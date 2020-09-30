Some DC voters received mail-in ballots before drop boxes have been installed

A viewer reached out to WUSA9 to say that their local library hadn't received a ballot drop box yet.

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Board of Elections has amended the timetable for which voters can drop off their mail-in ballots after a WUSA9 inquiry.

According to the BOE website currently, ballots can be dropped off at any drop box beginning Monday, Oct. 5. But the website previously did not have a beginning date, and some voters have already received their mail-in ballots.

A viewer reached out to let WUSA9 know that they had taken their mail-in ballot to their local drop box at the Tenleytown library and had been told by the librarian that the drop box had not yet been installed.

"The nice librarian said, 'We haven't received our dropboxes yet. We probably won't get them until the 3 or 4th week of October,'" the viewer wrote in an email to WUSA9.

At the time the viewer went to the library, the BOE website said, "You may drop off your voted mail-in-ballot in ANY Ballot Drop Box at ANY time , before 8:00 pm on Election Day, November 3, 2020."

After WUSA9 reporter Jess Arnold reached out to the BOE to clarify, the website language was changed. It now states, "You may drop your voted mail-in-ballot in ANY Ballot Drop Box at ANY time beginning Monday, October 5 until 8:00 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020."

DC, as ballots are arriving in your mail boxes, there are a few things to keep in mind:



Ballots are making their way through the mail. Not all of them are going to arrive on the same day in the same household.



1/ — DC Board of Elections (@Vote4DC) September 30, 2020

See below for a list of all planned ballot drop box locations.