Uncounted Ballots: Here's where races stand in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Thousands of ballots across DC, Maryland and Virginia still being counted due to record turnout and higher mail-in voting this election season due to the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — While America awaits the results of a too-close-to-call presidential election, numerous race results in the DMV have also not yet been called. Joe Biden was quickly named the projected winner in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday night, but ballots at the local level are still being counted in all three jurisdictions.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Maryland Board of Elections said a technical hiccup involving thumb drives used to transfer data from voter scanners to the central vote system database led to slow and partial results reported in Maryland's five biggest counties, including Montgomery and Prince George's counties, on election night. The BOE says it's working to resolve the issue and will update numbers for the outstanding counties as soon as possible.

Beyond Biden winning Maryland's electoral votes, and all eight of the state's US House incumbents winning re-election, Marylanders also resoundingly voted in favor of legalizing sports gambling in the state.

Maryland accepts ballots through Nov. 13, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Many Virginia races are reporting 100% of precincts as counted, but the commonwealth has not yet counted absentee ballots or provisional ballots, and they have until Friday, Nov. 6 to do so. Results won't be official until then, and they said they won't release additional vote tallies until all votes have been counted, which could be as late as Saturday.

"Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon on November 6," Virginia's Board of Elections website says. "Therefore, results are incomplete. Results will be certified on November 16."

Biden also took Virginia in the presidential race, while the House of Representative races were more of a mixed bag, with several red victories.

Virginia residents also voted in support of Ballot Question 1, transferring the power to draw election redistricting maps from the state legislature to a bipartisan commission composed of state legislators and citizens, according to the Associated Press.

Most incumbents are expected to win D.C. Council seats, but with so many mail-in ballots still left to be counted, no races have been called, including the more contentious at-large bid.

The reason for the delay was explained in an overnight statement from D.C.'s Board of Elections that stated around 2 a.m. Wednesday that it was only reporting results from 100,000 of the 202,000 mail-in ballots received, meaning only half of the mail-in ballots for the District have been counted.

The BOE says it will release one more batch of election tallies tomorrow, which will be the last update until Nov. 13, the deadline for all absentee ballots to be counted in D.C.

District of Columbia residents voted “yes” on Initiative 81, making possession and use of certain psychedelic plants, including magic mushrooms, the lowest enforcement priority for police, according to the Associated Press.

Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton was re-elected for a 16th term as DC's Delegate to the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. Presumptive winners in DC Council races mean the city could see a majority female and majority African-American council for its next term.