E. Jack Unit. He is also a veteran of the United States Army and served a tour in Vietnam.

Website: http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/326/Richard-J-Rock-Cioni

3. John Michael Fetchero

He has worked in the financial services industry.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/FetcheroforCumberlandCityCouncil/

4. Wayne A. Hedrick

He is a residential manager overseeing the case management of people with developmental disabilities.

Website https://www.facebook.com/wayneAhedrick/

5. Buck Taylor

Former city employee working in code enforcement. He has also worked in planning and zoning.

6. Sylvester Young, III

He works as a store services associate for a major retailer.

Calvert County Commissioner: At-Large

Vote 2

1. Earl "Buddy" Hance (Republican)

The lifelong resident of Calvert County is the former Maryland Secretary of Agriculture and he is also a farmer.

Website: https://www.hanceforcommissioner.com/

2. Steve Weems (Republican/Incumbent)

He has been a member of the Board of County Commissioners since 2010. He currently serves as the At-Large member and is running for reelection for this position. He has been a member of the Economic Development Commission.

Website: https://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/36loc/cal/leg/html/msa15367.html

3. Matt Bennett (Democratic)

He is currently attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and majoring in mathematics. He has worked at Herrington Harbor in Anne Arundel for four years.

Website: https://mattforcalvert.com/

4. Greg Brown (Democratic)

He is currently an AP World History Teacher at a public school in Maryland. Before teaching he worked for Biscuitville, Inc. in various management capacities. He was elected to the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee in 2014 after being an Associate Member since 2013.

Website: https://www.gregforcalvert.com/

Calvert County Commissioner: District 1

Vote 1

1. Mike Hart (Republican/Incumbent)

He is currently serving his first term in office and is running for reelection. He is a businessman with over 21 years of experience and he currently owns and operates Patuxent Wine and Spirits in Lusby.

Website: http://www.co.cal.md.us/index.aspx?NID=142

2. Tricia V. Powell (Democratic)

She has a professional background as a Health Care Administrator and Chief Financial Officer. She has worked in County government in environmental management services, Public Works and Fire. Over the last ten years she has served several terms as an elected member of the Drum Point Property Owner’s Association Board.

Website: https://www.friendsoftriciapowell.com/

Calvert County Commissioner: District 2

Vote 1

1. Thomas E. Hutchins (Republican)

He has been a soldier, a trooper, and a legislator. He served three terms in the House of Delegates, representing District 28, Charles County along with other positions in government. He has most currently served as Governor Hogan’s Director of Homeland Security and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Website: https://hutchinsforcommissioner.com/

2. Susie Hance-Wells (Democratic)

She is a farmer who took over her family’s farm in 1983 and still runs it today.

Website: https://www.susieforcommissioner.com/

Calvert County Commissioner: District 3

Vote 1

1. Kelly D. McConkey (Republican)

He is a school board member making his third run for this commissioner position.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Kelly-McConkey-for-Calvert-County-Commissioner-748341605216740/

2. Holly Heintz Budd (Democratic)

She has worked as a naturalist and coached gymnastics. She is currently the President/CEO of Williams & Heintz Map Corporation which is a family printing company.

Website: https://hollybuddforcommissioner.com/

Calvert County Register of Wills

Vote 1

1. Mark S. Lynch (Republican)

He started his legal career in the United States Air Force in the Judge Advocate Corp. Since then he has operated his own law practice.

Website: https://marklynch4register.com/family-1

2. Margaret H. Phipps (Democratic/Incumbent)

She has been serving Calvert County as the Register of Wills for 40 years and is running for another term. Prior to be elected to this position she worked as a postal clerk then mail delivery route for Owings Post Office along with working part-time for a CPA preparing income tax returns.

Website: https://www.margaretphipps.com/

Calvert County Judge of the Orphans' Court

Vote 3

1. Leslie M. Downs (Republican/Incumbent)

She was first elected in 2002.

2. Ted LeBlanc (Republican/Incumbent)He is running for a second term. He was appointed to serve on the Conference of Orphans’ Court Judges in 2016. He has been practicing law since 1996.

Website: http://www.tedleblanc.com/

3.Derek Sabedra (Republican)

He is an educator and psychotherapist.

4. Tammy Fowler (Democratic)

She is an attorney who specializes in estate planning and probate issues.

Website: https://www.calvertdemocrats.com/TFowler

5. Thomas M. Pelagatti (Democratic/Incumbent)

He first served in this position 1998-2002; then he was elected again in 2010.

Calvert County Sheriff

Vote 1

1. Mike Evans (Republican/Incumbent)

He was first elected as Sheriff in 2002 and is currently serving his fourth term. He served as the Deputy Sheriff for five years and is also a retired Maryland State Trooper after working as one for 17 years.

