Tuesday, November 6 is Election Day in the District. Polls on November 6 will be open from 7am through 8pm.



Early voting starts on October 22 and goes until November 2. Polls open at 8:30am for early voting and stay open until 7pm.

Here is a list of candidates on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

DC Delegate to the House of Representatives

Vote 1





1. John Cheeks (Independent)

He is the Executive Director for the United States Citizens Recovery Initiative Alliance. He ran for various DC City Council seats in 2014 and 2016





2. Bruce Majors (Libertarian)

He is a realtor in the District.Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Politician/Bruce-Majors-Libertarian-for-Delegate-472478469821101/

3. Eleanor Holmes Norton (Democratic/Incumbent)

She is the incumbent seeking a 15th term. She is also the first woman to head up the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a veteran of the civil rights movement. Norton sits on several committees in Congress, including the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Website: http://www.nortonforcongress.org/



4. Nelson Rimensnyder (Republican)

He is retired from working on Capitol Hill for the Committee on the District of Columbia.

Website: https://www.dcgop.com/nelson-rimensnyder/





5. Natale "Lino" Stracuzzi (Statehood Green)

He is an automotive technician and has a background in furniture sales.

Website: https://vote-dc.org/intro.aspx?state=dc&id=dcstracuzzinatalelino







DC Mayor

Vote 1



1. Muriel Bowser (Democratic/Incumbent)

She is the incumbent running for a 2nd term. From 2007 to 2015 she represented Ward 4 as a member of the DC City Council.

Website: https://www.murielbowser.com/

2. Dustin 'DC' Canter (Independent)

He volunteers with USA Boxing’s Potomac Valley Association and is the community outreach leader for Midtown Youth Academy.

Website: https://www.dustinformayor.com/



3. Martin Moulton (Libertarian)

He has tried for this office before, running for DC Delegate as a Libertarian back in 2016.

Website: https://twitter.com/LiberateDC2016



4. Ann C. Wilcox (Statehood Green)

She served on the Ward 2 DC Board of Education and is a practicing attorney.

Website: http://www.dcstategreens.org/candidates





DC Council, Chairman

Vote 1



1. Phil Mendelson (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for a 3rd term and has held this office since 2012. Previously he was an At-Large member of the Council and also served as an ANC Commissioner,

Website: https://philmendelson.com/



2. Ethan Bishop-Henchman (Libertarian)

He works for the R Street Institute, which is a think tank.

Website: https://ballotpedia.org/Ethan_Bishop-Henchman

DC Council, At-Large

Vote 1



1. Anita Bonds (Democratic-Incumbent)

She has held this office since 2012. She serves as Chair of Committee on Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization and sits on the Education, Business and Economic Development, and Judiciary and Public Safety Committees.

Website: http://anitabonds.com/

2. Ralph J. Chittams, Sr. (Republican)

He is a pastor and lives in Ward 7.

Website: https://www.rjc4dc.com/



3. Rustin M. Lewis (Independent)

He is currently a board member of Bowen McCauley Dance Company and serves on the Hillcrest Civic Association Education Committee. He also is a previous board member of the Perry School Community Center.

Website: http://www.voterustin.com/



4. Dionne Reeder (Independent)

She is a small business owner with a restaurant in Anacostia. Previously she worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant. She also worked for former Mayor Anthony Williams' office first on programs to prevent youth violence and then as a Neighborhood Services Coordinator for Ward 8.

Website: https://www.dionnefordc.com/



5. David Schwartzman (Statehood Green)

He has been a resident of DC for over 40 years. He is involved in the DC Statehood Green Party and is the Chair of the Political Policy and Action Committee.

Website: http://www.dcstategreens.org/david_schwartzman



6. Elissa Silverman (Independent-Incumbent)

She is the incumbent running for re-election. She has held this office since 2015. She previously worked for the DC Fiscal Policy Institute and Was a reporter at the Washington City Paper along with The Washington Post.

Website: http://www.elissasilverman.com/

DC Council, Ward 1

Vote 1



1. Brianne Nadeau (Democratic-Incumbent)

She is seeking a second term on the Council. She is Chair of the Committee on Human Services, and sits on the Health, Government Operations, Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Committees. She worked as a public relation consultant.

Website: https://www.briannefordc.com/

2. Jamie Sycamore (Independent)

He has worked as an American Sign Language Interpreter, advocates for the disabled, and is an LGBTQ activist.

Website: https://www.sycamore4dc.com/about-me/





DC Council, Ward 3

Vote 1



1. Mary Cheh (Democratic-Incumbent)

The incumbent has served on the Council since 2007 and is the current Chair of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment. She is an attorney and constitutional law professor.

Website: http://www.marycheh.com/

2. Petar Dimtchev (Independent)

A DC native he worked for former Mayor Adrian Fenty as his Community Liaison for Ward 3. He currently reviews administrative law cases and in his free time helps tech startups and other small businesses with legal issues.

Website: https://petarforward3.com/





DC Council, Ward 5

Vote 1



1. Amone Banks (Independent)

Website: https://ballotpedia.org/Amone_Banks

2. Kathy Henderson (Independent)

She has served as an At-Large Committeewoman for the DC Democratic State Committee and has worked as a registered addiction counselor. She's an ANC Commissioner.

