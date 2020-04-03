VIRGINIA, USA — Joe Biden has scored a resounding victory in Virginia’s Democratic primary.

Biden served as Vice President of the United States from 2009-2017 in the Obama administration. Biden launched his presidential run in April 2019.

Before becoming Vice President, Biden served in the U.S. Senate for over three decades representing the state of Delaware. Biden spent part of his time in Congress as Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and eight years as the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

While serving as Vice President, Biden touts his accomplishments in helping with the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the implementation of the Recovery Act to stabilize the economy and traveling to more than 50 countries.

"The world is facing inescapable challenges,” Biden wrote on his campaign website. “The next president must repair our relationships with our allies and stand up to strongmen and thugs on the global stage to rally the world to meet these challenges.”

Among his policy proposals: banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, protecting the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice and reducing healthcare costs, and ensuring the U.S. reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

“We’re in a battle for the soul of America,” Biden wrote on his website. “It’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough, resilient, but always full of hope.”

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe along with former Democratic presidential candidates Sen, Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg have put their endorsements behind Biden.

McAuliffe announced the endorsement on Saturday.

"We can't afford four more years of Donald Trump's hate-driven chaos and Joe Biden is the candidate with the character experience, and broad appeal to defeat him, said McAuliffe. "Joe Biden has been a friend of Virginia Democrats and my friend for decades and I am proud to endorse him."