Website: https://mikeevans4sheriff.com/

2. Michael A. Hawkins (Democratic)

He is a retired Maryland State Police Officer who worked for 28 years as a Police Officer. At the time of his retirement he was at a commander’s rank.

Website: https://www.hawkinsforcalvertsheriff.com/node/1

Charles County Commissioner, President

Vote 1

1.Henry Thompson (Republican)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Henry-Thompson-for-Charles-County-Commissioner-President-224523205070656/?hc_ref=ARS8GC4B6Cz8xtXrBFcplUMQDueXc4tuQGwqXLBxHMgF7o04mN51qjIu9a1PsQVmlI8

2. Reuben B. Collins, II (Democratic)

He was elected as County Commissioner of District 3 in 2006. He was appointed Vice President of the board of Commissioners while serving his second term in office. He runs a legal practice with emphasis on corporate and small business transactions.

Website: https://www.charlescountydems.org/reuben-b-collins-candidate-for-charles-county-commissioner-president/

3. Chris Dudley (Green)

He is a songwriter.

Website: https://electchrisdudley.us/

Charles County Commissioner, District 1

Vote 1

1. Joe Crawford (Republican)

2. Gilbert "B.J." Bowling (Democratic)

3. Donta Varney/Write-In (Democratic)

Charles County Commissioner, District 2

Vote 1

1. Thomasina "Sina" Coates (Democratic)

2. Stanley R. Hayes (Green)

Charles County Commissioner, District 4

Vote 1

1. James Ashburn (Republican)

He is a reactor operator at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant.

2. Bobby Rucci (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for a third term. He serves as Vice-President of the Board of Charles County Commissioners and is also the Commissioner Representative on the Board of Fire and Rescue.

Website: https://www.electbobbyrucci.org/

Charles County Board of Education

Vote 7

1. Jennifer S. Abell (Incumbent)

She is an incumbent who is seeking reelection to the Board of Education. On the Board she is the current Vice Chairman. She is the Senior Development Manager for the March of Dimes Greater Washington, D.C., Market. She is involved in several local organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the United States of America and Kiwanis International.

Website: https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/member-profiles

2. Tajala "Taj" Battle-Lockhart

She works as a substitute teacher in Charles County and is the Lead Adjunct Instructor at Prince George’s Community College. She is the co-founder and managing director of Phenomenal Young Women.

Website: https://electbattlelockhart.com/

3. Elizabeth "Liz" Brown

She has over 30 years of experience as an educator and has school safety at the top of her priority list.

Website: https://voteelizabethbrown.com/

4. Dottery Butler-Washington

She is a military veteran who has worked 28 years for the Federal Government. She has opened and operated her own small business and nonprofit organization in Charles County.

Website: http://dotterybutlerwashington.com/

5. Leslie Coker

She is a community developer with a degree in political science & criminal justice.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/cokerforboardofed/

6. David Hancock

He owns Hancock Family Farms where he and his wife raise and sell produce meats. For five years he has served as President of the Charles County Farm Bureau along with serving on the University of Maryland Extension Advisory Council for Charles County.

Website: https://www.hancockforschoolboard.com/

7. Victoria "Vicki" Talley Kelly (Incumbent)

She is serving her first term on the Board of Education and is running for reelection. She is a management consultant and program analyst for EHS Technologies. She is a member of the Town of La Plata Parks and Recreation Commission and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Website: https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/member-profiles

8. Michael "Mike" Lukas (Incumbent)

He is serving his second term and is running for a third. He is an engineer and branch manager at the Naval Surface Center, Dahlgren Division. In his community he has volunteered for Relay for Life and the Greater Waldorf Jaycees along with working with the Boy Scouts.

Website: https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/member-profiles

9. Margaret T. Marshall (Incumbent)

She is seeking reelection to the Board of Education. She served Charles County Public Schools for 25 years as a Government remediator, assistant test coordinator, and teacher before retiring from the Office of Curriculum and Instruction.

Website: https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/member-profiles

10. Virginia "Ginny" McGraw (Incumbent)

She is a retired Charles County Public Schools principal who also worked as a teacher and vice principal during her 25-year career with the County’s schools. In 2009 she was named the Principal of the Year for this county. She is running for reelection to the Board.

Website: https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/member-profiles

11. Barbara "Barb" Palko (Incumbent)

She is the current Chairman of the Board of Education and is running for reelection to the Board. She is a retired Career and Technology coordinator and also worked as a teacher and specialist during the 35 years she worked with Charles County Public Schools.

Website: https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/member-profiles

12. Robert Michael Pitts

He is a retired chemistry teacher.

13. Nashonda Sherrod

She is a former educator for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Website: https://www.votenashonda.com/

14. Latina "Tina" Wilson

She is the Charles County NAACP education committee chairwoman and a 20-year Army officer.

