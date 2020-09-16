Mark Herring files brief opposing Kanye West's appeal to appear on Virginia ballot

Herring says it's too late to print the rapper's name since ballots in all Virginia localities have been finalized and the ballot production process is underway.

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Mark Herring filed a legal brief opposing Kanye West's appeal to appear on Virginia's presidential ballot in November.

After a Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled that West was unqualified to be on the ballot, the rapper appealed the decision.

Judge Joi Taylor ruled on the rapper's ineligibility to have his name printed on the ballot after she found that 11 of his 13 electors were obtained through fraudulent means.

In the brief, Herring pointed to ballot printing deadlines as the reason why the rapper's appeal should be denied. The attorney general said ballot production has already started within all 133 localities in Virginia and that changing the ballot at this time would be detrimental to that process.

It's the same explanation Herring gave when West's lawyers filed a stay pending appeal motion to preserve where the legal battle currently stands over getting West's name on the ballot.