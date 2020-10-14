New early voting centers now open in Fairfax County

There are 14 early voting locations in Fairfax County now open.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia voters are already turning out big time for early voting. Jurisdictions across Northern Virginia are seeing large numbers of voters pack polling sites in this political season unlike any other.

About a month after early voting began in Virginia, Fairfax County election officials have opened 14 additional early voting sites.

Here's where you can go to cast your ballot in Fairfax County.

Early voting at the Fairfax County Government Center will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting at these satellite locations will be available weekdays from 1-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Election officials report the Great Falls Library will be open for early voting on Saturdays only, starting October 17.

Curbside voting will be available at every early voting location, and it is offered to those who are 65-years-old or older, or any person with a physical disability.

However, election officials strongly recommend that voters curbside vote at the Fairfax County Government Center where there are 20 spaces set aside. Other early voting locations may only have one or two spaces available because their parking lots are smaller compared to the Fairfax County Government Center.

Any registered Fairfax County voter can vote early, and can cast their ballot at any early voting site. The last day to vote early is Saturday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m.

Virginia voters have until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. to register to vote following a system outage Tuesday caused by a cut cable.