Frederick County Executive

Vote 1

1. Kathy Afzali (Republican)

She has served on the Maryland House of Delegates since 2011. She is currently the Ranking Republican Member of the Ways and Means Committee.

Website: http://kathyafzali.com/

2. Jan H. Garnder (Democratic/Incumbent)

She is running for a second term for the Frederick County Executive. She has previously served as the Frederick County Commissioner and its’ President. She has worked at Quaker Oats Company and done small business accounting and finance.

Website: https://www.jangardner.org/

3. Earl Henry Robbins, Jr. (Independent)

He has 40 years of experience in industry which includes working as a cost accountant, production supervisor, and safety manager along with several other positions. He has also served as a member and as the president of the Frederick County Board of Education.

Website: https://www.friendsforearlrobbins.com/

Frederick County Council, At-Large

Vote 2

1. Phillip Dacey (Republican)

He has been a transportation professional for over 15 years. He was elected as Frederick City’s only Republican Alderman in 2013.

Website: https://www.phildacey.com/

2. Danny Farrar (Republican)

He is a U.S. Army Combat Veteran, has worked as a Montgomery County Firefighter, and is an Entrepreneur. He founded SOLDIERFIT, a military- inspired boot camp gym, and he also founded Platoon 22, a Frederick based non-profit combating Veteran suicide.

Website: http://dannyfarrar.com/

3. Kai John Hagen (Democratic)

He served a term on the Frederick County Board of County Commissioners. Before his election as a County Commissioner he wrote a bi-weekly column for the Frederick County Gazette. For almost eight years he was a member of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Website: https://kaihagen.com/

4. Susan Reeder Jessee (Democratic)

Her career has been spent working in the scientific field for small, large, and not-for-profit organizations along with working as a bench scientist. She also has experience in economic development. She currently serves on the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Advisory Board.

Website: https://www.susanreederjessee.com/

5. Bud Otis (Independent/Incumbent)

He currently serves as the At-Large member of the Frederick County Council and is running for reelection. He has been the president of a business and served as the Chief of Staff for the local Congressman for twelve years.

Website: https://frederickcountymd.gov/4335/Bud-Otis---At-Large

Frederick County Council, District 1

Vote 1

1. Kevin Grubb (Republican)

He has worked in the Law Enforcement profession for the last 28 years and during the first four he served as a Law Enforcement Specialist in the U.S. Air Force.

Website: https://kevingrubbforfrederickcounty.com/

2. Jerry Donald (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is the incumbent up for reelection. For 30 years he has worked as a teacher. He has also worked in sales and coached and officiated high school sports.

Website: https://frederickcountymd.gov/4076/Jerry-Donald---District-1

Frederick County Council, District 2

Vote 1

1. Steven McKay (Republican)

He served as the President of RALE since mid-2013 until his recent resignation. He has worked as a professional in the National Security arena for the last 30 years.

Website: http://www.mckay4frederickcounty.org/index.html

2. Lisa Jarosinski (Democratic)

She is involved in community activism and took a leadership role in Citizens Against Kemptown Electric Substation (CAKES), a community grassroots organization along with serving as president of Windsor Knolls Middle School PTSA for two years.

Website: http://www.lisajarosinski.com/

3. Tony Chmelik (Republican/Write-In/Incumbent)

He is the incumbent running for reelection. He is the owner of Chesky Construction, Inc. and a partner in Affordable Geothermal LLC. He is also a Knight of Columbus and has volunteered hundreds of hours of service to his community.

Website: https://frederickcountymd.gov/5920/Tony-Chmelik---District-2

Frederick County Council, District 3

Vote 1

1. Joe Parsley (Republican)

He is a small business owner and Republican Central Committee member.

Website: http://www.pickparsley.com/

2.M.C. Keegan-Ayer (Democratic/Incumbent)

She taught in the elementary school system and also worked on Capitol Hill for ten years.

Website: https://frederickcountymd.gov/594/MC-Keegan-Ayer---District-3’

Frederick County Council, District 4

Vote 1

1. Jimmy W. Trout (Republican)

He served as a Judge on the Orphans’ Court for Frederick County.

Website: http://www.gethookedontrout.com/about-jimmy.html

2.Jessica Fitzwater (Democratic/Incumbent)

She is seeking a second term. She is also a music teacher in the schools.

Website: http://jessicafitzwater.com/about/

Frederick County Council, District 5

Vote 1

1. Michael J. Blue (Republican)

He is the owner/operator of Brownies Auto Service in Walkersville.

Website: http://www.votemichaelblue.com/about-michael-blue/

2.Shannon Bohrer (Democratic)

He was a Maryland state trooper for 27 years. He was also an instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico.

