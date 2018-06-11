WASHINGTON -- Academic experts say rainy weather can make an impact on Election Day.

One Harvard University study, by Bernard Fraga and Eitan Hersh, found that while rain decreases voter turnout on average, it does not do so in competitive elections.

Another study, titled "Weather, mood, and Voting", by Anna Bassi of the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill looks at the psychological impact that rainy weather can have on voters.

Her research found that an upbeat voter may be more inclined to vote for a risker candidate, but a voter, who may be depressed by bad weather outside, may play it safe and pick someone who is less risky.

Bassi's study did not define just who a risky candidate may be. However, another study from Dartmouth University and the Australian National University does.

Its co-authors Yusaku Horiuchi and Woo Chang Kang found that at least 1 percent of American voters who would have voted for Democrats during an election with good weather, voted for Republicans instead on elections days that exhibited bad weather.

Horiuchi and Kang chalked up the discovery to psychological behavior. They determined voters may be more averse to risk during poor weather conditions. The pair added that earlier studies have also found that Republicans tend to be more averse to risk than Democrats.

