Here's why AP and CBS are showing two different electoral results

If you notice the Electoral College totals are different on WUSA9 newscasts than the website, there's a reason for that.

WASHINGTON — One of the most common questions WUSA9 has heard during this election week is why Electoral College numbers used on our broadcasts are different than what is listed on the WUSA9 website.

The short answer: it depends on the source of who is calling the race, and it likely hinges on whether that source has called Arizona for Biden.

For example, some newsrooms - like WUSA9 (which does not call races on our own) - rely on the Associated Press' count. (Here's their explanation for how they do it.)

In this case, the AP called the Arizona race in the early hours of the day after election day and projected Biden would take the state's 11 electoral votes, giving him total 264 electoral votes - and the lead in the race to 270 for the White House. It did so after the AP said an analysis of ballots cast statewide concluded Trump could not catch up in the ballots left to be counted.

However, many national newsrooms - like CBS News, CNN and others - have their own "decision desks" that have their own way to call races. Many of those newsrooms haven't called the Arizona race, meaning Biden's electoral county is at the 253 number.

It's important to note, however, that in all of this, who won is only a projection. The actual winner can't really be known until all the votes are tallied and the election is certified by both local and state officials.

The Trump campaign said it is confident the president will overtake Biden when all votes in the state are tallied.



Arizona has a long political history of voting Republican and has only voted for a Democrat once since 1952 (Bill Clinton in 1996). Trump prevailed in the state in 2016 by 3.5%. But changing demographics, including a fast-growing Latino population and a boom of new residents — some fleeing the skyrocketing cost of living in neighboring California — have made the state friendlier to Democrats.

In Virginia, AP declared Joe Biden the projected winner at 7:31 p.m., only 30 minutes after polls had closed, causing many on social media to question the reasoning behind the polling logic and how results can be determined so quickly.

According to an official response from the Associated Press, the group declared Biden the winner after results from early returns as well as an AP survey of the electorate showing that the former VP had beaten Trump comfortably in completed counts of a representative selection of Virginia precincts.

"Those results matched data from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics," the statement continued. "The survey found Biden with a substantial lead in the state. VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them."

BOTTOM LINE

Some media outlets call races as soon as polls close when exit polls match historical trends and expectations for a state. They may also call races for a candidate who is currently losing based on where votes have been counted at that point in the night.

Not all media outlets are opting to call races that early this election. Some are taking a more conservative approach.