Website: https://shannonbohrer.com/

Frederick County Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote 1

1. Sandra K. Dalton (Republican/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 1998.

Website: https://mdcourts.gov/clerks/frederick/clerk

2. Megan LeRoux (Democratic)

She has served in the Maryland judiciary for 13 years. Since 2006 she has been the Courtroom Clerk for Frederick Count’s Circuit Court.

Website: https://meganleroux.com/

Frederick County Register of Wills

Vote 1

1. Sharon Keller (Republican/Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2014.

Website: http://registers.maryland.gov/main/region/frederick/frederickbio.html

2. Melissa Atherholt (Democratic)

She has business management experience and has worked as a realtor.

Website: https://atherholtforrow.com/

Frederick County Judge of the Orphans' Court

Vote 3

1. Douglas D. Browning (Republican)

He served as President of the Frederick County Community College.

Website: http://dougbrowningfororphanscourtjudge/

2. Mary Rolle (Republican)

She is a professor at Frederick Community College.

3.Nate Wilson (Republican/Incumbent)

He was appointed by Governor Hogan to the court in 2017. He was designated chief in 2018.

Website: http://www.natewilsonforfrederick.com/

4. John Daniels (Democratic)

He served in the US Navy as a flight engineer. After retiring, he started a marine products company.

Website: https://www.johndanielsforjudge.com/

5. Bonnie L. Nicholson (Democratic)

6. Eugene N. Sheppard (Democratic)

Frederick County Sheriff

Vote 1

1. Chuck Jenkins (Republican/Incumbent)

He was first elected in 2006. Before getting into law enforcement, he worked in the communications satellite industry.

Website: https://frederickcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/277703/Sheriff-Jenkins-Bio

2.Karl Bickel (Democratic)

He has worked in law enforcement for over 40 years, including as a street patrol officer in Washington, DC.

Website: https://bickel4sheriff.com/

Frederick County Board of Education

Vote 4

1. Liz Barrett (Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2014.

Website: https://www.fcps.org/boe/liz-barrett

2.Jay Mason

He has worked on County Executive’s Education Leadership Team as well as the Superintendent’s Advisory Council.

Website: https://www.fcps.org/boe/liz-barrett

3.April Fleming Miller (Incumbent)

She was first elected to the board in 2010.

Website: https://www.fcps.org/boe/april-fleming-miller

4. Camden Raynor

He is a junior economics and history major at the University of Maryland.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/camhasaplan/

5. Cindy Rose

She is a retired law office manager.

6. Kim L. Williams

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Kim-L-WilliamsBoard-Of-Education-Frederick-County-MD-1734051986654210/

7. Karen Yoho

She has spent 25 years teaching in the Frederick County Public School system.

Website: https://karenyoho.com/

8. Brad W. Young (Incumbent)

He was first elected in 2010. He is the board’s president.

Website: https://www.fcps.org/boe/brad-young

Frederick County Question A

Council Member Vacancy

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide that a Council Member vacancy must be filled by a member of the same political party as the vacating Council Member was in the most recent Council Member election.

Frederick County Question B

Expedited Legislation

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to authorize and specify the process for expedited legislation that could become effective on the date of enactment.

Frederick Question C

Change in County Attorney Removal Process Authority

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to change the removal process for the County Attorney to require either the Executive with the consent of 5 Council Members or the vote of 6 Council Members to remove the County Attorney.

Frederick County Question D

Fire Fighter Collective Bargaining and Binding Arbitration

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to expand the required subject matters for collective bargaining for the County Career Fire Fighters and require the County Council to provide by ordinance for binding arbitration by a neutral arbitrator whose decision must be funded in the County Budget.

Garrett County Commissioner

District 1

Vote 1

1. Larry S. Tichnell (Republican/Incumbent)

The incumbent has an agricultural background .

Website: https://www.garrettcounty.org/commissioners/meet-the-commissioners/larry-tichnell

2.Judy A. Carbone (Democratic)

She is an administrator at Garrett College.

Website: https://www.judy4garrettcounty.com/

Garrett County Board of Education

District 2

Vote 1

1. Rodney B. Glotfelty

He is a retired county health officer.

2.Nathan M. Sorber (Incumbent)

He is the vice-president of the county school board.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/BOEElection2018/

Garrett County Board of Education

District 3

Vote 1

1.Fred Gregg

He is a retired teacher and currently owns a pharmacy in Oakland.

2.Monica L. Rinker (Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2015.

Howard County Executive

Vote 1

1. Allan Kittleman (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2014. Previously he served in the Maryland State Senate.

Website: https://kittleman.com/?gclid=CjwKCAjwyOreBRAYEiwAR2mSkp10R8lQ7U89nf4iwdF7R1BTL-9O3c_qax3dNi8xR0maVDrqFTRAERoCGIYQAvD_BwE

2.Calvin Ball (Democratic)

He currently serves as the District 2 county councilmember.

