Maryland begins mailing election ballots to voters

The first set of emails to domestic voters who requested a ballot by email also were sent Thursday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ballots are now being mailed to voters in Maryland, the state elections board announced Thursday.

The board says almost 800,000 ballot packets will be shipped to voters over a five-day period — starting Thursday.

The board also says it’s expediting the delivery process by entering them directly into the local mail stream as first-class mail.

Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters who requested ballots by mail last week, the board said. The board said emails were sent to military and overseas voters who requested their ballots via web delivery on Friday.

The board also announced that the first phase of the delivery of ballot drop boxes will begin next week.

Voting by mail? Ballots are going out now thru Oct! Request a mail-in ballot at https://t.co/zCRwyfbEio. No need to apply more than once! We must receive the request by 10/20! Check your status at https://t.co/HCq1QvnFRj. See our full statement at https://t.co/CytBZ1CSTg #MDvotes pic.twitter.com/kZGaaMybxc — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) September 24, 2020

Each Maryland jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations available to voters. Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence.