What does DC's Shadow Delegation do and who is running for office?

You’ve heard of D.C.’s “shadow delegates” to Congress, but do you know what it actually does? Here are a list of the candidates for 2020.

WASHINGTON — Since 1990, voters in the District have elected one shadow representative and two shadow senators to represent them in Congress. In the 2020 general election, D.C. residents will have the opportunity to vote on the next leaders to fill their shadow delegation.

Just like actual U.S. representatives and senators, D.C.representatives and senators serve two and six-year terms, respectively.

The shadow delegation, however, is uniquely different from their counterparts from the 50 states. Their offices aren't in the office buildings that house the rest of Congress, but are located in the John A. Wilson Building in D.C. They're also not allowed to vote in full floor votes or in committees.

Instead, they spend their role pushing for D.C. to become the 51st state and for them to become fully-fledged members of Congress.

D.C. does send a non-voting delegate for its at-large congressional district to Congress. Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, a former chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, has represented D.C. as its non-voting delegate since taking office in January 1991.

Unlike her shadow counterparts, Norton is allowed to serve on committees and speak on the House floor. She can also sponsor legislation, although she isn't able to vote on its final passage.

Norton has used this ability to sponsor legislation like the District of Columbia House Voting Rights Act of 2009, which would have given D.C. a full voting representative in the House. That bill was approved by the Senate but ultimately failed to pass through the House.

Here's a look at the candidate profiles of the people running for a position with the DC Shadow Delegation:

DC SHADOW SENATOR

Vote: 1

RACE: 13



D.C. voters have two Shadow U.S. Senators, who are known as U.S. Senators by the District of Columbia but are not officially sworn or seated by the U.S. Senate. They have no voting power in the U.S. Senate. Shadow U.S. Senators were first elected in D.C. in 1990. The officeholders lobby in Congress for D.C. Statehood.

Eleanor Ory (Statehood Green Party)

She is a postdoctoral research fellow with a background in engineering and philosophy.

Website: https://dcstatehoodgreen.party/candidates/eleanor-ory Paul Strauss (Democrat-Incumbent)

Strauss was first elected to this office in 1996. He is a former Chairperson of the District’s Board of Real Property Assessments and Appeals. He has also been a Union Organizer for the Hotel and Restaurant Employees Union. He is an attorney.

Website: http://www.paulstrauss.org/ Cornelia Weiss (Republican) No information available at this time.

DC SHADOW REPRESENTATIVE

Vote: 1

RACE: 15



D.C. voters will elect one Shadow Representative who is recognized as equivalent to U.S. Representatives by the District of Columbia but is not recognized by the U.S. government as an actual member of the House of Representatives; therefore, has no vote. Shadow Representatives were first elected in the District back in 1990. The officeholders lobby in Congress for D.C. Statehood.



Oye Owolewa (Democrat)

Owolewa is a pharmacist and volunteers his time in public schools encouraging young people to pursue STEM careers.

Website: https://www.oye4dc.com/ Joyce Robinson-Paul (Statehood Green Party) No information available at this time.

Sohaer Rizvi Syed (Independent)

Syed is an attorney.

Early voting in D.C. started Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 2. The city will offer same-day registration at Early Voting Centers and at the polls on Election Day.