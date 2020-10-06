Georgia primary election real-time updates | Results delayed after long night of voting

We will bring updates throughout the day on the primary that is being talked about throughout the country.

As Georgia voters took to the polls yesterday to cast their ballots in a number of crucial primary elections, many faced long lines and delays.

Georgia is making national news over the voting issues that have been seen most notably around Atlanta, but in other pockets around the state as well.

Due to those issues, results from some races are still coming in.

We'll continue tracking developments and bring you breaking results as they come in.

Did you have issues with casting your vote? Email us at whereatlantaspeaks@11alive.com.

10:35 a.m. | A pair of racial justice organizations, Advancement Project National Office and New Georgia Project, issued a statement calling yesterday's voting dysfunction "catastrophic."

“Many are asking for our take on yesterday’s election process. Well honestly, rage comes first, but that only ignites our work” Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project, said in a release. “There is a conscious disregard for Georgians by Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary Brad Raffensperger; from lack of preparation to lack of responsibility, showing that these folks are not what this great state is about. We stand with our brothers and sisters throughout Georgia to say – enough is enough.”

10:10 a.m. | The Georgia NAACP has announced it will organize a "March on Georgia" for Monday at 9 a.m. to "address the systemic criminal justice and electoral failures immediately and with the upmost urgency as they continue to lead to the dehumanization, disenfranchisement and death of too many Georgians," according to a release.

9:00 a.m. | We've received word from Gwinnett County and Cobb County that they are still counting absentee ballots today. If you've checked your status and found that your mail-in vote hasn't been counted, that may explain why in some instances.

We are also told that, in Gwinnett and Cobb, provisional ballots are not yet considered official and are not a part of the current vote tally. Guidance from the secretary of state's office isn't clear on how provisional ballots should be addressed when the issue is machine or precinct related, as was the case around parts of metro Atlanta yesterday.

6:05 a.m. | The long-standing wrangle over voting rights and election security has come to a head in Georgia. The state's messy primary and partisan finger-pointing offer an unsettling preview of a November contest when battleground states could face potentially record turnout.

5:45 a.m. | Georgia will see runoffs in at least five congressional primaries, including battles for open seats in suburban Atlanta, northeast Georgia and northwest Georgia.

5:25 a.m. | The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia is too early to call. In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. With more than three-quarters of the expected votes counted as of 5:00 a.m., Jon Ossoff has approximately 49% of the counted vote.

5:00 a.m. | Results are still coming in from Georgia's primary election.