Website: http://kathyhendersonfordccouncil.com/

3. Kenyan McDuffie (Democratic-Incumbent)

He has held this office since 2012. He is Chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development, and sits on the following committees: Transportation and the Environment, Finance and Revenue, Labor and Workforce Development. He is a lawyer who served as a trial lawyer in the civil rights division of the Department of Justice. He was also an assistant state's attorney in Prince George's County and once worked in Eleanor Holmes Norton's office on Capitol Hill, where he drafted legislation.

Website: http://www.kenyanmcduffie.com/



4. Joyce Robinson-Paul (Statehood Green)

She is a former ANC Commissioner.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/joyce.robinsonpaul







DC Council, Ward 6

Vote 1



1. Charles Allen (Democratic-Incumbent)

He was first elected to this office in 2014. He serves on the following committees: Education, Transportation and the Environment, Business and Economic Development, Judiciary and Public Safety. He was a graduate fellow with the federal Department of Health and Human Services. He also served as policy director for the DC Primary Care Association. Previous to being on the Council, he was Chief of Staff to then Ward 6 Council member Tommy Wells.

Website: http://www.charlesallenward6.com/

2. Michael Bekesha (Republican)

He works as an attorney for a not-for-profit government watchdog group. In his community he mentors local residents and works with a local animal rescue organization to help find dogs homes.

Website: https://www.bekesha2018.com/





DC Attorney General

Vote 1



1. Joe Henchman (Libertarian)

He is Executive Vice-President at the Tax Foundation where he analyzes state tax trends. He is also an attorney. He got his law degree from George Washington University.

Website: https://taxfoundation.org/staff/joseph-henchman/

2. Karl Racine (Democratic-Incumbent)

He is running for a second term. He was the first elected Attorney General for the District of Columbia and was first elected to this office in 2015. He has been a lawyer for more than 25 years and has also worked at the DC Public Defender Service and served as Associate White House Counsel to President Bill Clinton.

Website: https://oag.dc.gov/about-oag/our-structure-divisions/about-attorney-general

DC Shadow Senator

Vote 1

1. Michael D. Brown (Democratic-Incumbent)

He is the incumbent and has held this office since 2007. He holds degrees in public policy and political science and has decades of experience working on national issues and campaigns.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Senator.Michael.D.Brown/



2. Eleanor Ory (Statehood Green)

She holds a PhD in biophysics and has lived in the District since 2008.

Website: https://vote-dc.org/intro.aspx?state=dc&id=dcoryeleanor

DC Shadow Representative

Vote 1

1. Franklin Garcia (Democratic-Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for re-election after being first elected in November of 2014. He is the former President and founder of the D.C. Latino Caucus and is the current President of D.C. Latino Leadership Council, which is a non-profit.

Website: http://franklinfordc.com/





DC Board of Education, Ward 1

Vote 1



1. Jason Andrean

He has been a resident of DC for 17 years and works as a banker. He has served as Board Chair of Achievement Prep Public Charter School since 2016 among other community involvements.

Website: http://www.jasonforschoolboard.com/



2. Emily Gasoi

She is a teacher who co-founded the Mission Hill School in Boston. In DC she has worked at the Center for Inspiring Teaching as a course instructor and mentor for new teachers.

Website: https://emily4education.com/



3. Callie Kozlak

She is a former DC public school teacher.

She also worked with migrant workers and immigrants in North Carolina.

Website: https://www.calliefordcstateboard.com/

DC Board of Education, Ward 3

Vote 1



1. Dora Currea

She has lived in DC's Ward 3 for 25 years and is a former Spanish teacher.

Website: https://www.doraforschoolboard.com/



2. Ruth Wattenberg (Incumbent)

She was first elected to this office in 2014. She has worked as an education policy consultant along with being a school activist.

Website; https://ruth4schools.com/







DC Board of Education, Ward 5

Vote 1



1. Adrian Jordan

He has served as Ward 5’s Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for two terms and was an Executive Committee Member of the Ward 5 Democrats. He has also been a mentor with Community Club which is an organization that prepares students for college.

Website: https://www.adrianjordan2018.com/about



2. William "Bill" Lewis

Before becoming certified to teach, he served in the US Navy and worked for the US Postal Service.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/williambilllewis5/





3. Zachary Parker

He is a Teach for America corporation member. He founded Global Millennials for Progress to rally millennials to build sustainable solutions to global issues related to several different topics.

Website: https://www.votezacharyparker.com/





DC Board of Education, Ward 6

Vote 1



1. Jessica Sutter

She taught in Los Angeles and Washington, DC before working in education policy roles. She served as a grant program officer at the District’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education in 2010. She founded EdPro Consulting in 2012 where she manages projects for national organizations.

Website: https://www.jessicasutter.org/



2. Joe Weedon (Incumbent)

He was elected to the State Board of Education in 2014 and is now seeking re-election. He has over 15-years of experience in public policy and government relations. He is the Executive Director of Companies for Causes.

Website: https://www.ward6education.com/about

