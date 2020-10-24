Understanding the Fairfax County ballot

What's at stake for the 2020 General Election in Fairfax County?

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Voters in Fairfax County will elect the president and vice president, members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as statewide ballot questions and a range of local seats.

Early voting in Virginia started on Friday, September 18th and registered voters have until October 31st to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before November 3.

Here is a list of candidates and questions on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 200

Joseph Biden (D)

He served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 in the Obama administration. Previously he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. His first presidential run was in 1988.

Website: https://joebiden.com/#

Donald Trump (R-incumbent)

He is the 45th President of the United States, seeking a second term. He became president of his father’s real estate business in 1971, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses around the world. He produced and hosted The Apprentice reality television show from 2003 to 2015.

Website: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

Jo Jorgensen (L)

She is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University. She has worked at IBM as a marketing representative and started her own software and computer technology sales company.

Website: https://jo20.com/

U.S. SENATE

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 202

In the 2014 election, democratic incumbent Mark Warner won the office by a very narrow margin -- about 1% -- to Republican political operative Ed Gillespie. No one expected the race to be this close in 2014. It should be noted that a republican has not taken a Virginia U.S. Senate seat in Virginia since 2002 (John Warner took it then).



Mark Warner (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2008. He is seeking his 3rd term. Before serving in the Senate, Warner served as the Governor of Virginia from 2002-2006 and chairman of the National Governors Association 2004-2005. Previously, Warner was an entrepreneur and executive in the technology industry. https://markwarnerva.com/

Daniel Gade (R)

He is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served more than 20 years in the U.S., Korea, and Iraq. In Iraq he endured a combat wound that led to the amputation of his right leg. He has since earned a Ph.D in public administration and policy, served on national councils discussing veteran and disability issues, and now teaches at American University.

Website: https://gadeforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 8

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 218



This district comprises all of Arlington County, and portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria City and Falls Church City.

Donald Beyer, Jr. (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2015. He is seeking his 4th term. Before serving in Congress, he was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998 and was the Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama.

Website: http://friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Jeff Jordan (R)

He worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense and 5th generation combat veteran. He served in the Army for 27 years.

Website: https://jeffjordanforcongress.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 10

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 220

This district includes all of Clarke, Frederick, and Loudoun counties, along with parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.

Jennifer Wexton (D-incumbent)

She is the incumbent and has held this office since 2018. She is seeking her second term. Before serving in Congress, she was a prosecutor and State Senator. Website: https://jenniferwexton.com/

Aliscia N. Andrews (R)

She served in the Marines and worked in the private and public sectors as a strategic management, analytic and policy advisor.

Website: https://andrewsforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 11

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 222

This district stretches from Herndon to Quantico, comprising most of Fairfax County, all of the city of Fairfax, and part of eastern Prince William County.

Gerry Connolly (D-incumbent)

He is the incumbent who has held this office since 2009. He is seeking his 7th term. Before serving in Congress, he served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, the Fairfax Government Reorganization Commission and was the Providence District Supervisor.

Website: https://gerryconnolly.com/

Manga A. Anantatmula (R)

She worked with the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. She is a first-generation immigrant from India.

Website: https://mangaforcongress.com/

FAIRFAX COUNTY

HERNDON MAYOR

Vote 1

RACE 250

Sheila A. Olem

She is the Vice Mayor. Previously, she served on the Virginia State Executive Council for Children’s Services and Herndon Board of Zoning Appeals.

Website: http://sheilaolem.com/

Roland B. Taylor

He is a federal government program manager. He has worked for the United Nations senior rule of law leader and the US Department of State, as well as in local law enforcement.

Website: http://www.taylor4herndon.com/

FAIRFAX COUNTY

HERNDON TOWN COUNCIL

Vote 6

RACE 252



Stevan M. Porter

He is a full time Information Technology professional of 25 years and ran a 2018 Congressional campaign. He has worked as a volunteer paramedic and company officer with the Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Website: https://www.porter4herndon.com/

Pradip Dhakal (incumbent)

He is an incumbent seeking his 2nd term.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pradip4Herndon/?ref=page_internal

Sean M. Regan

He has served on Herndon’s Planning Commission since 2012 and owns a business in Herndon managing large scale construction projects for nonprofits.

Website: https://www.reganforherndon.com/

Naila Alam

She owns a real estate company and runs a charity.

Website: https://www.nailaforherndon.com/

Cesar A. del Aguila (incumbent)

He is an incumbent who has held office since 2010. Previously, he worked with large businesses in executive roles.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Cesar4Herndon/

Signe V. Friedrichs (incumbent)

She is an incumbent, first elected in 2016. She is also a Rotary Club volunteer.