Website: https://votecalvinball.com/

Howard County Council, District 1

Vote 1

1. Raj Kathuria (Republican)

He owns and runs small businesses in the consumer, retail and hospitality industries.

Website: http://vote4raj.com/

2.Elizabeth "Liz" Walsh (Democratic)

She is a civil engineer and lawyer.

Website: http://www.walshforone.com/

Howard County Council, District 2

Vote 1

1. John Liao (Republican)

He works as a financial representative for American General Life.

Website: http://johnliao.us/About

2.Opel Jones (Democratic)

He is a human rights commissioner for Howard County.

Website: https://www.opeljones.com/bio

Howard County Council, District 4

Vote 1

1. Lisa Kim (Republican)

She is a business owner and nonprofit board member.

Website: https://votelisakim.com/

2. Deb Jung (Democratic)

She was a Commissioner on the County Human Rights Commission; and a member of the Howard County School Health Council.

Website: http://votedebjung.com/

Howard County Council, District 5

Vote 1

1. David Yungmann (Republican)

He’s had a career in banking and corporate/project finance and executive management.

Website: https://davidyungmann.com/

2.China Williams (Democratic)

For 15 years she wrote travel guidebooks.

Website: http://chinawilliams.com/

Howard County State's Attorney

Vote 1

1. Kim Yon Oldham (Republican)

She was named Prosecutor of the Year in 2002 by the Howard County Chamber of Commerce.

Website: https://www.kimoldham.com/

2.Rich Gibson (Democratic)

He was an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

Website: http://richgibson.net/about/

Howard County Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote 1

1. Marlena Jareaux (Republican)

She is a business consultant.

Website: http://www.sponsorthetruth.com/

2.Wayne A. Robey (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2014.

Website: https://www.courts.state.md.us/clerks/howard/clerk

Howard County Register of Wills

Vote 1

1. Shawn Conley (Republican)

Website: https://shawnrconley.com/

2. Byron Macfarlane (Democratic/Incumbent)

Website: http://byronmacfarlane.com/

Howard County Sheriff

Vote 1

1. Bill McMahon (Republican/Incumbent)

He began his law enforcement career in 1984.

Website: https://www.billmcmahonsheriff.com/

2. Marcus Harris (Democratic)

He worked was a detective with the Baltimore County Police.

Website: https://www.billmcmahonsheriff.com/

Howard County Board of Education

Vote 7

1. Vicky Cutroneo

Website: https://www.vicky4boe.com/

2.Bob Giascock

3.Danny Mackey

Website: https://www.dannymackey.org/

4. Jen Mallo

Website: http://votejenmallo.com/

5. Robert Wayne Miller

Website: http://www.miller4boe.org/

6. Anita Pandey

Website: http://www.anitapandeyboe.org/

7. Sabina Taj

Website: http://sabinataj.org/

8. Chao Wu

Website: https://chaowu.org/

Montgomery County Executive

Vote 1

This office is currently held by Ike Leggett who is term limited.

1. Robin Ficker (Republican)

He served in the Maryland legislature and was he person behind the term limits charter amendment that passed in the county.

Website: https://robindeliversforyou.com

2.Marc Elrich (Democratic)

He has served on the county council for 12 years and serves on the Public Safety Committee.

Website: https://marcelrich.org

3.Nancy Floreen (Independent)

She is an At-Large Councilmember and two-time Council President.

Website: https://nancyfloreen.com

Montgomery County Council, At-Large

Vote 4

Because of term limits, there will be a lot of new faces elected to the at-large seat on the council.

1. Robert Dyer (Republican)

He is an activist on transportation and development issues

Website: https://RobertDyer.net

2. Chris P. Fiotes, Jr. (Republican)

He has owned his own development business and worked in the US Senate.

3. Penny Musser (Republican)

4. Shelly Skolnick (Republican)

She has lived in the county for over 40 years.

5. Gabe Albornoz (Democratic)

He has served in Ike Leggett’s cabinet as Recreation Director since 2007.

Website: https://GabeForCouncil.com

6. Evan Glass (Democratic)

He is a former CNN journalist.

Website: https://EvanGlass.com

7. Will Jawando (Democratic)

He has worked on Capitol Hill and in the Obama administration.

Website: https://willjawand.com

8. Hans Riemer (Democratic/Incumbent)

He was first elected to this office in 2010. He is now the Council President.

Website: https://hansriemer.com

9. Tim Willard (Green)

He has a background in environmental activism.

Website: https://timforcouncil.org

Montgomery County Council, District 1

Vote 1

1. Richard Banach (Republican)

Website: https://facebook.com/Banach4cc

2.Andrew Friedson (Democratic)

He is a senior policy advisor and deputy chief of staff for the Comptroller of Maryland.

