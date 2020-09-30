Some DC voters received mail-in ballots before drop boxes have been installed

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Board of Elections has amended the timetable for which voters can drop off their mail-in ballots after a WUSA9 inquiry.
According to the BOE website currently, ballots can be dropped off at any drop box beginning Monday, Oct. 5. But the website previously did not have a beginning date, and some voters have already received their mail-in ballots.
A viewer reached out to let WUSA9 know that they had taken their mail-in ballot to their local drop box at the Tenleytown library and had been told by the librarian that the drop box had not yet been installed.
"The nice librarian said, 'We haven't received our dropboxes yet. We probably won't get them until the 3 or 4th week of October,'" the viewer wrote in an email to WUSA9.
At the time the viewer went to the library, the BOE website said, "You may drop off your voted mail-in-ballot in ANY Ballot Drop Box at ANY time, before 8:00 pm on Election Day, November 3, 2020."
After WUSA9 reporter Jess Arnold reached out to the BOE to clarify, the website language was changed. It now states, "You may drop your voted mail-in-ballot in ANY Ballot Drop Box at ANY time beginning Monday, October 5 until 8:00 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020."
See below for a list of all planned ballot drop box locations.
WARD 1
Frank D. Reeves Center
2000 14th Street, NW
Mt. Pleasant Library
3160 16th Street, NW
Columbia Heights Shopping Center
3100 14th Street, NW
Sun Trust Bank (Park Area)
1800 Columbia Road, NW
Banneker Community Center
2500 Georgia Avenue, NW
WARD 2
Georgetown Library
3260 R Street, NW
Martin Luther King Jr. Library
901 G Street, NW
West End Library
2301 L Street, NW
Stead Recreation Center
1625 P Street, NW
Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro (Available October 8, 2020)
2301 I Street, NW
WARD 3
Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW
Chevy Chase Library
5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Tenley-Friendship Library
4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Cleveland Park Library
3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Palisades Library
4901 V Street, NW
Second District Police Station
3320 Idaho Avenue, NW
WARD 4
Takoma Metro
327 Cedar Street, NW
Petworth Library
4200 Kansas Avenue, NW
Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library
7420 Georgia Avenue, NW
Fourth District Police Station
6001 Georgia Avenue, NW
Lamond Recreation Center
20 Tuckerman Street, NE
Takoma Park Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020)
416 Cedar Street, NW
WARD 5
Woodridge Library
1801 Hamlin Street, NE
UDC Community College @Backus
5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE
Perry Street Prep Charter School
1800 Perry Street, NE
Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street, NE
Dunbar High School
101 N Street, NW
Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance)
1309 5th Street, NE
Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb)
625 Monroe Street, NE
Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Median in Giant Parking Lot)
1060 Brentwood Road NE
WARD 6
Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library
1630 7th Street, NW
Northeast Library
330 7th Street, NE
Rosedale Library
1701 Gales Street, NE
Southwest Library
425 M Street, SW
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, SE
BOE Headquarters
1015 Half Street, SE
Northwest One Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020)
155 L Street, NW
Southeast Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020)
403 7th Street, SE
WARD 7
Capital View Library
5001 Central Avenue, SE
Deanwood Library
1350 49th Street, NE
Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
3935 Benning Road, NE
Francis A. Gregory Library
3660 Alabama Avenue, SE
Sixth District Police Station
5002 Hayes Street, NE
Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV)
4525 Benning Road, SE
Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot)
3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE
Ridge Road Community Center
830 Ridge Road, SE
WARD 8
Anacostia Library
1800 Good Hope Road SE
Parklands-Turner Library
1547 Alabama Avenue, SE
Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library
115 Atlantic Street, SW
Seventh District Police Station
2455 Alabama Avenue, SE
The ARC
1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE
Department of Human Services
2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
Hendley Elementary School
425 Chesapeake Street, SE
Patterson Elementary School
4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW
Fort Stanton Recreation Center (Available October 8, 2020)
1812 Erie Street, SE
