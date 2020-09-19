Enormous Fairfax County voter turnout for first day of early voting

Fairfax County officials said close to 1,500 people voted Friday.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — In Virginia’s first day of early voting, Fairfax County officials reported close to 1,500 voters cast their ballots, five times the number of first-day absentee voters reported in 2016.

Elections officials said some voters waited upwards of three hours to cast their vote, explaining that high voter turnout, mixed with COVID-19 precautions, created a higher wait time.

“Our goal was a safe election. We've got to make sure that all our voters are safe,” Vice-Chairman of the Fairfax County Electoral Board Bettina Lawton said. “We have a plastic acrylic shield in there, everybody's got masks, we're disinfecting as we went along so that slowed things down but people were very patient very dedicated in trying to vote today.”

Lawton said voters were at the door lining up at 6 a.m. Friday. At the peak of the day, she said the line of voters wrapped around the Fairfax County Government Center, down the building’s driveway and circled back around to continue inside the building.

“They just stayed. We did not have people leaving,” Lawton said. “They waited the three hours earlier in the day and at the end of the day, it was still taking two hours. People just wanted to make sure that they got it done their vote was going to be counted.”

One voter I talked with said she waited two hours to cast her ballot, the longest she’s ever waited.

She said it was worth it. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/91UtZt6ZWz — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) September 18, 2020

Erin Dillenbeck was one of the voters who wanted to make sure her vote was counted. She said this is the longest line she had ever waited in to vote.

“I wanted to make sure I didn't take resources on election day for folks who couldn't necessarily get out today or any day leading up to it,” Dillenbeck said. “Also, I just wanted to cast my vote as soon as possible I just need this to be over with.”

For season voters, there was another COVID-19 related change: no ‘I voted' stickers. Instead, voters received an 'I voted' Fairfax County pen.

Registered voters have until Oct. 31 to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth. The times of operation for voting vary depending on where voters live.

In the past, Virginia voters had to have a reason for voting early or by mail, but a new law got rid of the requirement.

People who plan to vote in person must show an ID, such as a driver’s license to cast their ballots in Virginia.