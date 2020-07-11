Time's Up: Deadline for receiving mail-in ballots in Fairfax County has passed

Elections workers share what it's like to process thousands of ballots in Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Friday at noon was the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in Virginia. WUSA9 went to the Fairfax County Government Center to watch as the last batch of eligible mail-in votes were received by election officials.

Election workers said they're tired, but they feel a sense of pride and duty with every stack of ballots that they finish. They just wish people understood how hard they’re working.

"I think sometimes this is part of the puzzle that gets a little overlooked," Sean Stewart, assistant chief election officer for Fairfax County, said. "You don’t realize how much work goes on behind the scenes when you walk in and drop that ballot. You’ve got volunteers, you’ve got county employees, you’ve got professional staff. Unless you have the opportunity to come behind the scenes."

So that’s exactly what WUSA9 did.

On the main level floor of the Fairfax County Government Center, dozens of people were processing ballots. Gary Scott is the county's Director of Elections, who ensures that the ballot counting process is running fairly and accurately.

"Right now, we're finishing up the last of the mail-in absentee ballots," he said.



As of Thursday, Scott said, Fairfax County received and counted a little more than 235,000 ballots. And with Friday's final delivery of mail-in ballots, they can add about 300 more to that pile.

And when those are done, there are still more ballots to process.

"We still have just over 1,000 ballots that went through what we call the curing process," Scott said. "People who have made errors on their B envelopes had until noon today to correct those."

Scott said those corrected ballots are just starting to be processed.

After that, there are still 4,300 provisional ballots that need to be counted, a process that can't be started until the absentee ballots are all processed.

"And I do not anticipate being done until late Sunday, maybe Monday, because this is very much a labor-intensive process," he said.

So how are the ballot counters holding up to the outside pressure from anxious voters?

"Most of the folks have been in so frequently in so many days, they’re not taking in a lot of that themselves," Stewart said. "And in a way, I think that’s a good thing, because they’re having an opportunity to reassure those friends and family members that ‘when I’m here, I’m focused on the process and getting it done.'"

In one day, the election workers in Fairfax County are able to process up to 10,000 ballots -- a statistic that the workers are very proud of.