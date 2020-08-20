DC's voter registration app Vote4DC was discontinued. Here's why

The app was created by a private vendor and was full of glitches with a generally "high fail rate," according to DC Board of Elections chairman Michael Bennett.

WASHINGTON — D.C. voters recently faced confusion when attempting to use the District's official registration app, which allowed voters to register online, update their profiles and request mail-in ballots. Turns out, the app has been discontinued.

Vote4DC was created by a private vendor and was full of glitches with a generally "high fail rate," according to DC Board of Elections chairman Michael Bennett.

But now, in the middle of a pandemic, the District is left without a way for people to register to vote online.

"Either it wouldn't transmit information or it would go down, or it just wasn't doing the things that it was supposed to do," Bennett said. "The vendor wasn't able to make the corrections in a timely manner, so we just we took it down rather than continue to have people use it and be confused."

The BOE is already at work trying to find an alternative, but there's no word yet on when a replacement will be found. For now, D.C. residents can still register to vote on election day or at an early voting site.

Another option is registering to vote by mail, or by scanning your application and sending it in by email. Learn how to do that and download your application on the D.C. Board of Elections website.