DC Council election: Results from this year's race

DC Council's at-large race is still up in the air, but incumbent councilmembers look to be holding on to their seats.

WASHINGTON — As expected, Incumbent candidates are largely expected to maintain their seats on the DC Council at the Ward level, but there is still counting to be done.

As of early Wednesday morning, D.C.'s Board of Elections is reporting results from 100,000 of the 202,000 mail-in ballots received, meaning only half of mail-in ballots have been counted. While results are leaning toward certain candidates, until all votes have been tallied, results will not be final.

Here's where things stand.

DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 2

This is the seat once held by Jack Evans, who stepped down from office amid an ethics scandal. Brooke Pinto, the current officeholder, won in a special election to fill the rest of Evans’ term.

DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 4

This office is currently held by Brandon Todd, who lost his party’s nomination in the primary to Janeese Lewis George.

DC CITY COUNCIL: WARD 8