Website: https://andrewfriedson.com/

Montgomery County Council, District 2

Vote 1

1. Ed Amatetti (Republican)

He has an MBA in finance and has worked for over a decade helping local governments improve operations.

Website: https://edamatetti.com/

2. Craig L. Rice (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for a 3rd term on the council and previously served in the General Assembly.

Website: https://craigrice.og/

3.Woody Cacreres (Green)

Montgomery County Council, District 4

Vote 1

1. Nancy Navarro (Democratic/Incumbent)

She was first elected in 2009.

Website: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/navarro/index.html

Montgomery County Register of Wills

Vote 1

1. Dolores Reyes (Republican)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Political-Candidate/Dolores-Reyes-for-Register-of-Wills-337012313371529/

2.Joseph M. Griffin (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for a 6th term.

Website: http://registers.maryland.gov/main/region/montgomery/montgomerybio.html

Montgomery County Sheriff

Vote 1

1. Jae Hwang (Republican)

He is a Lieutenant and works as a Deputy Commander of the Fifth District Police Station in Germantown.

Website: http://www.jaeforsheriff.com/new-sheriff-in-town

2.Darren Popkin (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has held this office for the past 7 years and was Chief Deputy for 12 years prior.

Website: http://darrenpopkinforsheriff.com/

Montgomery County Board of Education, At-Large

Vote 1

1. Julie Reiley

She is a Montgomery County Public Schools parent and education advocate.

Website: http://www.reiley4education.com/

2.Karla Silvestre

She has a master’s degree in education. She is co-chair of the MCPS Latino Student Achievement Action Group.

Website: https://www.karlasilvestre.com/biography/

Montgomery County Board of Education, District 1

Vote 1

1. Maria Blaeuer

She is an education attorney.

Website: https://mariaforboard.com/

2.Judy Docca (Incumbent)

She is a retired principal and is running for a fourth term on the Board.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/judydocca/

Montgomery County Board of Education, District 3

Vote 1

1. Lynn Amano

She is a small business owner.

Website: https://www.lynnamano.com/

2.Patricia O'Neill (Incumbent)

She has served on the Board for 20 years.

Website: https://www.patoneill.org/

Montgomery County Question A

Redistricting Procedure

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

Amend Section 104 of the County Charter to remove party central committees from the process for selecting the Redistricting Commission appointed by the Council every ten years to review the boundaries of Council districts, and providing that the Redistricting Commission must: be composed of 11 County residents who are registered voters; include at least one, but no more than four members of each political party which polled at least fifteen percent of the total vote cast for all candidates for the Council in the last preceding regular election; and include at least one member from each Council district.

Montgomery County Question B

Property Tax Limit - Votes Needed to Override

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to require an affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers, rather than the specific nine votes currently required, to levy a tax on real property that will produce revenue that exceeds the annual limit on property tax revenue set in that section.

Montgomery County Question C

Merit System - Councilmembers' Aides

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

Amend Section 401 of the County Charter to permit each Councilmember to have one or more aides as non-merit employees, rather than the one confidential aide currently permitted.

Prince George's County Executive

Vote 1

Rushern Baker is currently County Executive. He is term limited. He also ran for Governor in the primary but lost to democratic nominee Ben Jealous.

1. Angela Alsobrooks (Democratic)

She was elected to serve as the county’s State’s Attorney in 2010 making her the youngest and first woman elected to the position in this county. She has worked as a prosecutor for the county as well.

Website: http://angelaalsobrooks.com/

Prince George's County Council, At-Large

Vote 2

1. Felicia Folarin (Republican)

She is an insurance agency owner.

Website: https://votefeliciafolarin.org/

2.Mel Franklin (Democratic)

He has served on the council since 2010 representing District 9.

Website: https://pgccouncil.us/Directory.aspx?EID=71

3.Calvin Hawkins (Democratic)

He is a senior advisor to County Executive Rushern Baker.

Website: http://www.calvinhawkins.com/

Prince George's County Council, District 9

Vote 1

1. Sydney Harrison (Democratic)

He is the clerk of the county court.

Website: https://votesydneyharrison.com/

2.Tamara Brown (Democratic/Write-In)

She is an attorney and activist.

Website: https://www.tamaradavisbrown.org/

Prince George's County State's Attorney

Vote 1

1. Aisha Braveboy (Democratic)

She is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/AishaBraveboy2018/

2.Bruce Johnson (Independent/Write-In)

He is a trial attorney.

Website: http://writeinbrucejohnson.com/meet-bruce/

Prince George's County Board of Education, District 2

Vote 1

1. Lupi Grady (Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2014.

Website: https://www.lupi4schoolboard.com/

2.Joshua M. Thomas

He is a former middle school teacher.

