AP: Eleanor Holmes Norton re-elected as DC's Delegate to the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON — Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton has been declared as the projected winner of the U.S. Delegate seat representing the District of Columbia, according to the Associated Press.

Since 1990, voters in the District have elected one shadow representative and two shadow senators to represent them in Congress. Just like actual U.S. representatives and senators, D.C.representatives and senators serve two and six-year terms, respectively.

The shadow delegation, however, is uniquely different from their counterparts from the 50 states. Their offices aren't in the office buildings that house the rest of Congress but are located in the John A. Wilson Building in D.C. They're also not allowed to vote in full floor votes or in committees.

Instead, they spend their role pushing for D.C. to become the 51st state and for them to become fully-fledged members of Congress.

D.C. does send a non-voting delegate for its at-large congressional district to Congress. Norton, a former chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, has represented D.C. as its non-voting delegate since taking office in January 1991.

Unlike her shadow counterparts, Norton is allowed to serve on committees and speak on the House floor. She can also sponsor legislation, although she isn't able to vote on its final passage.

Norton has used this ability to sponsor legislation like the District of Columbia House Voting Rights Act of 2009, which would have given D.C. a full voting representative in the House.