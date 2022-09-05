Hung Cao wins crowded GOP nomination battle in Virginia

He will face two-term Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEESBURG, Va. — A political newcomer and Vietnamese immigrant emerged from a field of 11 candidates to win the Republican nomination in a northern Virginia congressional district.

Hung Cao, a retired Navy officer, won the nomination in Virginia's 10th District, which encompasses the outer suburbs of the nation's capital.

He will face two-term Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in November.

Republicans chose Cao in a firehouse primary with ranked-choice voting. He led through every round, but multiple candidates were eliminated before he achieved a majority over his closest competitor, Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.

The redrawn 10th District leans Democratic but Republicans see it as competitive; Republican Glenn Youngkin won 49 percent of the vote in the district in last year's gubernatorial race, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Cao raised less money than Lawson, but concentrated his campaign in the region's immigrant communities.

I'm honored to have earned the Republican nomination! VA sent a clear message when they elected @GlennYoungkin to lead our state in Richmond, & now, we are ready to send another message by electing a common-sense conservative outsider to represent #VA10 in DC. #HungCaoForCongress pic.twitter.com/BRxRRWDJw2 — Hung Cao (@HungCaoCongress) May 22, 2022