Website: https://signeforherndon.com/

Jasbinder Singh

He served on the council from 2010 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2016. He is running for his third non-consecutive term. He has worked in policy analysis and environmental litigation.

Website: https://herndonopinion.com/

Clark A. Hedrick

He is a member of Herndon’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

Website: https://clarkhedrick.com/

FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Public Library

Vote 1

RACE 254

Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds in addition to the public library facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $90,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide public library facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional library facilities and the acquisition of necessary land?

FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Parks

Vote 1

RACE 256



Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the parks and park facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $112,000,000 for the following purposes: (i) $100,000,000 principal amount to finance the Fairfax County Park Authority's cost to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip additional parks and park facilities, to preserve open-space land, and to develop and improve existing parks and park facilities; and (ii) $12,000,000 principal amount to finance Fairfax County's contribution to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip parks and park facilities?

FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Transportation

Vote 1

RACE 258



Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the transportation improvements and facilities bonds previously authorized, in the Maximum aggregate principal amount of $160,000,000 for the purpose of financing Fairfax County's share, under the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Compact, of the cost of constructing, reconstructing, improving, and acquiring transportation improvements and facilities, including capital costs of land, transit facilities, rolling stock, and equipment in the Washington metropolitan area?

FAIRFAX COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Health & Human Services

Vote 1

RACE 260



Yes

No



Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the human services facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $79,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide community health and human services facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional community health and human services facilities and the acquisition of necessary land?

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #1

REDISTRICTING COMMISSION

Vote 1

RACE 226



Yes

No

A “yes” vote on this Constitutional question will establish a bipartisan commission, comprising eight members of the General Assembly and eight members of the public, that would draw new lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates election districts. The full General Assembly would vote on these lines, but could not change them. The state Supreme Court would draw the lines if the commission, or the assembly, could NOT agree.

A “no” vote will leave the sole responsibility for drawing the districts with the General Assembly and the Governor.

Current Law:

Under the current Constitution, the General Assembly and the Governor are responsible for drawing new election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates. These districts are required to be compact and contiguous, and to have populations that are equal to each other.

Proposed Law:

The proposed amendment would shift the responsibility of drawing these election districts from the General Assembly and the Governor to a bipartisan commission, made up of 16 persons, half being members of the General Assembly and half being citizens of the Commonwealth. This commission would draw the election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates and then submit the maps to the General Assembly for approval. If the commissioners are unable to agree on proposals for maps by a certain date, or if the General Assembly does not approve the submitted maps by a certain date, the commission is allotted additional time to draw new districts, but if maps are not then submitted or approved, the Supreme Court of Virginia becomes responsible for drawing these election districts.

The eight legislative commissioners are appointed by the political party leadership in the state Senate and the House of Delegates, with an equal number from each house and from each major political party. The eight citizen commissioners are picked by a committee of five retired circuit court judges. Four of the retired judges are selected by party leaders in the Senate and the House from a list compiled by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. These four judges pick the fifth judge from the same list. This selection committee then chooses citizen commissioners from lists created by party leaders in the Senate and the House. Members and employees of Congress or the General Assembly cannot be citizen commissioners. Each party leader in each house gives the selection committee a list of at least 16 candidates, and the committee picks two from each list for a total of eight citizen commissioners.

For a plan to be submitted for the General Assembly’s approval, at least six of the eight citizen commissioners and at least six of the eight legislative commissioners must agree to it.

Additionally, for plans for General Assembly districts to be submitted, at least three of the four Senators on the commission have to agree to the Senate districts plan and at least three of the four Delegates on the commission have to agree to the House of Delegates districts plan. The General Assembly cannot make any changes to these plans, and the Governor cannot veto any plan approved by the General Assembly.

The amendment also adds a requirement that districts provide, where practicable,

opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice.

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #2

Disabled Veteran Vehicle Tax

Vote 1

RACE 228



Yes

No



A "yes" vote will mean the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.

A "no" vote will leave the Constitution of Virginia unchanged and automobiles and pickup trucks owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability will continue to be subject to state and local taxes.

OFFICIAL WORDING OF QUESTION

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation.

Current Law

Generally, the Constitution of Virginia requires all property be taxed. However, there are

certain types of property that the Constitution specifically says is not subject to taxation.

Proposed Law

This amendment would add to the list of property that is not subject to state or local taxation one motor vehicle owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability. The amendment says that motor vehicle means an

automobile or pickup truck. The motor vehicle would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the motor vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later. A veteran who claims this tax exemption would not get back any taxes paid on his motor vehicle prior to January 1, 2021.