Website: http://www.joshuamthomas.org/

Prince George's County Board of Education, District 3

Vote 1

1. Juwan Blocker

He is a student at Bowie State University who served on the school board as a student representative.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuwanBlockerforD3/

2.Pamela Boozer-Strother

She is a small business owner and community activist.

Website: https://www.pamelaboozer-strother.com/

Prince George's County Board of Education, District 6

Vote 1

1. Carolyn Maria Boston (Incumbent)

She is running for a third term.

Website: https://www.pgcps.org/board/boston/

2.Belinda Queen

She worked in communications for Verizon for almost 30 years.

Website: http://votebelindaqueen.com/

Prince George's County Board of Education, District 9

Vote 1

1. Arun Puracken

He is a middle school teacher.

Website: https://puracken.com/

2.Sonya Williams (Incumbent)

She is running for a second term.

Website: https://www.pgcps.org/board/williams/

Prince George's County Question A

Public Works and Transportation Facilities Bonds

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $148,287,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Public Works and Transportation Facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots, and maintenance facilities), as defined therein.

Prince George's County Question B

Library Facilities Bonds

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $16,796,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Library Facilities, as defined therein.

Transportation Facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots, and maintenance facilities), as defined therein.

Prince George's Question C

Public Safety Facilities Bonds

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $56,053,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Public Safety Facilities (including Fire Department Facilities), as defined therein.

Prince George's County Question D

County Buildings Bond

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $97,564,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of County Buildings, as defined therein.

Prince George's County Question E

Community College Facilities Bonds

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $81,187,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Community College Facilities, as defined therein.

Prince George's County Question F

Council Member Residency Requirement

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

To provide a one-year residency requirement for Council Members and at-large Council Members, to provide that an at-large Council Member shall have been a qualified voter of Prince George's County for at least one year immediately preceding his or her primary election, and to provide that Council Members representing one of the nine Council districts shall have been a qualified voter of their respective Council district for at least one year immediately preceding his or her primary election.

Prince George's County Question G

Nondiscrimination - County Personnel and Contracting

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

To provide an individual right to nondiscrimination, to provide for nondiscrimination in employment of a contractor doing business with the County, and to provide for nondiscrimination in the County personnel system all based on marital status, familial status, disability, age and sexual orientation.

Prince George's County Question H

County Council Member Full-Time Position

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

To provide that membership on the Council shall be considered a full-time position for the purpose of determining compensation.

Prince George's County Question I

County Auditor - Appointment, Responsibilities and Authority

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

To provide that the County Auditor be appointed and serve a five-year term, which may be renewed for additional five-year terms, subject to removal for cause, to remain until a successor is appointed and qualifies, to provide that selected agencies that receive or disburse County funds will receive a complete financial audit for the preceding fiscal year; and to provide that the County Auditor be empowered to conduct investigations related to fraud, waste and abuse by the County Executive, Council Members or other County officials and employees.

Prince George's County Question J

County Personnel - Temporary Appointment

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

To provide that an individual may be temporarily appointed to fill a vacancy, no more than one year, without an intervening permanent appointment.

Prince George's County Question K

Charter Review Commission - Length of Term

Vote 1

1. For

2. Against

To provide for the establishment of a Charter Review Commission, not later than one year prior to the beginning of each fourth year of a term, for the purpose of undertaking a comprehensive study of the Charter and to provide that the Charter Review Commission shall commence its work at the discretion of the Chair of the Commission.

St. Mary's County Commissioner, President

Vote 1

1. Randy Guy (Republican/Incumbent)

He is seeking a second term.

Website: https://www.stmarysmd.com/bocc/Guy.asp

2.J. Howard Thompson (Democratic)

He has worked for the Seafarers International Union’s Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship for 32 years.

Website: https://www.citizensforjhowardthompson.com/

St. Mary's County Commissioner, District 1

Vote 1

1. Eric Scott Colvin (Republican)

He has worked for defense contractors in the area.

Website: https://www.votecolvin.com/

2. Timothy Ridgell (Democratic)

He has been a member of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department since 1973.

3.Roy Alvey (Independent)

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Government-Organization/Roy-Alvey-2018-for-St-Marys-County-Board-of-Commissioners-2052547374765396/

St. Mary's County Commissioner, District 2

Vote 1

1. Michael Hewitt (Republican/Incumbent)

In addition to serving as a commissioner, he used to own Hewitt’s Service Center.

Website: http://electmikehewitt.com/

2.Rose V. Frederick (Democratic)

She is a retired federal government employee. She worked as a financial manager.

Website: https://www.voterosefrederick.com/

St. Mary's County Commissioner, District 3

Vote 1

1. John O'Connor (Republican/Incumbent)

He is seeking a second term.

