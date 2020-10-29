Montgomery and Arlington County poll workers have participated in the practice for years.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of thousands of voters are heading to the polls across the DMV during the region's early voting period and some are experiencing the right to vote for the first time. If you hear cheering at the local polling center this week, don't be surprised.

In Montgomery County, poll workers have made it a tradition to cheer on first-time voters who enter their voting centers.

Dr. Gilberto Zelaya, the community empowerment public information officer of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said first-time voters are often taken by surprise when they become the center of attention.

“I think the voters are pleased and embarrassed but then you can see that pride,” he said.

Zelaya said poll workers cheer because they take the act of voting seriously.

Arlington County first-time voters are cheered on too! Here's @ArlingtonVotes on why they do the practice. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/lssxGMUgut — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 28, 2020

“A lot of sacrifices have taken place to afford an individual the right to vote,” he said. “And I think by acknowledging the fact that they have stepped forth to register to participate in the franchise should be acknowledged.”

First-time voters are not the only people who will get a round of applause inside Montgomery County voting centers. Zelaya said locals who take advantage of Maryland’s same-day voter registration rules are recognized as well.

“And once you're registered to vote, we, too, will clap for you,” he said.

However, Montgomery County is not the only local jurisdiction where you can hear jubilation inside a polling place.

.@DrZ_ElectionNut of @777Vote also asks for voters to be patient with their poll workers. He says this year, especially, there is a lot they have to do to make sure the elections process runs smoothly. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/LFdDYx0sAe — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 28, 2020

In Virginia, Arlington County has been cheering on first-time voters for years, according to Linda Lindberg, special assistant to the director of elections and Arlington County electoral board.