Website: https://www.jeoconnor.com/

2.Clarke Guy (Independent)

He is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant.

Website: https://www.friendsofclarkeguy.com/

St. Mary's County Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote 1

1. Debbie Mills Burch (Republican)

She is a courtroom jury clerk.

2.Faye Wheeler (Democratic)

She is a supervisor for criminal, jury and juvenile departments of clerk’s office.

St. Mary's County Judge of the Orphans' Court

Vote 3

1. Albert Babcock (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this position for 4 years.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/albert.babcock.5

2. Bill Mattingly (Republican)

He worked as a Judge of the Orphans’ Court for 4 years.

3.Michael White (Republican/Incumbent)

He is a retired Maryland State Police detective.

4. Deborah Curtis (Democratic)

She is a former banker.

Website: https://votedeborahcurtis.com

5. Julie Randall (Democratic)

She is a recently retired government contractor.

St. Mary's County Sheriff

Vote 1

1. Tim Cameron (Republican/Incumbent)

He first started working in law enforcement back in 1980 in the Sheriff’s office.

Website: http://www.sheriffcameron.com/

2.Ted Belleavoine (Democratic)

He has worked in law enforcement for 28 years. He was first hired as a Deputy Sheriff in 1989.

Website: https://sheriffbelleavoine.com/

Washington County Commissioner

Vote 5

1. Terry Baker (Republican/Incumbent)

He was first elected in 2006.

Website: http://www2.washco-md.net/commissioners/bios_baker.shtm

2.Jeff Cline (Republican/Incumbent)

He is running for a third term.

Website: http://www2.washco-md.net/commissioners/bios_cline.shtm

3. Wayne K. Keefer (Republican/Incumbent)

He has been serving since 2016.

Website: http://www2.washco-md.net/commissioners/bios_keefer.shtm

4. Cort Meinelschmidt (Republican)

He served in the US Navy and is a financial advisor.

Website: http://www.isupportcort.com/

5. Randall Wagner (Republican)

He is a realtor and served in the US Coast Guard.

Website: https://www.randallwagnerwcc.com/

6. Brian Beall (Democratic)

He works for the Washington County Emergency Communications. He also served in the US Navy.

Website: http://beallforcountycommissioner.weebly.com/

7. Donna Brightman (Democratic)

She is a former school board member.

Website: http://donnabrightman.com/

8. Ed Forrest (Democratic)

He is a pharmacist.

Website: https://voteedforrest.com/

9. Elizabeth Paul (Democratic)

She has a background working in education as well as working for US Senator Charles McC. Mathias,, Jr., and Maryland Governor William Donald Schaefer.

Website: http://www.friendsofelizabethpaul.com/

10. John Franklin Barr (Independent/Incumbent)

He is seeking a fourth term.

Website: http://www2.washco-md.net/commissioners/bios_barr.shtm

11. Bill McKinley (Independent)

He was a commissioner from 2010-2014 and was Executive Director of Washington County Schools.

Website: http://www.citizensforbillmckinley.com/

Washington County State's Attorney

Vote 1

1. Charles Strong, Jr. (Republican/Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2004.

Website: http://www2.washco-md.net/sao/index.shtm

2.Bernard Semler (Democratic)

He is an attorney in Washington County. He taught middle school in Arizona public school system.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/BernardSemlerForStatesAttorney/

Washington County Judge of the Orphans' Court

Vote 3

1. Paul Banister (Republican)

He has a background in accounting.

2. Andrew Dunn (Republican)

3. Frank Novinger (Republican/Incumbent)

4. Karen May (Democratic)

She has over 30 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant.

5. Bonnie Wood (Democratic)

Washington County Sheriff

Vote 1

1. Brian Albert (Republican)

He is a Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain. A position he has held since 2016.

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/albert4sheriff/home?fbclid=IwAR161vETaa_2hn7zSnjz-CEIgWn8iUi_MkX6edBQt2s5mWQzaszGWXWPuxg

2.Doug Mullendore (Democratic/Incumbent)

He has served as sheriff for 12 years.

Website: https://washcosheriff.com/

Washington County Board of Education

Vote 3

1. Jacqueline Fischer (Incumbent)

She has served on the school board from 2002-2006; and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014.

Website: http://wcpsmd.com/school-board/board-members/jacqueline-fischer

2.Mike Guessford (Incumbent)

He is running for a second term.

Website: http://wcpsmd.com/school-board/board-members/michael-guessford

3.John Krowka

He is a retired microbiologist.

Website: https://krowka4kidsorg.nationbuilder.com/

4. Linda Murray (Incumbent)

She started serving on the board in 2017 to fill a vacancy.

Website: http://wcpsmd.com/school-board/board-members/linda-murray

